U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,699.25
    +6.75 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,343.00
    +52.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,801.50
    +35.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,192.10
    +1.50 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.15
    -0.70 (-0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.30
    -13.80 (-0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    22.81
    -0.36 (-1.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1319
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7050
    +0.0370 (+2.22%)
     

  • Vix

    19.73
    +2.82 (+16.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3549
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8890
    -0.2410 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,527.13
    -2,643.46 (-5.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,102.78
    -79.82 (-6.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,516.87
    +11.72 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,895.23
    -436.93 (-1.49%)
     

LG LEVELS UP THE LAUNDRY EXPERIENCE WITH THE LATEST IN WASHING AND DRYING SOLUTIONS

·4 min read

Leveraging Enhanced AI Technology, LG's Latest Innovations Deliver Unrivaled Convenience and Gentle Clothing Care

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2022, LG Electronics (LG) is showcasing a smarter, more seamless way to get laundry done with its new FX Washer and Dryer pair and LG WashTower with DUAL Heat Pump dryer. The new laundry solutions feature LG's enhanced Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive (AI DD™), proven steam technology, and an array of functions that make washing and drying clothes more convenient than ever.

LG FX Washer and Dryer Pair
LG FX Washer and Dryer Pair

With LG's enhanced AI DD technology, the new FX laundry pair delivers customized performance that can sense load size, fabric type, and level of soiling, and then automatically adds the recommended amount of detergent and adjusts the wash cycle for optimized cleaning.1 The new washer also incorporates LG's steam technology, a tried-and-true method for getting clothes cleaner and refreshed every time. For greater user convenience, LG's Smart Pairing™ feature sends information from the washer to the dryer, and automatically recommends the optimal drying cycle to eliminate the guesswork.

LG's first AI DD equipped dryer model boasts a new AI cycle that adds precise movement control and automatically selects the appropriate settings for optimal fabric care and faster drying times. LG's AI technology also enables the appliance to learn the user's laundry routine and preferences to deliver tailored drying options every time. An infrared sensor accurately measures the temperature of the clothes during the drying cycle and makes adjustments automatically to ensure even drying. And unlike other washer-dryer combinations, with the Bluetooth pairing feature, users can now conveniently control both appliances from one control panel on the washer. Plus, the new flat panel design allows for seamless use and does not compromise depth in any setting, whether the pair is stacked or side-by-side.

With its ultra-convenient and space-saving design, LG's latest WashTower with DUAL Heat Pump dryer is a streamlined alternative to a conventional washer-dryer stack. The front-load washing machine uses AI DD to deliver clean, fresh clothes while the dryer leverages LG DUAL Inverter Heat Pump technology to reduce energy consumption by drying in a low temperature throughout the drying cycle. With its lower overall height, LG WashTower helps save space through a ductless design that requires less clearance with the back wall. The ductless design also saves owners the inconvenience of having to regularly access and clean out the rear ducts.

Matching outstanding performance with sophisticated style, the LG WashTower is a perfect fit for any space and decorating style, with its premium Black Steel finish, scratch-resistant tempered glass doors, and decorative chrome elements. The seamless, flat design contributes to a sleek, built-in look in the laundry room and delivers a minimalist, ultra-modern aesthetic with an easy-to-access Center Control™ panel.

"With LG's advanced AI technology and differentiated features, these stunning new laundry appliances offer gentle fabric care and effortless clothing management," said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. "By listening to the needs of real people and leaning on our vast experience and expertise in the global home appliance market, we are able to provide consumers with solutions for a better life."

To experience the latest LG laundry solutions, visit LG's virtual exhibition booth at CES 2022.

1 AI Washing Cycle detects materials such as natural cotton and synthetic fibers as well as the thickness of the material. Product specifications and features may vary depending on model or region.

About LG Electronics USA
LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $56 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is a seven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

LG WashTower with DUAL Heat Pump Dryer
LG WashTower with DUAL Heat Pump Dryer
(PRNewsfoto/LG Electronics USA)
(PRNewsfoto/LG Electronics USA)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lg-levels-up-the-laundry-experience-with-the-latest-in-washing-and-drying-solutions-301455141.html

SOURCE LG Electronics USA

Recommended Stories

  • Apple’s road to $4 trillion starts with its rumored headset and Apple car

    Apple will need to pull off two major hits in its headset and car to hit $4 trillion.

  • Meta Platforms stops VR/AR software operating system project: report

    Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. has ceased development of a new VR/AR software operating system that employed more than 300 after four years, The Information reported Wednesday. The move could greatly impact Meta's ability to pivot to becoming a major metaverse player. Meta quickly issued a statement via Gabriel Aul, its vice president of Reality Labs Engineering. "There are several technical directions we're pursuing in our efforts to build @RealityLabs operating systems, we're still workin

  • Intel stock rallies after upgrade says chip maker ‘is starting to execute on a coherent strategy’

    Intel Corp. shares rallied Wednesday after the chip maker received an analyst upgrade on the belief that the chip maker is starting to execute on its turnaround.

  • 10 Metaverse Stocks to Invest In

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 10 metaverse stocks that you can consider investing in. You can skip our comprehensive of these companies, and go directly to 5 Metaverse Stocks to Invest In. The advent of technology has created new industries and transformed our daily lives in a previously unthought manner. […]

  • Advanced Micro Devices Unveils Blizzard of New Products

    Skyrocketing revenues, strong cash flows and net profits show success of growth strategy

  • AMD, Nvidia, Intel, Qualcomm Tout Chip Advances At CES 2022

    Four top chipmakers on Tuesday introduced their latest products ahead of the CES 2022 tech conference.

  • Google to Rival Apple by Further Deepening Ties Among Devices

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google used the annual CES technology conference to showcase upcoming deeper ties among its devices and preview support for unlocking more cars with Android phones.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHawkish Fed Sparks Tech Rout, Treasury Selloff: Markets WrapHong Kong Scraps Flights, Shuts Bars, Gyms on Omi

  • Qualcomm’s CEO Sees Growing Opportunities in Cars, VR, PCs, and IoT

    Investors know that the company has a huge runway ahead of it, but there are emerging story lines that the market has yet to fully appreciate.

  • 2 No-Brainer Metaverse Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The metaverse is the buzzword of the moment in technology after Meta Platforms announced in October 2021 that it plans to bring this concept to life so that people can experience immersive content in three dimensions instead of simply looking at two-dimensional objects on a screen. From gaming and entertainment to work and education, the coming metaverse is expected to touch several verticals and blur the lines between real and virtual worlds. As a result, the metaverse is expected to create a massive revenue opportunity running into trillions of dollars, according to estimates from various analysts and investment firms.

  • At CES, Chipmakers Show Off Plans to Go After Each Other’s Turf

    (Bloomberg) -- The biggest U.S. chipmakers, including Intel Corp., Nvidia Corp., Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and Qualcomm Inc., are starting off 2022 by unveiling products that push further into each other’s main territories, signaling they’re girding for tough competition as semiconductor demand increases across industries.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New

  • Stellantis Partners With Amazon For Digital Vehicle Solutions

    Stellantis NV (NYSE: STLA) has signed a series of global, multi-year agreements with Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), which involves Amazon Devices, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Amazon Last Mile. The financial terms were not disclosed. The parties will collaborate to deploy Amazon's technology and software expertise across Stellantis' organization, including vehicle development, building connected in-vehicle experiences, and training automotive software engineers. Amazon will deliver software so

  • These are the products from CES 2022 that I'd actually buy: Smart faucet, 97-inch OLED TV

    CES serves as a glimpse into the near future of consumer tech trends. On offer this year: A faucet you control with your voice and a 93-inch OLED TV.

  • Amazon and Stellantis partner to deploy smarter cars, cleaner vans

    Amazon.com Inc and Stellantis NV said Wednesday they will collaborate to develop cars and trucks with Amazon software in the dashboards, and deploy electric vans made by Stellantis on Amazon's delivery network. The agreements expand Amazon's efforts to get a bigger foothold in the transportation industry, and could help Stellantis close the gap with Tesla Inc in developing vehicles with sophisticated, software-powered infotainment features that are connected to the data processing cloud. The agreements between Stellantis and Amazon, the online retailer and cloud computing power, announced in conjunction with the CES technology conference, are wide ranging, involving software and hardware.

  • Google announces new Android features to make phones and computers work better together

    Fast pairing, automatic audio switching, and Chromebooks unlocked via Wear OS are all coming over the next few months

  • Sony announces it is making an electric smart car - beating Apple to it

    New company called Sony Mobility to become a ‘creative entertainment company to redefine mobility’

  • Samsung Continues Crypto Drive With new Cardano Exposure

    In attempt to limit the effect of climate change, Samsung’s partnership with Veritree will expose it to Cardano blockchain.

  • Billionaire Alan Howard Joins Latest $20M Bet on Decentralized Video Network Livepeer

    Tiger Global is another key new investor in the company.

  • BlackBerry to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced its participation at the following virtual investor conferences in January 2022:

  • Intel focuses on autonomous driving, gaming and laptop chips at CES 2022

    Intel Corp. highlighted a further push into gaming and mobile chips Tuesday as part of its presentation at CES 2022.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch: AT&T, Verizon Face Delay In Mid-Band Spectrum Roll Out

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.