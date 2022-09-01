LG's MoodUP refrigerator comes with color-changing LED doors and a built-in speaker

IFA 2022 (Europe's answer to CES) starts tomorrow, so you know what that means — some wacky new appliances and home products. LG is kicking off the proceedings with the MoodUP refrigerator that has color-changing LED door panels, offering something completely different for your kitchen than the usual white or brushed metal.

Using LG's ThinkQ app or tapping on the door, you can choose from 22 colors for the upper door panel and 19 colors for the lower one. Or, you can let it choose various color themes like 'Season,' 'Place,' 'Mood' and 'Pop,' that represent things like the colors of nature or "a feeling of wellbeing through the use of soft, soothing colors," LG wrote.

The panels will blink repeatedly if you leave the door open for too long, or flash a welcome when someone approaches. The freezer door will also glow brighter at night "to help midnight snackers find and open the door" (never stop, LG). With the LED panels switched off, it offers a combination of gray and white for a more traditional look.

It also comes with a built-in Bluetooth speaker that connects to mobile devices or PCs. You can get it to play songs from LG's Music Collection playlist that match the color theme, or have the LED panels change colors in sync with the music. The idea is to add "a sense of liveliness and fun" by apparently transforming your kitchen into a discotheque.

Details are scarce on the refrigerator itself, but it looks like LG has both a wide, four-door model and a regular single-door version with two freezer compartments. The top image appears to show both models side-by-side.

It also offers upgraded voice recognition along with WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity. Several PR photos appear to show the company's "InstaView" camera/display tech as well, but LG didn't mention that in the news release. There's no word on pricing, but LG will be showing off the "Dios Object Collection MoodUP" refrigerators at IFA 2022 in Berlin, starting tomorrow.