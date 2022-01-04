LG's C2 OLED TV line will include its brighter 'evo' panels in 2022

As is something of an annual tradition for the company, LG is using CES as a venue to share the first details on its 2022 TV lineup. Much like last year , the company is touting improved brightness as one of the main reasons to buy its 2022 sets. That's because this year LG's more affordable C2 lineup will also include the "evo" panel technology the company debuted in 2021. Additionally, LG claims its new Alpha 9 Gen 5 AI processors will help further increase luminance through a smarter algorithm and better heat dissipation. Those chips will also improve upscaling performance and offer virtual 7.1.2 surround sound up-mixing, according to LG.

The new OLEDs will ship with the latest version of LG’s webOS operating system. The updated software adds support for individual profiles, allowing you to customize the menu for quick access to your favorite streaming services. By creating a profile, you’ll also get personalized content recommendations and notifications related to your favorite sports teams.

LG G2 Gallery OLED

Another new webOS feature allows you to mirror what you’re watching to a second LG TV. In that way, the company says you watch cable and satellite content on two television sets without an extra set-top box. It’s hard to say how useful that feature will prove since if you have more than one TV in your home, there’s a good chance it’s because your family can’t agree on what to watch in the first place.

Out of the box, LG’s 2022 TV lineup will support the smart home industry’s new Matter standard, allowing you to control devices lights and thermostats from the TVs. LG also promises a better gaming experience thanks to its updated Game Optimizer . The company is adding additional feature and preset toggles to the menu to make it easier to access those when you need them. As before, all G2 and C2 sets will support G-Sync, FreeSync and variable refresh rates. HDMI 2.1 also comes standard across the lineup.

LG has yet to share pricing, but what we do is that the G2 series will consist of 55-, 65- 75-inch models. The company will also offer two new 83- and 97-inch sets. The more affordable C2 series will consist of six models total, including a new 42-inch size LG says is a great fit for console and PC gaming. The rest of the C2 lineup consists of 48-, 55-, 65-, 77- and 83-inch sets. LG also plans to expand its QNED TV lineup for 2022. Those sets will include the company’s Quantum Dot NanoCell technology and offer 100 percent color volume.

