LG's rollable OLED R TV costs $100,000 in the US
LG is done skirting around the price of its rollable OLED R TV. As noted by , the company’s US website now says you can buy the set for $100,000. Previously, not only did LG not list the price of the OLED R in the US, you had to . Now all that’s in between you and the company's futuristic TV is an “Add to Cart” button and about the cost of a down payment on a house in the Bay Area.
For that amount of money, you get a 65-inch 4K TV that can take on different viewing positions. In its signature “Line View” mode, only part of the OLED R is visible to display the time, weather and other bits of information. It’s also possible to lower the display to do away with letterboxing when watching a movie. Other features include support for Dolby Vision, AirPlay 2 and HomeKit. And while the panel doesn’t get as , it can still output gaming content at 4K and 120Hz.
If you’re looking for a more affordable entry into LG’s OLED TV ecosystem, the company’s 2021 lineup starts at a much more approachable . Even its mid-tier C1 family won’t set you back as much as the OLED R, with the most expensive variant in that lineup coming in at $5,999. But then who are we to tell you how to spend your money?