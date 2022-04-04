U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,533.00
    -6.25 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,676.00
    -42.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,822.75
    -41.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,085.20
    -3.10 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.66
    -0.61 (-0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,926.80
    +3.10 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    24.78
    +0.13 (+0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1052
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3770
    +0.0500 (+2.15%)
     

  • Vix

    19.63
    -0.93 (-4.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3112
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.5910
    +0.1010 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,883.54
    -10.87 (-0.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,082.69
    +42.42 (+4.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.90
    +22.22 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,661.80
    -4.18 (-0.02%)
     
LG RECEIVES AHRI PERFORMANCE AWARD FOR FIFTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

·3 min read

Company Secures Sought-after Industry Recognition for Its Advanced HVAC Solutions in Six Different Product Categories

SEOUL, South Korea, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) has been honored by the Air-Conditioning, Heating & Refrigeration Institute (AHRI) with a Performance Award for the fifth year in a row.

LG Air-cooled Inverter Scroll Chiller
LG Air-cooled Inverter Scroll Chiller

Established in 1953, AHRI is a globally-respected trade association currently with more than 350 member companies and representing the world's HVAC, refrigeration, and water heating solution manufacturers.

LG Multi V 5
LG Multi V 5

For the Performance Award, AHRI enlists the services of Intertek, a leading third-party standards, certification and testing organization, to assess if actual product performance is consistent with the specifications listed by the manufacturer. Only those companies whose HVAC offerings have passed the primary performance evaluation for three consecutive years are considered for the Performance Award.

A total of 55 LG HVAC solutions across six categories passed AHRI's stringent evaluation process, marking the third year in a row from 2019 to 2021 that all products submitted by LG have done so. The tested models belong to the following categories: Variable Refrigerant Airflow (VRF), Unitary Small Heat Pump (USHP), Air-Cooled Chillers, Water-Cooled Chillers, Packaged Terminal Heat Pumps (PTHP), and Room Fan Coil Units.

One of the more-than-fifty LG products evaluated included the LG Multi V large-capacity outdoor unit, which utilizes the company's own Ultimate Inverter Compressor to provide outstanding performance and energy efficiency. Popular worldwide, and especially in Northern hemisphere countries where winters can be long and harsh, LG's flagship VRF system delivers dependable heating operation, even in temperatures as low as negative-30 degrees Celsius (negative-22 degrees Fahrenheit).

Also tested was LG Multi V Water, a water source cooling system offering better thermal efficiency thanks to the implementation of plate-type heat exchanger. LG's solution also reduces energy consumption by adjusting the volume of water used.

The air-cooled Inverter Scroll Chiller also leverages advanced inverter technology to achieve a high level of efficiency. Its compactly designed unit delivers an impressive performance without taking up as much space as other models in its class.

"Earning the AHRI Performance Award for a fifth consecutive year is a testament to the quality, performance and reliability built into every LG HVAC solution," said James Lee, head of the Air Solution Business Unit at LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. "The trust customers have in our products is a major reason for our ongoing success, both in North America and all around the globe. By offering innovative solutions that maximize customer value, we will continue to strengthen our position in the HVAC market and bolster our reputation as an industry leader."

About LG Electronics Air Solution Business Unit

LG air conditioning provides optimized solutions for every sector and climate with a wide range of cutting-edge systems that bring exceptional heating, ventilation and air conditioning performance to buildings worldwide. Through our unmatched expertise and industry knowledge, we respond directly to the needs of businesses seeking digitalized and eco-conscious HVAC solutions. We are the partner your business has been looking for, and are well prepared to integrate our leading technology into your day-to-day operations, supporting you and your business every step of the way. For more information, please visit www.LG.com.

SOURCE LG Electronics, Inc.

