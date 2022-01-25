U.S. markets open in 6 hours 18 minutes

LG Sets New Paradigm With Upgradable Home Appliances That Deliver More Benefits Over Time

Disruptive Concept in Ownership Extends Usability of Appliances That Can Be Upgraded to Meet New Usage Trends, Patterns

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) is set to change the existing paradigm of home appliance usage with an upgradability option that adapts to the unique and changing lifestyles of customers. Developed under the concept, Evolving Appliances For You, LG upgradable appliances have the capability to incorporate new features developed in the future based on owners' usage patterns and habits.

LG Upgradable Appliances_Product Line-up (PRNewsfoto/LG Electronics, Inc.)
LG Upgradable Appliances_Product Line-up (PRNewsfoto/LG Electronics, Inc.)

What upgradability brings to the table is the ability to add a new function or convenience to an existing appliance through new software, new hardware or both. For example, users can improve the performance of the LG PuriCare air purifier when a new pet joins the family by upgrading with the Pet Care Filter to more thoroughly filter out pet fur and dander from the air. [1] Upgradable LG dryers can be enhanced later on to handle different climates and fabrics with new accessories and software downloadable from the Upgrade Center in the LG ThinQ app.

LG Upgradable Appliances_Washing Machine with Upgrade Center in ThinQ App (PRNewsfoto/LG Electronics, Inc.)
LG Upgradable Appliances_Washing Machine with Upgrade Center in ThinQ App (PRNewsfoto/LG Electronics, Inc.)

For the customer, upgradability enables the LG appliance to keep up with changing trends and usage patterns over the many years of that product's lifespan, extending usefulness many times over. In all, LG is planning to introduce approximately 20 upgradable appliances this year. [2]

LG Upgradable Appliances_Refrigerator (PRNewsfoto/LG Electronics, Inc.)
LG Upgradable Appliances_Refrigerator (PRNewsfoto/LG Electronics, Inc.)

"Upgradeability challenges the idea that expensive appliances are designed with planned obsolescence in mind," said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. "We want customers to experience the feeling of getting a new washer or refrigerator throughout the entire lifecycle of an LG appliance, not just the first time they bring the item home."

LG Upgradable Appliances_PuriCare AeroTower (PRNewsfoto/LG Electronics, Inc.)
LG Upgradable Appliances_PuriCare AeroTower (PRNewsfoto/LG Electronics, Inc.)

Customers in specific markets can expect to see LG's first upgradable washer and dryer later this year. Follow LG's Home Appliance Instagram account (@lg_homeappliances) for more information when available.

[1] Pet Care Filter sold separately.

[2] Upgradable products and features may vary depending on model and region.

About LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company

The LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company is a global leader in home appliances, smart home solutions, air solutions as well as visionary products featuring LG ThinQ AI. The company is creating various solutions with its industry leading core technologies and is committed to making life better and healthier for consumers by developing thoughtfully designed kitchen appliances, living appliances, HVAC and air purification solutions. Together, these products deliver enhanced convenience, superb performance, efficient operation and compelling health benefits. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

SOURCE LG Electronics, Inc.

