LG SHOWCASES UPGRADED CULINARY LIFE WITH ITS NEW KITCHEN SOLUTIONS AT CES 2023

·4 min read

With Advanced Cooking and Cleaning Technologies, Company's Premium Appliances Deliver a Hassle-free Experience in the Kitchen

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) will showcase an upgraded culinary life experience at CES® 2023 with its latest, upgradable kitchen appliances to deliver better customer experiences and value. The LG QuadWash® Pro dishwasher, LG InstaView® Combination Double Wall Oven, Electric Double Slide-in Range, and Over-the-Range Microwave Oven boast powerful, efficient performance thanks to the company's advanced technologies, and outstanding convenience courtesy of seamless LG ThinQ™ integration.

New LG Cooking Appliance Series (LG QuadWash Pro Dishwasher, LG InstaView Electric Double Slide-in Range, LG Over-the-Range Microwave Oven) (PRNewsfoto/LG Electronics, Inc.)
New LG Cooking Appliance Series (LG QuadWash Pro Dishwasher, LG InstaView Electric Double Slide-in Range, LG Over-the-Range Microwave Oven) (PRNewsfoto/LG Electronics, Inc.)

LG QuadWash Pro Dishwasher

For a quick and easy after-meal tidy up, LG QuadWash Pro dishwasher can get dish and tableware spotlessly clean in just one hour. QuadWash Pro provides enhanced cleaning power, using high-pressure jets of water to spray dishes from multiple angles while simultaneously soaking them with over one million microbubbles to help break down stubborn food residue. LG's advanced dishwasher also employs Dynamic Heat Dry™ technology, which circulates hot air throughout the dishwashing compartment for a faster drying performance and table-ready dishes right off the rack. And for the finishing touch, LG's exclusive TrueSteam® helps to reduce the occurrence of water spots to leave every dish, glass and spoon, sparkling clean.1

LG InstaView Combination Double Wall Oven

Adding a touch of class to the kitchen, the LG InstaView Combination Double Wall Oven features a clean, sophisticated design that incorporates LG's exclusive 'knock twice' InstaView door – which lets users see how their dish is progressing without disturbing the cooking temperature. The new oven also comes with Steam Sous Vide, an innovative cooking mode that employs precision temperature control to help users create restaurant-quality meals at home. And for those who love the taste and texture of fried food, Air Fry mode produces crispy, flavorful treats with less fat, and no preheating required.

LG InstaView Electric Double Slide-in Range

Ideal for big families or those who like to entertain, the LG InstaView Electric Double Slide-in Range has a large capacity that makes it possible to cook multiple dishes at once. The oven leverages LG's ProBake Convection® technology to cook quickly and thoroughly without any preheating, so that users can enjoy delicious, evenly cooked meals. LG's UltraHeat technology is another time-saving innovation, providing fast heating and fine-tuned control for rapid boiling and scorch-free simmering. The new InstaView range is also compatible with the LG ThinQ Recipe service. Introduced earlier this year, the service delivers a more convenient home cooking experience by offering over 18,000 shoppable recipes.

LG Over-the-Range Microwave Oven

LG Over-the-Range Microwave Oven makes cooking easier with new smart features such as Steam cook and Simmer cook. Great for heating food up without drying it out, Steam cook – used in conjunction with the provided steam bowl2 – delivers delectably succulent results and can help vegetables retain more of their natural goodness. Meanwhile, Simmer cook uses moderate heat to gently soften food. The new microwave is also equipped with LG ThinQ technology, meaning users can access various smart recipe services and take advantage of a range of smart functions – such as remote control, monitoring and status notifications – via the ThinQ app for smartphone. What's more, the app also enables users to easily access LG's ThinQ Care service to help prevent problems before they occur.

"These premium kitchen solutions integrate our latest, innovative technologies for a faster, smarter, and more convenient cooking and cleaning experience," said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. "We will continue to deliver advanced kitchen appliances that help consumers enjoy a better culinary life at home."

Visitors to CES 2023 in Las Vegas from January 5-8 can experience LG's smart kitchen solutions at LG booth (#15501, Las Vegas Convention Center).

[1] Tested by LG internal lab on Normal Cycle with clear cup of glass in LG non-Steam model DFB415 and LG Steam model (DFB325), according to LG internal test methods.

[2] Steam bowls sold separately.

About LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company

The LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company is a global leader in home appliances, smart home solutions, air solutions as well as visionary products featuring LG ThinQ AI. The company is creating various solutions with its industry leading core technologies and is committed to making life better and healthier for consumers by developing thoughtfully designed kitchen appliances, living appliances, HVAC and air purification solutions. Together, these products deliver enhanced convenience, superb performance, efficient operation and compelling health benefits. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

SOURCE LG Electronics, Inc.

