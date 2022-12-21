U.S. markets open in 1 hour 13 minutes

LG SHOWCASES UPGRADED CULINARY LIFE WITH ITS NEW KITCHEN SOLUTIONS AT CES 2023

·4 min read

With Advanced Cooking and Cleaning Technologies, The Company's Premium Appliances Deliver a Hassle-free Experience in the Kitchen

SEOUL, South Korea , Dec. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - LG Electronics (LG) will showcase an upgraded culinary life experience at CES® 2023 with its latest, upgradable kitchen appliances to deliver better customer experiences and value. The LG QuadWash® Pro dishwasher, LG InstaView® Combination Double Wall Oven, Electric Double Slide-in Range, and Over-the-Range Microwave Oven boast powerful, efficient performance thanks to the company's advanced technologies, and outstanding convenience courtesy of seamless LG ThinQ™ integration.

LG Showcases Upgraded Culinary Life with New Smart Kitchen Solutions At CES 2023 (CNW Group/LG Electronics Canada)
LG Showcases Upgraded Culinary Life with New Smart Kitchen Solutions At CES 2023 (CNW Group/LG Electronics Canada)

LG QuadWash Pro Dishwasher

For a quick and easy after-meal tidy up, LG QuadWash Pro dishwasher can get dish and tableware spotlessly clean in just one hour. QuadWash Pro provides enhanced cleaning power, using high-pressure jets of water to spray dishes from multiple angles while simultaneously soaking them with over one million microbubbles to help break down stubborn food residue. LG's advanced dishwasher also employs Dynamic Heat Dry™ technology, which circulates hot air throughout the dishwashing compartment for a faster drying performance and table-ready dishes right off the rack. And for the finishing touch, LG's exclusive TrueSteam® helps to reduce the occurrence of water spots to leave every dish, glass and spoon, sparkling clean.1

LG InstaView Combination Double Wall Oven

Adding a touch of class to the kitchen, the LG InstaView Combination Double Wall Oven features a clean, sophisticated design that incorporates LG's exclusive 'knock twice' InstaView door – which lets users see how their dish is progressing without disturbing the cooking temperature. The new oven also comes with Steam Sous Vide, an innovative cooking mode that employs precision temperature control to help users create restaurant-quality meals at home. And for those who love the taste and texture of fried food, Air Fry mode produces crispy, flavourful treats with less fat, and no preheating required.

LG InstaView Electric Double Slide-in Range

Ideal for big families or those who like to entertain, the LG InstaView Electric Double Slide-in Range has a large capacity that makes it possible to cook multiple dishes at once. The oven leverages LG's ProBake Convection® technology to cook quickly and thoroughly without any preheating, so that users can enjoy delicious, evenly cooked meals. LG's UltraHeat technology is another time-saving innovation, providing fast heating and fine-tuned control for rapid boiling and scorch-free simmering. The new InstaView range is also compatible with the LG ThinQ Recipe service. Introduced earlier this year, the service delivers a more convenient home cooking experience by offering over 18,000 shoppable recipes.

LG Over-the-Range Microwave Oven

The LG Over-the-Range Microwave Oven makes cooking easier with new smart features such as Steam cook and Simmer cook. Great for heating food up without drying it out, Steam cook – used in conjunction with the provided steam bowl2 – delivers delectably succulent results and can help vegetables retain more of their natural goodness. Meanwhile, Simmer cook uses moderate heat to gently soften food. The new microwave is also equipped with LG ThinQ technology, meaning users can access various smart recipe services and take advantage of a range of smart functions – such as remote control and monitoring and status notifications – via the ThinQ app for smartphone. What's more, the app also enables users to easily access LG's ThinQ Care service to help prevent problems before they occur.

"These premium kitchen solutions integrate our latest, innovative technologies for a faster, smarter, and more convenient cooking and cleaning experience," said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. "We will continue to deliver advanced kitchen appliances that help consumers enjoy a better culinary life at home."

Visitors to CES 2023 in Las Vegas from January 5-8 can experience LG's smart kitchen solutions at LG booth (#15501, Las Vegas Convention Center).

1 Tested by LG internal lab on Normal Cycle with clear cup of glass in LG non-Steam model DFB415 and LG Steam model (DFB325), according to LG internal test methods.

2 Steam bowls sold seperately.


About LG Electronics Canada Inc.

LG Electronics Canada Inc. is the Canadian subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a USD $63 billion in global sales innovator in technology and consumer electronics headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. LG Electronics Canada, with its head office in Toronto, Ontario, is comprised of four business units - Home Appliance, Home Entertainment, Business Solutions and Air Solutions. LG Electronics Canada is focused on delivering award-winning products known for blending style and technology. These innovative products include TVs, audio solutions and portable devices, home appliances, residential and commercial air solutions, computer monitors and laptops, and industry-leading OLED and LED digital display solutions. For more information, please visit lg.ca.

