LG makes a 'three year pledge' on updates for its Android phones

Richard Lawler
·Senior News Editor
·1 min read

This week LG confirmed it is withdrawing from the mobile industry, but what about the phones it already makes? The company just announced that "all premium LG smartphones currently in use will receive up to three iterations of Android operating system updates from the year of purchase."

The three OS update guarantee applies to LG premium phones released in 2019 and later (G series, V series, VELVET, Wing) while certain 2020 models such as LG Stylo and K series will receive two OS updates.

There are some caveats for performance or compatibility issues, but if you already have a Wing or G Series device in your pocket, then at least you know updates won't dry up immediately.

    As you play the game, what you’ll notice is that it’s easy to fool the software. You can fake a smile to trick it into thinking that you’re happy. Ultimately, that’s the point of the experience.

    Tesla is giving California owners a 50 percent discount on their charging fees if they plug into a Supercharger between 7PM and 10AM.

    The software allows MFi (Made for iPhone) licensees to test their hardware for use on Apple's Find My network.

  • Remembering LG's finest (and strangest) phones

    LG has never been the biggest, most important smartphone maker, but consumers always benefit from more competition — it drives smartphone makers to innovate faster, and to make those innovations more affordable. But nothing lasts forever. Rather than sit around all glum, though, I think our time is better spent remembering some of the truly great — and truly wild — phones LG has made over the years.

    According to a new report, one of the new devices IKEA and Sonos are working on is a speaker that will double as an art piece.

  • Oil prices slip after surprise hefty build in U.S. gasoline stocks

    Oil prices eased on Wednesday after U.S. gasoline inventories unexpectedly swelled, fanning fears that new coronavirus outbreaks will weaken the global recovery in fuel demand. U.S. crude stocks fell 3.5 million barrels last week, but gasoline inventories jumped 4 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration said, compared with expectations in a Reuters poll for a 221,000-barrel gasoline drop. "The gasoline rise more than offsets the crude oil draw," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital in New York.

    BioWare says combat in the original Mass Effect should feel snappier. Driving in the Mako is also smoother.

    The Tesla customers who were charged twice for their EVs did get their money back, eventually.

    Here's a list of the best wireless headphones you can buy right now, as reviewed by Engadget editors.

    THX's first consumer hardware is a portable USB-C DAC that gives wired headphones a powerful audio upgrade for $200.

    Teen girls are spending again. That's one of three big surprises in Piper Sandler's 41st biannual "Taking Stock with Teens" survey.

    The conditions are ripe for a rally in the AUD/USD and NZD/USD, but buyers may be waiting for the release of the Fed minutes before making their move.

  • BMO CEO Says Canada Should Prepare Housing Fixes But Not Act Yet

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of Montreal Chief Executive Officer Darryl White said Canada’s policy makers should work on preparing measures that could rein in the country’s surging home prices, but hold off on implementing solutions for at least a few weeks.During the coming weeks, provinces may be introducing another round of restrictions to combat a surge in coronavirus cases and the federal government is scheduled to release its first full budget in more than two years, both of which could affect the housing market, White said in an interview after the company’s annual meeting Wednesday. With the market “evolving weekly,” the government should hold off on major changes until it sees how those factors affect the situation, he said.“If I were a policy maker in this environment, I would be fast at work at preparation, but not necessarily quick to pull the trigger because I’d want to see what the next few weeks bring,” White said. Home values in Toronto, Canada’s biggest city, continued to swell last month, bringing average annual price gains to more than 20%.Bank of Montreal, Canada’s fourth-largest lender by assets, is forecasting 6.5% economic growth for both Canada and the U.S. this year. The recovery will gather strength in the second half of the year, with both consumers and businesses ramping up spending, White said.Bank of Montreal’s credit-card data show consumers have already started booking vacations and hotel reservations for later this year, and companies also are showing signs they’re ready to resume investing in their businesses, White said.“Lots of our bankers are in conversations with folks about getting back on the front foot in terms of capital-expenditure plans,” White said.Despite the strong rebound, White sees inflation remaining relatively tame. Longer-dated bond yields, which rose earlier in the year, have leveled out in recent weeks, signaling that markets are convinced central bankers will keep short-term rates low for “a good period of time,” White said. The bank expects 2022 inflation of a little more than 2%, White said.“If that were the outcome, that would be a pretty elegant landing to how the recovery plays out,” White said. “Based on what I see today, that’s a reasonable bet.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Test Maker LumiraDx to Go Public in $5 Billion SPAC Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- LumiraDx Ltd., a diagnostic company that produces Covid-19 tests, is going public through a reverse merger with a blank-check company.The U.K.-based firm will combine with CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. in a deal that values LumiraDx’s equity at $5 billion, the companies said in a statement.While there is no equity placement attached to the transaction, LumiraDx has secured a $300 million loan from BioPharma Credit Plc and an additional $100 million asset-based revolving credit facility from Capital One Financial Corp., according to the statement.At $5 billion, LumiraDx’s deal is the largest of the past year by a health-care company with a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Covid-19 TestLumiraDx’s machines, roughly the size of a brick, are designed to process about 30 different tests, including for Covid-19, in as little as 12 minutes. The company is also developing a smaller device that will be available for home use.The company has research and development and support offices in Waltham, Massachusetts, and in San Diego. In January, it filed for an initial public offering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.LumiraDx estimates that it will have revenue of $600 million to $1 billion this year, compared with $139 million in 2020, according to the statement. Its clients include CVS Health Corp., the U.K.’s National Health Service and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.Since its founding, LumiraDx has raised $700 million from backers including Morningside Ventures, U.S. Boston Capital Corp. and Petrichor Healthcare Capital Management, as well as from the Gates Foundation and other investors, according to the statement.The global coronavirus pandemic has accelerated the placement of LumiraDx’s machines in a way that exceeded the company’s expectations, according to Chief Executive Officer Ron Zwanziger.“There will be a significant long-term benefit to us for having so many more units in the field much earlier than would have happened without the pandemic,” he said in an interview.Broader FocusWhile LumiraDx expects to see significant growth in demand for its Covid-19 tests as the pandemic persists, the offering is secondary to the company’s broader focus on bringing point-of-care tests to patients, Zwanziger said.“Fundamentally we’re about transforming community-based care,” he said.While the SPAC frenzy has cooled in recent weeks, CA Healthcare Acquisition Chairman Larry Neiterman said this deal should still be well-received.“The market has dampened a little but I think the market will still be excited about it,” Neiterman, a former Deloitte chief operations officer, said in an interview. “We think it’s all about reasonable valuation and we feel good about our valuation.”Evercore Inc. and Raymond James Financial Inc. were financial advisers to LumiraDx, while BTIG advised CA Healthcare Acquisition.CA Healthcare Acquisition raised $115 million in its January IPO. Its shares closed at $9.70 each Tuesday. Shares of the new company are expected to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol LMDX.(Updates with statement in eighth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Coinbase investigating transaction delays on its financial platform

    Stellar is its secure platform that connects banks, payments systems and users in a network and has its own cryptocurrency called Stellar Lumen, according to its website. Last week, the exchange said it had received approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to list on the Nasdaq, marking a tacit regulatory approval for the cryptocurrencies traded on its platform and a victory for advocates of digital currencies.

  • Origin Materials Makes Big Corporate Net-Zero Pledges Plausible

    Origin Materials extracts chemicals from plants used to make environmentally-friendly version of plastic Merging with SPAC Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ: AACQ) Partnerships include food industry behemoths Danone S.A., Nestlé S.A. and PepsiCo, Inc. Over $ billion in contracts covers revenue projections for the next few years Boon Sim, former senior executive of Temasek Holdings (Singapore’s […]

  • India’s Monetary Policy Seen Easy on Virus Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s monetary policy makers are poised to hold interest rates this week as the economy faces a renewed threat to growth from the pandemic, with new cases hitting a record.All 30 economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect the six-member Monetary Policy Committee to keep the benchmark repurchase rate unchanged at 4% on April 7. Traders will watch for an explicit forward guidance from the Reserve Bank of India on how long the policy stance will stay accommodative and liquidity abundant despite stubborn inflation.Sticky underlying price pressures had earlier stoked expectations of policy normalization amid signs of a recovery in Asia’s third-largest economy. But those gains could come undone quickly if consumer demand is hit due to curbs on movement, such as those imposed in the capital New Delhi and by the state of Maharashtra, which houses the financial hub of Mumbai and contributes about 15% of the national output.“The current state of affairs will ensure that RBI will not pull back accommodative measures in a hurry,” said Teresa John, economist at Nirmal Bang Equities Pvt. in Mumbai, who expects a status quo.Here’s what to watch for in the MPC decision to be announced by Governor Shaktikanta Das in Mumbai on Wednesday morning:Growth ProspectsIn February, the central bank said it expects the economy to expand 10.5% in the year that began April 1 after an estimated 7.7% contraction in the previous 12 months. While Das has indicated there is no immediate threat to that forecast, he could still flag downside risks, given the current surge in virus cases that’s hurting mobility and consumption.Inflation ForecastWith Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government renewing the central bank’s mandate of keeping inflation between 2%-6% for another five years, policy makers are likely to reiterate that fighting price pressures will be a top priority. Fuel and food prices, which make up more than 50% of the consumer price index, represent the biggest problem for rate setters, given their ripple effect on inflationary expectations and underlying price pressures.India is among the few emerging markets in Asia where inflation is above the midpoint of its target band, due largely to food prices that are rising after a brief drop. Economists in a recent Bloomberg survey saw CPI at 5% in the April-June period before easing to 4.7% in the next three months. That compares with the central bank’s forecast of 5%-5.2% for the April to September period.“The risks of increasing input costs, higher commodity prices, seasonal upside in food prices and better pricing power could prod the MPC to relook at its inflation forecasts,” said Madhavi Arora, lead economist at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. in Mumbai. “However, local lockdowns, if they persist, could impact services demand negatively and put downward pressure on first-quarter core inflation and may act as a balancing factor.”Yield ControlBond investors will be watching on how active the RBI is with its version of yield curve control and how long the accommodative monetary stance lasts.“The market is expecting extended forward guidance in policy stance, from ‘going into next fiscal year’ to say ‘end of calendar year,’” said Naveen Singh, head of fixed income at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd. in Mumbai.The bond market is facing another year of near record supply amid weak appetite for debt. Benchmark yields rose 30 basis points last quarter, the most since 2018 amid a sharp spike in U.S. yields and crude prices. Governor Das has assured investors that RBI will help ease the supply burden by purchasing at least 3 trillion rupees ($41 billion) of bonds through open market purchases, or OMOs, and more durable cash injection to compensate for the withdrawal of a relaxation in a cash reserve ratio.“We expect the RBI to reiterate that surplus liquidity will remain ample to support growth and that the space created by CRR reversal will be offset by OMO purchases of bonds to help bridge the gap between demand-supply of bonds and prevent longer-end bond yields from shooting up excessively in a short period of time,” said Kaushik Das, chief India economist at Deutsche Bank AG.(updates survey details in second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    The JPMorgan CEO included cryptocurrency regulation among his chief concerns in his letter to shareholders.

  • Activists Get Their Moment in Japan With $21 Billion Toshiba Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- The surprise takeover bid for Toshiba Corp. is a palpable demonstration of the growing influence in corporate Japan of activist investors, who have gone from largely impotent onlookers to kingmakers in the space of just a few years.The offer from CVC Capital Partners, while still in the early stages, comes just weeks after Toshiba Chief Executive Officer Nobuaki Kurumatani lost a landmark shareholder vote, forcing an independent investigation into alleged issues with voting at its annual general meeting last year.That loss has piled pressure on Kurumatani, who barely won re-election at last year’s meeting and is seen as unlikely to survive another. The vote was triggered by Toshiba’s largest shareholder, the secretive Singapore-based hedge fund Effissimo Capital Management.Any deal for Toshiba faces legal hurdles, and analysts say that investors such as Effissimo would likely insist on a substantial premium from Tuesday’s closing price. But the episode shows that the influence of activism in Japan is becoming hard to deny.“There have been false dawns before,” said Justin Tang, head of Asian research at United First Partners in Singapore. “But activism is taking hold now.”Flexing MusclesCVC offered about 5,000 yen per share in its buyout proposal, according to a Toshiba executive. A bid at that level would value Toshiba at about 2.28 trillion yen ($20.7 billion) and represent a 31% premium to its last close before news of the bid emerged, data compiled by Bloomberg show.That would make it the largest private equity-led buyout since 2013, and CVC’s biggest acquisition on record. Toshiba’s board plans to form a special committee to consider the proposal, said the executive, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information.While there are many hurdles to a deal taking place, Toshiba shares rose by their daily limit of 18% to 4,530 yen per share at the close Wednesday in Tokyo. The stock gained as much as 5.7% more on Thursday.“Considerable value would be created simply by simplifying ownership and clarifying governance by taking the company private,” said Nicholas Benes, an expert on Japanese corporate governance. “Precisely because of that, one would very much hope that this is a case where Toshiba will be open to other bids, by both other PE firms as well as strategic acquirers.”Activist investors have increasingly been flexing their muscle in Japan in recent years, as corporate governance reforms promoting shareholder value have meant management can no longer dismiss such pressure. Tokyo Dome Corp. will be delisted this month after acquisition by a white knight last year to fend off pressure from activist investor Oasis Management Co.Once a storied name in Japan, Toshiba has faded dramatically since its glory days after years of management missteps and scandal. The conglomerate invented flash memory three decades ago, but it was forced to sell most of its prized chip business in 2018 because of losses in its nuclear-power operation. That deal led to an infusion of cash -- but also a large contingent of more vocal shareholders. Last week, Singapore fund 3D Investment Partners became the latest investor to say it may make make proposals to management, boosting its stake to more than 7%.“Any successes of this nature will probably snowball and lead to more activity,” said Damian Thong, an analyst at Macquarie Group Ltd. “There is a sense that a large part of Japan’s industrial base is being run inefficiently, resulting in apparent undervaluation of Japanese conglomerates.”Kioxia OptionsOne open question for Toshiba is the future of Kioxia Holdings Corp., its former memory-chip division in which its still holds the biggest stake. Kioxia is focused on going public as soon as this summer in an IPO that could value the business at more than $36 billion, Bloomberg News reported last week. Alternatively, Micron Technology Inc. and Western Digital Corp. are each to be interested in acquiring the firm, the Wall Street Journal reported.If Toshiba secures a reasonable market valuation for Kioxia, and its core businesses attract multiples similar to those of its Japan peers, Thong said he sees scope for over 1 trillion yen of shareholder value creation. That would imply a Toshiba share price of over 6,500 yen per share, compared with the CVC offer at 5,000 yen apiece.Mio Kato of LightStream Research sees a low possibility of the deal going through under current terms, and expects volatile trading for Toshiba’s shares in the near term depending on how things develop. Toshiba’s shareholders, especially activists, will want a rather “steep price,” he wrote in a note published on SmartKarma.Given the sensitivity around several of Toshiba’s bushinesses, including its deep involvement in decommissioning the wrecked Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear power plant, government approval would be required for the deal, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said Wednesday.It’s unclear if a foreign firm such as CVC would be allowed to take control of Toshiba. The relationship between CVC and Toshiba executives -- with Kurumatani a former Japan president and external director Yoshiaki Fujimori still employed by the firm -- has also raised eyebrows.“This could simply be an attempt to buy time for Kurumatani,” Kato said.(Updates with share move in eighth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is widely expected to maintain the cash rate and 3-year bond yield target at 0.10%.