LG TOP LOAD WASHERS DELIVER TOP PERFORMANCE AND RELIABILITY UNDERSCORING SHOPPER CONFIDENCE

·4 min read

Leveraging AI Technology, More Capacity and a Sleek Design, LG's Top-Rated Laundry Innovations Offer the Ultimate in Clothing Care and Convenience

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA (LG) is reinforcing its position as a leader in laundry innovation and performance with its highly rated top-load washing machines, so consumers can shop with ease and confidence. With a sleek design and cutting-edge built-in intelligence, LG's latest top-load models deliver the utmost in cleaning performance and convenience, including LG's exclusive TurboWash3D™ and TurboSteam™ technology along with a variety of tech-forward features to make laundry routines effortless. Plus, each model comes with peace of mind built-in with LG's ThinQ Care that keeps appliances performing their best.

LG is reinforcing its position as a leader in laundry innovation and performance with its highly rated top-load washing machines, so consumers can shop with ease and confidence.
Laundry Options to Suit Any Preference

Manufactured at LG's state of the art home appliance factory in Tennessee, LG's selection of top-loading washing machines is designed with the consumer in mind. The company's top-load machines offer superior features that are designed to make life easier.

LG's newest top-rated and tech-forward models (WT7155CW, WT7400CV, WT7405CV, WT7900HBA) feature high-power and efficient technologies such as LG's 4-Way™ Agitator technology,1 TurboDrum™, Smart Pairing™, Deep Fill and Water Plus options that make washing easier than ever.

With high performance and state-of-the-art innovation to get the toughest cleaning jobs done, LG's Top Load washers include powerful features such as LG's TurboWash3D™ technology, which allows users to finish larger loads in 37 minutes.2 Plus, ColdWash™ technology uses cold water and enhanced washing motions to penetrate deep into fabrics, so consumers can save money without compromising on performance from warm water cycles.

The 4-Way™ Agitator maximizes wash motions with unique movements for a thorough yet gentle clean. TurboDrum™ technology creates a powerful water flow for a complete clean. For the deep clean users already expect from LG, the Water Plus and Deep Fill features allow users to add extra water to any cycle with the touch of a button whenever they choose. Plus, unlike porcelain or plastic tubs, the smooth stainless-steel tub helps prevent snags that ruin clothing.

Asthma & Allergy Friendly®

Along with many of LG's top-rated washers and dryers, the Top Load laundry models are CERTIFIED asthma & allergy friendly® by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America. The Allergiene™ wash cycle goes beyond everyday laundry by removing more than 95 percent3 of common household allergens in fabrics using the gentle power of steam.

Smarter Laundry Solutions

LG's latest laundry offerings also allow for easy monitoring and operation of washing and drying cycles including LG's Smart Pairing feature, which sends information from the washer to the dryer and automatically recommends the optimal drying cycle to eliminate the guesswork.4

Plus, LG also offers intuitive troubleshooting with Smart Diagnosis™ via the ThinQ app for complete convenience. To offer the ultimate piece of mind, LG's ThinQ Care analyzes appliance usage patterns to provide reports on product performance. The comprehensive AI service proactively contacts the homeowner should a potential service issue be detected, helping to ensure that LG products are always performing at their best. Users can register on the LG ThinQ app.

Available Now with Major Holiday Savings

LG's ENERGY STAR® certified Top Load Washers are on sale now for as low as $699.5 To view the top ratings on LG's Top Load Washers or learn more about the full portfolio of innovative laundry appliances, visit www.lg.com/us/top-load-washers.

1 On select agitator models.
2 Based on independent testing in normal cycle with TurboWash™ Option, 8lb. Load (January 2022).
3 Based on certification by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA)
4 Both washer and dryer need to be registered in LG ThinQ app and connected to Wi-Fi to set up Smart Pairing feature.
5 Get the WT7155CW for $699, the WT7400CV and WT7405CV for $899 and the WT7900HBA for $949.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $63 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is 2022 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

Media Contacts:
LG Electronics USA
JL Lavina
jl.lavina@lge.com 
917 386 4213

Devyn Doyle
Devyn.Doyle@lg-one.com
770 653 7239

LG’s newest tech-forward models feature high-power and efficient technologies that make washing easier than ever.
LG’s latest laundry offerings allow for easy monitoring and operation of washing and drying cycles including LG’s Smart Pairing feature, which sends information from the washer to the dryer and automatically recommends the optimal drying cycle to eliminate the guesswork.
LG Electronics logo. (PRNewsFoto/LG Electronics USA, Inc.)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lg-top-load-washers-deliver-top-performance-and-reliability-underscoring-shopper-confidence-301709383.html

SOURCE LG Electronics USA

