LG to unveil a curved 55-inch TV that comes attached to a recliner, new bike at CES 2022

Brett Molina, USA TODAY
·2 min read
LG&#39;s Media Chair is a recliner with a 55-inch TV attached.
LG's Media Chair is a recliner with a 55-inch TV attached.

LG is showing off a recliner with a twist: this one boasts an attached 55-inch curved TV.

The electronics giant is unveiling new product concepts ahead of CES 2022, the annual tech show taking place annually in Las Vegas.

Among its concepts is the Media Chair, which combines a 55-inch curved OLED display with a comfortable reclining chair.

The chair includes an LG feature called Cinematic Sound OLED, which allows the display to "vibrate to make its own sound without the use of external speakers."

The chair also has a display pivot function accessible on the armrest so users can change the orientation of the display from horizontal to vertical.

Before you download: How to keep apps from accessing too much data on your phone

Looking for holiday decorations near you: There's a 'Cheer Map' for that

"We will continue to provide differentiated value to our customers through OLED’s infinite potential while also moving forward with integrating our business into diverse industries," said Yeo Chun-ho, head of LG Display's business development division, in a statement.

LG&#39;s Virtual Ride concept.
LG's Virtual Ride concept.

The company also unveiled the concept, Virtual Ride, a stationary bike with three, vertical 55-inch displays forming the shape of a lower-cased R. The displays are set up to sit in front of and above users.

Because the Media Chair and Virtual Ride are concepts, it's not clear if or when LG would sell these products to the public.

CES 2022 is being held as a hybrid virtual and physical event this year, but with a surge in COVID cases sparked by the omicron variant, several high-profile tech companies are changing plans. T-Mobile and Amazon are among the companies that have canceled in-person events during CES.

CES canceled?: COVID concerns lead to T-Mobile, Amazon canceling in-person attendance at CES 2022

New gaming console for Christmas: Get a new PS5, Xbox or Nintendo Switch for your kids? Here's the best way to set it up

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: LG Media Chair is recliner with 55-inch curved TV attached

