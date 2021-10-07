U.S. markets close in 38 minutes

LG USA Launches Limited-Time Promotion: Six Months of HBO Max With Purchase of 2021 LG OLED & LG QNED MiniLED TVs

·2 min read

Access to More Than 13,000 Hours of Entertainment from Award-Winning Movies, Shows and Max Originals

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA announced today a limited-time promotion offering the first six months of the HBO Max Ad-Free plan included with the purchase of qualifying 2021 LG OLED and LG QNED MiniLED TVs at LG-authorized retailers and via LG.com effective now through November 12, 2021 ($90.00 value).1 Visit www.lg-promos.com/hbomax for full details.

LG Electronics (PRNewsFoto/LG Electronics USA)
LG Electronics (PRNewsFoto/LG Electronics USA)

LG Smart TV owners can now access HBO Max2 on the webOS platform by opening the HBO Max app using their remote or, when available, by saying "HBO Max" into their LG Magic Remote3.

HBO Max is WarnerMedia's direct-to-consumer platform, offering best-in-class quality entertainment and featuring the greatest array of storytelling for all audiences from the iconic brands of HBO, Warner Bros., DC, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and more, as well as all-new Max Originals. LG Smart TV owners will have access to HBO Max's entire catalog of programming, including an array of new series and film debuts. For more information about HBO Max, visit HBOMax.com.

Experts worldwide have hailed LG OLED as the best TV technology ever, thanks to its unique ability to create its own light. Only OLED TVs feature over 8 million self-lit pixels that can be individually controlled, resulting in perfect black, over a billion rich colors and infinite contrast for a viewing experience like no other. Featuring Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, LG OLED TVs elevate your home entertainment experience and bring the magic of movies into your home. The LG OLED C series is currently the top-selling premium TV series in the US4.

For more information on LG OLED and LG QNED MiniLED TVs visit LG.com.

1 Consumers who purchase an eligible 2021 LG OLED or QNED MiniLED TV between October 1, 2021 and November 12, 2021 from a participating retailer may be eligible to claim the first 6 months of an HBO Max subscription included with your purchase. HBO Max codes must be redeemed by December 19, 2021. New HBO Max subscribers only. Visit www.lg-promos.com/hbomax for full terms and conditions.

2 Separate subscription required.

3 LG Magic Remote available with select TV models. Visit LG.com for more information.

4 Source: The NPD Group, Inc., U.S. Weekly Retail Tracking Service, LCD TVs, Jan. 3, 2021- June 5, 2021 combined. LG defines "premium" as products with an ASP of $1,000+ and display size 55 inches+.

About LG Electronics USA
LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $56 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is a seven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The "Life's Good" marketing theme encompasses how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lg-usa-launches-limited-time-promotion-six-months-of-hbo-max-with-purchase-of-2021-lg-oled--lg-qned-miniled-tvs-301395648.html

SOURCE LG Electronics USA

