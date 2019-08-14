LGBTQ+ YouTubers accuse the platform of discrimination in federal lawsuit

Twitter More

YouTube has been accused once again of discriminating against LGBTQ+ YouTube content creators.

A group of LGBTQ+ YouTubers — including the self-described singing duo and lesbian couple Bria and Chrissy — filed a federal lawsuit on Tuesday night against YouTube and its parent company Google, leveling claims of discrimination against LGBTQ+ communities, demonetization, and content restriction.

The plaintiffs in the class-action lawsuit created a video titled "WE'RE SUING GOOGLE/YOUTUBE - And here's why..."

In the video, transgender YouTuber Chase Ross says YouTube restricts queer YouTubers from selling advertising. Bria and Chrissy allege their content has been restricted, which affects their ability to make money on the platform. Read more...

