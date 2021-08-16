U.S. markets open in 2 hours 47 minutes

LGCY Power Launches Rooftop Solar Installation Division

·3 min read

Inc. 5000 Solar Company Expands Solar Offerings to Texas Residents Impacted by Winter Power Outages

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LGCY Power (pronounced Legacy Power) today it has launched its first rooftop solar install office in Hurst, Texas, adding an additional business division to the rapidly growing national solar company. LGCY has been involved in more than 40,000 residential solar builds prior to entering the Lonestar State.

LGCY Power Launches Rooftop Solar Installation Division
LGCY Power Launches Rooftop Solar Installation Division

The Silicon Slopes, Utah-based residential solar provider already has a presence in Texas and will bring more than 30 clean energy jobs to the Hurst location with additional cities and more Texas jobs to be added in the future.

"LGCY Power is pleased to be adding clean energy jobs to Texas, and even though we are based in Utah, we picked Texas first to give its citizens the electricity options they need after the power outages this past winter," said Doug Robinson, CEO of LGCY Power. "LGCY was founded to help people become the best versions of themselves, and we believe that includes living in communities that have options for reliable, clean and sustainable energy. We will be expanding throughout Texas and other states in the near future."

The Utah-based company was started in 2014 by Doug Robinson & Luke Toone as a customer acquisition company for residential solar, and worked exclusively in that capacity for six years. LGCY has since grown to a presence in 30 states, and selected Texas to launch the installation division. These are often referred to as an EPC, or an engineering, procurement and construction company for solar.

"The demand for capable and efficient rooftop solar installation companies continues to grow, and LGCY brings the experience of more than 40,000 residential solar system builds to Texas," said Alex Mortensen, President of LGCY Power and head of the team behind the solar installation division. "The U.S. faces greater demand than ever on its electric grid as evidenced by the many power outages across the nation recently, and solar power not only helps alleviate that demand, but also shows immense promise for sustainability."

LGCY also recently added a veteran team to its staff to lead the expansion of its installation arm from its Utah headquarters, including Chris Iglesias as Vice President of Operations; Adam Bohe, Vice President of Supply Chain & Asset Management; and Brett Martin as Director of Field Operations. LGCY has acquired more than 16,000 square feet of office and warehouse space for the expansion at 1516 Central Park Dr., Hurst, TX 76053.

ABOUT LGCY POWER
LGCY Power is one of the largest privately held solar companies in the United States and has been named to the Inc. 5000, an Emerging Eight company, A Best Place to Work by Glassdoor.com, and is focused on providing an extraordinary solar experience for customers in the United States. By offering a cleaner, cheaper alternative to traditional electricity, LGCY assists residential homeowners by providing solar power at little to no upfront cost. LGCY's focus on technology innovation has spurred its growth. LGCY Power offers solar in 30 states and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. For more information visit https://www.lgcypower.com/

LGCY Power, based in LEHI, Utah, is a residential solar company with a presence in 30 states. (PRNewsfoto/LGCY Power)
LGCY Power, based in LEHI, Utah, is a residential solar company with a presence in 30 states. (PRNewsfoto/LGCY Power)
SOURCE LGCY Power

