LGI Homes Announces Premier Sales Event of the Year

Take Advantage of Move-in Ready Inventory During the Make Your Move National Sales Event

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH), today launched their 2022 Make Your Move National Sales Event, featuring special pricing on select, move-in ready inventory and builder-paid closings costs on available LGI Homes and Terrata Homes. Additionally, the Company is offering attractive financing and rate lock programs through its affiliate lender, LGI Mortgage Solutions, as well as competitive interest rate assistance.



“We are excited to bring back our popular Make Your Move National Sales Event,” said Eric Lipar, Chief Executive Officer of LGI Homes. “Between September 6, 2022 and October 9, 2022, our customers will have the opportunity to purchase a beautiful new home while realizing significant savings. Combining this extraordinary event with our simplified buying process is another example of our commitment to making the dream of homeownership attainable while providing the industry’s best customer experience.”

Rachel Eaton, LGI Homes’ Chief Marketing Officer added, “We proudly offer an affordable lineup of quality floor plans in communities across the nation. During this exceptional sales event, buyers can take advantage limited-time pricing combined with attractive financing and interest rate lock offers designed to maximize affordability on the home of their dreams.”

Interested homebuyers are encouraged to visit LGIHomes.com/MakeYourMove and contact their preferred community to learn more about immediate move-in opportunities available.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has a notable legacy of more than 19 years of homebuilding excellence, over which time it has closed more than 50,000 homes and has been profitable every year. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes has operations across 35 markets in 20 states and, since 2018, has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 900 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including Top Workplaces USA’s 2022 Cultural Excellence Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560



