LGI Homes Delivers Record Annual Home Closings and Sets Date for Fourth Quarter and 2021 Year End Earnings Conference Call

LGI Homes, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced it closed 1,004 homes in December, a total of 2,526 home closings in the fourth quarter and a record 10,442 home closings for the full year 2021.

“2021 was a remarkable year for our Company,” said Eric Lipar, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. “Our LGI teams across the nation delivered a strong finish to the fourth quarter, enabling us to close a record-breaking 10,442 homes in 2021, an increase of 11.8% over last year. This result was at the high end of our closing guidance and further demonstrates our business model’s ability to weather unprecedented challenges and deliver outstanding results, year after year.”

The Company had 101 active selling communities at the end of December 2021.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. The Company will hold a conference call the same day at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

Management will provide full year 2022 guidance at that time.

A link to the live audio webcast will be provided through the Investors page of the Company's website at www.investor.lgihomes.com under the Events and Presentations section.

The call can also be accessed by dialing (855) 433-0929 for domestic participants or (970) 315-0256 for international participants. Participants should ask for the LGI Homes Earnings Conference Call or reference Conference ID 1893201.

An archive of the webcast will be available for replay on the Company's website for 12 months.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has a notable legacy of more than 18 years of homebuilding excellence, over which time it has closed more than 50,000 homes and has been profitable every year. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes has operations across 35 markets in 19 states and, since 2018, has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 900 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including Top Workplaces USA’s 2021 Cultural Excellence Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

Investor Contact

Joshua D. Fattor
Vice President of Investor Relations
(281) 210-2586
investorrelations@lgihomes.com


