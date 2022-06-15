LGI Homes Expands Denver Footprint with New Community in Brighton

Pierson Park offers spacious, new-construction homes from the $500s

The San Juan plan at Pierson Park by LGI Homes.

LGI Homes at Pierson Park offers new, move-in ready homes and family-friendly amenities in Brighton, CO. Pricing starts from the $500s.

DENVER, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced the grand opening of Pierson Park, its newest community in the Denver market. Located in the growing city of Brighton, this new community features 150 brand-new single-family homes, filled with upgrades.



“Pierson Park features exceptional floor plans, outfitted with all the upgrades you love including smart home capabilities, the finest finishes, and superior attention-to-detail you can’t find anywhere else. The community’s proximity to the Rocky Mountains gives the homeowners convenient access to the outdoor recreation they desire, while being close to Denver and all its amenities,” said Kevin Wolf, Vice President of Operations in Colorado.

Pierson Park features a remarkable lineup of six spacious floor plans, ranging in size from 1,293 square feet to 2,851 square feet, with up to five bedrooms and three baths. Homeowners will appreciate the meticulous attention to detail given to every inch of their new home, including thoughtfully designed open-concept layouts, upgraded kitchens, additional living areas, and so much more. The exceptionally constructed homes at Pierson Park also include an abundance of designer upgrades as part of the LGI Homes CompleteHome Plus™ package. This highly sought-after suite of enhancements features upgrades like a full suite of Whirlpool® stainless steel appliances, expansive granite countertops, stunning wood cabinetry with crown molding, recessed ENERGY STAR lighting, and more.

Conveniently located just 30 minutes northeast of Denver, Pierson Park offers convenient access to an array of major employers, shopping and dining, entertainment, and all of life’s necessities. Within the community, residents will love venturing to the park that features a playground, basketball court, green space, and picnic pavilion. Located just minutes away is the Prairie Center Shopping Center, Barr Lake State Park, Brighton Recreation Center, and a multitude of local parks.

New homes at Pierson Park start in the $500s. For additional information or to schedule a tour, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (877) 757-6448 ext 43 or visit LGIHomes.com/PiersonPark.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has a notable legacy of more than 19 years of homebuilding excellence, over which time it has closed more than 50,000 homes and has been profitable every year. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes has operations across 35 markets in 19 states and, since 2018, has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 900 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including Top Workplaces USA’s 2022 Cultural Excellence Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

