U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,300.17
    +124.69 (+2.99%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,061.06
    +932.27 (+2.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,964.86
    +401.10 (+3.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,949.92
    +51.07 (+2.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.21
    +0.40 (+0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,890.00
    +21.20 (+1.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.01
    +0.61 (+2.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0608
    -0.0018 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9170
    -0.0430 (-1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2610
    -0.0025 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3180
    +0.1440 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,650.61
    +1,951.41 (+5.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    922.51
    +45.18 (+5.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,493.45
    -67.88 (-0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

LGI Homes Reports April 2022 Home Closings

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
LGI Homes, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • LGIH

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced it closed 703 homes in April 2022.

As of April 30, 2022, the Company had 91 active selling communities.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has a notable legacy of more than 19 years of homebuilding excellence, over which time it has closed more than 50,000 homes and has been profitable every year. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes has operations across 35 markets in 19 states and, since 2018, has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 900 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including Top Workplaces USA’s 2022 Cultural Excellence Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

CONTACT:
Joshua D. Fattor
Vice President of Investor Relations
(281) 210-2586
investorrelations@lgihomes.com


Recommended Stories

  • This Is The Ultimate Donald Trump Stock: Is DWAC A Buy As Elon Musk Makes Twitter Deal?

    Donald Trump is one of the world's most famous businessmen. Now investors can throw in their lot with the former President with DWAC stock.

  • JD.com, Pinduoduo Added to Chinese Companies Facing Delisting in U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. regulators added more than 80 companies, including JD.com Inc., Pinduoduo Inc. and Bilibili Inc., to a expanding list of firms that face possible expulsion from American exchanges because of Beijing’s refusal to allow access to the businesses’ financial audits.Most Read from BloombergFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborIndia Wants

  • The IRS Just Boosted How Much You Can Contribute for Retirement

    Healthcare ranks as one of the most pressing concerns for retirees, and with medical expenses rising every year, two out of three Americans worry about high healthcare costs in retirement. Models estimate that a retired couple at age 65 will … Continue reading → The post The IRS Just Boosted How Much You Can Contribute for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Cut Off by Moscow, Poland Gets Russian Gas From Its Allies

    (Bloomberg) -- Just a week after being cut off by Moscow, Poland has found a way of getting its hands on Russian gas.Most Read from BloombergFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborIndia Wants Russia to Discount Its Oil to Below $70 a BarrelBiden’s Team Eyes $125,000 Income Cutoff for Student Loan ReliefThe Eastern European nation is now receiving Russia

  • GM has 4 new plants coming to 'have control over battery cell manufacture': Mary Barra

    In the years ahead, GM (GM) says, it's aiming to be a leading manufacturer of batteries as well as cars.

  • Russian cheesemaker to snap up idled PepsiCo juice business

    In early March PepsiCo said it was suspending sales of its sodas in Russia, one of many Western consumer brands to halt operations in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. It will remain the owner of Wimm-Bill-Dann, a separate dairy business, one of the largest in Russia. Russia's Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) on Wednesday said it approved an application from Multipro, a Russian cheesemaker that specialises in Mozzarella for pizzas and white-rind cheeses such as Brie and Camembert, to buy Wimm-Bill-Dann Beverages.

  • TurboTax reaches settlement to pay $141 million for allegedly deceiving customers into paying for tax prep that should have been free

    The multi-state agreement will reimburse around 4.4 million low-income TurboTax customers who were allegedly pushed into paying for services they didn’t need to.

  • How the EU ban on Russian oil could benefit Russia

    The European Union will halt all imports of crude and refined oil from Russia by the end of 2022, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on May 4. Europe as a whole currently gets one-quarter of its oil from Russia, with a wide range between countries—Germany gets just 12% of its oil from Russia, while for Slovakia it’s 96%. Oil is one of the main sources of funding for Russia’s war in Ukraine—to the tune of $285 million per day.

  • India Wants Russia to Discount Its Oil to Below $70 a Barrel

    (Bloomberg) -- India is trying to get deeper discounts on Russian oil to compensate for the risk of dealing with the OPEC+ producer as other buyers turn away, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborBiden’s Team Eyes $125,000 Income

  • This 'rater' gets paid $10 an hour to teach Google's algorithm — and he's not alone

    Google Search may feel like magic, but the engine’s efficacy relies on hourly employees who work for a subcontractor.

  • There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Hut 8 Mining's (TSE:HUT) Returns On Capital

    If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and...

  • AMD tops earnings estimates on strong gaming growth

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discusses first quarter earnings for AMD.

  • Global Natural Gas Crunch Amplifies U.S. Refining Boom, for Now

    (Bloomberg) -- A global shortage of natural gas is giving U.S. fuelmakers an edge over European rivals.Most Read from BloombergFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborIndia Wants Russia to Discount Its Oil to Below $70 a BarrelBiden’s Team Eyes $125,000 Income Cutoff for Student Loan ReliefRefiners rely on natural gas as a crucial source of heat to disti

  • 9 Signs You Are Not Financially OK to Retire

    Use these nine signs to gauge the state of your investments, find strategies to improve them, and get on track to a financially successful retirement.

  • These Atlanta CEOs make 1,000 times their typical employees

    See how CEO-to-worker pay ratio at 40 of the state's biggest public companies — including the United Parcel Service, Aflac, Southern Co., PulteGroup, Norfolk Southern Corp., and Delta Air Lines. — compares.

  • JPMorgan lawsuit against Tesla unlikely to yield quick ruling

    A U.S. judge on Wednesday said he saw no reason to rule quickly in favor of JPMorgan Chase & Co as it sues Tesla Inc over Elon Musk's 2018 tweet that he might take the electric car company private. JPMorgan sued Tesla for $162.2 million in November 2021, saying Tesla breached a 2014 contract related to stock warrants it sold to the bank, and which JPMorgan believes became more valuable because of Musk's tweet. Judge Paul Gardephe of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York said at a hearing in Manhattan that he was unlikely to rule for JPMorgan without more evidence, including from financial experts, about whether the bank acted in good faith.

  • Europe Confronts Difficult Path in Making a Russian Oil Ban Work

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s move to ban Russian crude this year will cause major headaches but it should just about be workable if some countries are shown leniency. Most Read from BloombergRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksHarris Says Women’s Rights Are Under Attack by RepublicansThere’s st

  • How to protect yourself from running out of money when you retire

    If you fear running out of money in retirement, you’re in good company. The most frequently cited retirement fear for workers is outliving their savings and investments (42%), according to the 21st Annual Transamerica Retirement Survey of Workers, “A Compendium of Findings About the Retirement Outlook of U.S. Workers,” from November 2021. The goal is to determine how much money you can safely spend down each year in retirement, if necessary.

  • Natural Gas Hits 13-Year High in U.S. on Growing Supply Jitters as Demand Soars

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices in the U.S. hit a fresh 13-year high on growing concern that stockpiles of the power-plant fuel will fall short of demand this summer.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborBiden’s Team Eyes $125,000 Income Cutoff for Student Loan ReliefThe curren

  • 15 Most Valuable E-Commerce Companies in the World

    In this article, we will discuss the 15 most valuable e-commerce companies in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to 5 Most Valuable E-Commerce Companies in the World. Ecommerce has been growing persistently for the past few years. It took over 19 percent share of global retail […]