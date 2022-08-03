U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,155.17
    +63.98 (+1.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,812.50
    +416.33 (+1.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,668.16
    +319.40 (+2.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,908.93
    +26.48 (+1.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.24
    +0.58 (+0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,780.20
    +3.80 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    19.97
    +0.08 (+0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0163
    -0.0009 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7480
    +0.0070 (+0.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2143
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.0770
    +0.2460 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,808.73
    -268.27 (-1.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    534.56
    +9.82 (+1.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.68
    +36.57 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,741.90
    +147.17 (+0.53%)
     

LGI Homes Reports July 2022 Home Closings

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
LGI Homes, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • LGIH

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced it closed 469 homes in July 2022.

As of July 31, 2022, the Company had 93 active selling communities.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has a notable legacy of more than 19 years of homebuilding excellence, over which time it has closed more than 50,000 homes and has been profitable every year. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes has operations across 35 markets in 20 states and, since 2018, has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 900 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including Top Workplaces USA’s 2022 Cultural Excellence Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

CONTACT:
Joshua D. Fattor
Vice President of Investor Relations
(281) 210-2586
investorrelations@lgihomes.com


Recommended Stories

  • New York Times Adds Digital Subscribers as Digital Advertising Declines

    New York Times added 180,000 digital subscribers in the second quarter but posted its first decline in digital advertising revenue since 2020, due in part to the macroeconomic environment. “Headwinds from advertising are playing out broadly as we’d expect them to,” Chief Executive said during an investor call following the results. The news organization said it ended the quarter with 8.4 million paid digital-only subscribers.

  • LGI Homes (LGIH) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Before we begin, I will remind listeners that this call will contain forward-looking statements that includes management views on LGI Homes' business strategy, outlook, plans, objectives, and guidance for 2022. Finally, I will provide an update on our performance to date in the third quarter and our outlook for the rest of the year.

  • Alibaba and Tencent Face End of an Era as Sales Start to Shrink

    (Bloomberg) -- For almost a decade, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. embodied China’s economic miracle, sustaining a dizzying pace of growth and approaching trillion-dollar valuations with splashy forays into every corner of the internet. Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Goldman’s Star Trading Te

  • Cracker Barrel Makes a Change Customers Hate

    Recently, Cracker Barrel announced recently a new menu item. Surprisingly, however, it was met with immediate backlash: creating a divide in those who love and hate Cracker Barrel. Plant based foods being featured as a part of classic menu items, or as new standalone products, is not unheard of.

  • Walmart Lays Off Hundreds of Corporate Workers

    The retailer is restructuring headquarters operations after warning of profit troubles last week as merchandise has piled up in its stores. Around 200 jobs are being cut.

  • “If It Goes Lower, Buy Some More”: 10 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years. If you want to read about some more semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years, go directly to 5 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years. Lawmakers in the United States recently passed the CHIPS Act, a legislation aimed at providing massive […]

  • Exclusive-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar Airways -sources

    Airbus has revoked its entire outstanding order from Qatar Airways for A350 jets, severing all new jetliner business with the Gulf carrier in a dramatic new twist to a dispute clouding World Cup preparations, two industry sources said. No comment was immediately available from Airbus or Qatar Airways. The two aviation titans have been waging a rare public battle for months over the scarred condition of more than 20 long-haul jets that the airline says could pose a risk to passengers and which Airbus insists are completely safe.

  • Bill Ackman says Visa ‘tomorrow could shut down MindGeek,’ Pornhub’s parent company that’s facing a lawsuit for profiting off child pornography

    Bill Ackman alleged Tuesday that in "one of the most egregious corporate governance failures," Visa processed payments for Pornhub's parent company and knowingly helped MindGeek to profit from child pornography.

  • Oil falls to nearly 6-month lows after surprise U.S. crude, gasoline build

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices slid about 4% on Wednesday to almost six-month lows, after U.S. data showed crude and gasoline stockpiles unexpectedly surged last week and as OPEC+ said it would raise its oil output target by 100,000 barrels per day (bpd). West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $3.76, or 4%, to $90.66, the lowest settlement since Feb. 10. The same premium for WTI futures neared a four-month low.

  • Layoffs reported at Oracle may hit Burlington hub

    Oracle Corp., which does not break out headcount by state, has about 48,000 full-time U.S. employees.

  • Ford follows through on July EV deliveries, McLaren and APL partner in sneaker design

    Yahoo Finance autos reporter Pras Subramanian breaks down Ford's July sales and its push into the EV space, and also shares details about McLaren and APL's new sneaker partnership.

  • Schwab Says You Need This Much for Retirement

    A thousand workers told Schwab that they need an average of $1.7 million in savings to pay for retirement. But inflation, monthly expenses, stock market volatility and other retirement obstacles are keeping them from reaching their goals. Here's what the … Continue reading → The post Here's How Much Schwab Says You Need for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Rolls-Royce gets go-ahead for £1.5bn ITP Aero sale

    The engineering giant will hand over the Spanish business to a consortium of investors led by private equity firm Bain Capital.

  • Enterprise Products to start three new Permian Basin projects

    Enterprise did not specify how much it plans to spend on the new plants and pipeline expansion, but the company is not adjusting the expectations shared with investors around how much it plans to spend in coming years, co-CEO Jim Teague said during the company’s second-quarter earnings call on Aug. 3.

  • Can You Really Retire with $5 Million? Yes, Here's How

    Want to learn how to retire with $5 million? Here are a few things you can do to stretch your nest egg over the course of your retirement.

  • Ford stock rises after the automaker reported a jump in U.S. vehicle sales

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Ford vehicle sales in July and how the stock is responding.

  • Natural Gas Surges With US LNG Export Terminal Set for Fast Restart

    (Bloomberg) -- US natural gas prices surged after a key export terminal in Texas reached an agreement with regulators to restart as soon as October after an explosion.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripFreeport LNG, which was shut down in June after a blast, has entered into an agreement with the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials

  • OPEC+ agrees tiny output rise in setback for Biden

    OPEC+ is set to raise its oil output goal by 100,000 barrels per day, an amount analysts said was a setback to U.S. President Joe Biden after his trip to Saudi Arabia to ask the producer group's leader to pump more to help the United States and the global economy. The increase, equivalent to 0.1% of global demand, follows weeks of speculation that Biden's trip https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/us-oks-potential-sale-thaad-system-missiles-uae-pentagon-2022-08-02 to the Middle East and Washington's clearance of missile defence system sales to Riyadh and the United Arab Emirates will bring more oil to the world market. The increase of 100,000 bpd will be one of the smallest since OPEC quotas were introduced in 1982, OPEC data shows.

  • Robinhood Cuts 23% of Staff, Joining Netflix and Amazon in Tech Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- With recession fears mounting—and inflation, the war in Ukraine and the lingering pandemic taking a toll—many tech companies are rethinking staffing needs. That’s included freezing hiring, rescinding offers and even laying off workers.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripRobinhood Markets Inc. was one of the latest

  • Russia's Avtovaz offers Izhevsk staff $3,000 to quit voluntarily

    Russia's biggest carmaker Avtovaz, which suspended some production due to sanctions and lack of components, is offering workers at its Izhevsk plant a one-off payment of about $3,000 to take voluntary redundancy, it said on Wednesday. Avtovaz resumed production of some of its popular Lada models at its main plant in Togliatti in June after partially halting output in the spring due to a shortage of electronic parts caused by sanctions. The company, whose long-time shareholder, French carmaker Renault, sold its stake to a Russian investor in May, was unable to relaunch production of the Lada Vesta model and sent 3,200 staff from its Izhevsk plant in central Russia on paid leave in March.