LGI Homes Reports March and First Quarter 2022 Home Closings and Announces Date for First Quarter Earnings Conference Call

LGI Homes, Inc.
·2 min read
  • LGIH

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced it closed 658 homes in March 2022. In addition, the Company announced quarterly home closings of 1,599 during the first quarter of 2022.

As of March 31, 2022, the Company had 88 active selling communities.

The Company plans to release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The Company will hold a conference call at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time the same day to discuss the results.

A link to the live audio webcast will be provided through the Investors page of the Company's website at www.investor.lgihomes.com under the Events and Presentations section.

The call can also be accessed by dialing (855) 433-0929 for domestic participants or (970) 315-0256 for international participants. Participants should ask for the LGI Homes Earnings Conference Call or reference number 9267237.

An archive of the webcast will be available for replay on the Company's website for one year from the date of the conference call.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has a notable legacy of more than 19 years of homebuilding excellence, over which time it has closed more than 50,000 homes and has been profitable every year. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes has operations across 35 markets in 19 states and, since 2018, has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 900 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including Top Workplaces USA’s 2022 Cultural Excellence Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

CONTACT:
Joshua D. Fattor
Vice President of Investor Relations
(281) 210-2586
investorrelations@lgihomes.com


