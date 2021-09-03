U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,535.43
    -1.52 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,369.09
    -74.73 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,363.52
    +32.34 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.05
    -11.97 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.10
    -0.89 (-1.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.90
    +18.40 (+1.02%)
     

  • Silver

    24.80
    +0.88 (+3.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1892
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    +0.0280 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3864
    +0.0027 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6920
    -0.2580 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,817.05
    +57.80 (+0.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,317.87
    +20.14 (+1.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,138.35
    -25.55 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,128.11
    +584.60 (+2.05%)
     

LGI Homes Reports Record August 2021 Home Closings

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
LGI Homes, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced it closed 776 homes in August 2021, up from 669 homes closed in August 2020, representing year-over-year growth of 16.0%. The Company ended the first eight months of 2021 with 7,123 home closings, a 39.1% increase over 5,120 home closings during the first eight months of 2020.

As of August 31, 2021, the Company had 102 active selling communities.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has a notable legacy of more than 18 years of homebuilding excellence, over which time it has closed more than 50,000 homes and has been profitable every year. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes has operations across 35 markets in 19 states and, since 2018, has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 900 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including Top Workplaces USA’s 2021 Cultural Excellence Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

CONTACT:
Joshua D. Fattor
Vice President of Investor Relations
(281) 210-2619
investorrelations@lgihomes.com


Recommended Stories

  • These college majors have the highest starting salaries

    Some members of the class of 2020 are averaging $87,989 out of the gate.

  • James Simons, Robert Mercer, Others at Renaissance to Pay Up to $7 Billion to Settle Tax Probe

    In a tax settlement that may be the largest in history, current and former executives of hedge fund Renaissance Technologies LLC will personally pay as much as $7 billion to settle a long-running dispute with the Internal Revenue Service.

  • Smart withdrawals can reduce taxes, extend your nest egg in retirement

    There’s plenty written about saving for retirement, but not so much about how to spend what you’ve saved: A Google search produced more than 15 times as many results for “how to save for retirement” as for “how to withdraw money during retirement.” The conventional wisdom holds that you should withdraw from your nonretirement financial assets first, then your tax-deferred accounts (IRAs and 401ks) and then whatever tax-exempt accounts (like Roth IRAs) you might have. Less well known but more tax-efficient retirement-spending strategies can, by reducing the tax hit on your withdrawals, actually extend the life of your next egg, and that could mean the difference between running out of money and leaving something to your heirs.

  • Not my pay! Some tech workers bemoan China's crackdown on compulsory overtime

    Some employees at TikTok-owner ByteDance were shocked to find their August paychecks slashed 17% after the company ended its policy of requiring its China-based staff to work a six-day week every second week. "My workload hasn't actually changed," a product manager at ByteDance told Reuters, declining to be identified given the sensitivity of the topic. It was also a guarantee of high pay as Chinese law stipulates that employees are entitled to double pay for working overtime on weekends and triple pay for public holidays.

  • Kraft, execs to pay more than $62 million over U.S. accounting scheme charges

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Kraft Heinz Company and two former executives have agreed to pay more than $62 million to settle charges they falsified supplier contracts to achieve cost savings in a multi-year accounting scheme, the U.S. securities regulator said on Friday. The alleged misconduct began as a result of a "cost savings gap" leading up to Heinz's 2015 merger with Kraft and continued for years amid pressure to make good on promises the new company would "deliver on certain cost savings," according to SEC documents. Kraft restated its financials in June 2019 after the launch of an SEC probe, correcting $208 million in improperly recognized cost savings from nearly 300 transactions, the regulator said.

  • Fauci defends vaccine boosters, Moderna seeks FDA approval of booster

    Anjalee Khemlani joins Brian Sozzi and Seana Smith&nbsp;to break down the new developments arising around COVID, including Dr. Anthony Fauci defending the administration’s decision to recommend booster shots for vaccinated people and Moderna asking the FDA to allow the use of a third booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • How DigitalOcean Is Making Waves

    The company competes with the biggest cloud storage providers in the world for the smaller customers they neglect.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped in August

    China is the largest automotive market in the world, and investors have been following growing electric vehicle makers there, like Nio (NYSE: NIO), giving it a market capitalization of more than $60 billion even with the company yet to reach profitability. In August, that volatility led Nio shares to drop 12%, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Automakers globally have been battling supply chain issues, and they have begun to affect Nio as well.

  • Exclusive-Chevron looks to sell Texas' Eagle Ford Basin assets - document

    (Reuters) -Chevron Corp is looking to sell its oil and gas assets in the Eagle Ford Basin in south Texas, according to sources familiar with the matter and a marketing document seen by Reuters. At $70 oil and $4 gas, Chevron estimated the assets' total proved developed resources - the amount of oil and gas with a 90% or greater probability of profitable extraction - were worth around $1 billion, according to the document. U.S. crude prices were trading at around $69.5 a barrel on Friday, while natural gas was around $4.69 per million British thermal units.

  • Want to Enjoy Retirement More? Shift Your Assets to Annuities

    For years, conventional investing wisdom has been that once you reach a certain age — generally when you’re within a decade or so of retiring — you should start to shift your investments away from stocks towards bonds, which are … Continue reading → The post Want to Enjoy Retirement More? Shift Your Assets to Annuities appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Saving too aggressively for tomorrow can come at the expense of living your life today

    Over-saving can have significant and sometimes unexpected costs, which is why it’s important to strike the right balance.

  • DoorDash workers protest outside CEO Tony Xu's home demanding better pay, tip transparency and PPE

    California DoorDash workers protested outside of the home of DoorDash CEO Tony Xu on Thursday, prompted by a recent California superior court judge ruling calling 2020’s Proposition 22 unconstitutional. Prop 22, which was passed last November in California, would allow app-based companies like DoorDash, Uber and Lyft to continue classifying workers as independent contractors rather than employees.

  • Nikola and Bosch ink deal for hydrogen fuel cell modules

    Beleaguered electric truck developer Nikola Corp. has inked a new agreement with Bosch for its hydrogen fuel cell modules. The modules will be used to power two of Nikola’s hydrogen-fueled semi-trucks, the short-haul Nikola Tre and Nikola Two sleeper. “This announcement is the result of a multi-year working relationship with Bosch,” Nikola CEO Mark Russell said in a statement.

  • Ford Sales Were Dreadful in August. Better Days Are Ahead.

    Ford Motor's August sales dropped 33% from a year earlier. Low inventories are to blame, but the good news is things should improve in September.

  • How a Single Covid Case Rocked the World’s Biggest Carmaker

    (Bloomberg) -- Early last month at a sprawling factory on the highway connecting Hanoi to the Vietnamese port city of Haiphong, a single worker tested positive for Covid-19. The delta variant was spreading swiftly through the Southeast Asian nation at the time, and on Aug. 4, provincial officials suspended work at the plant, run by an auto-parts manufacturer.An ocean away, Toyota Motor Corp. Chief Purchasing Group Officer Kazunari Kumakura was watching intently. The factory is operated by a key

  • These 3 Companies Should Acquire Zoom For a Bargain Today

    Zoom (NASDAQ: ZM) was arguably the biggest winner from the pandemic, becoming not only an indispensable tool for schools and businesses but also a household name. The company has built an easy-to-use video conferencing app that's attracted millions of users, and Zoom's revenue is up around 10x in the last three years as a result. A big reason is that growth is slowing to a halt at Zoom.

  • GM, Ford halt some auto production as chip shortage worsens

    The global shortage of computer chips is getting worse, forcing automakers to temporarily close factories including those that build popular pickup trucks.

  • Apple Worker Complaints Reviewed by Labor Relations Board

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. National Labor Relations Board is looking into two complaints about Apple Inc., which is facing criticism from employees over issues such as workplace safety and a lack of pay transparency.The cases were filed on Aug. 26 and Sept. 1, according to the website of the NLRB, a federal agency tasked with ensuring fair labor practices. The board investigates all the complaints it receives and escalates the cases if it finds sufficient merit.Cher Scarlett, an Apple engineer, ide

  • Wells Fargo's commercial banking unit CEO Perry Pelos to retire

    Kyle Hranicky, the head of Wells Fargo's middle marketing banking unit, which is housed within the commercial banking unit, will succeed Pelos, effective immediately. Hranicky, who has spent 26 years at Wells Fargo and was the former head of its corporate banking group, will join the bank's operating committee as well.

  • Chassis, Containers And Draymen All Stars Of The Intermodal Service Meltdown

    It's times like these that it's more fun to write about transportation issues than to actually have to move freight (not that I've ever actually moved freight). On Wednesday, topics at the FreightWaves Intermodal Summit included port congestion, rail ramp congestion, the chassis shortage, the drayage capacity shortage, the international and domestic container shortage, and the persistent imbalances in freight flows. And the transportation industry has to clean up from Hurricane Ida on top of tha