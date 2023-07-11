LGMS Berhad (KLSE:LGMS) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think LGMS Berhad (KLSE:LGMS) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on LGMS Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = RM13m ÷ (RM87m - RM6.1m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, LGMS Berhad has an ROCE of 16%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the IT industry average of 19%.

What Does the ROCE Trend For LGMS Berhad Tell Us?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at LGMS Berhad, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last four years, returns on capital have decreased to 16% from 45% four years ago. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

On a side note, LGMS Berhad has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 7.1% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

The Key Takeaway

To conclude, we've found that LGMS Berhad is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 90% over the last year. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

