LGMS Berhad's (KLSE:LGMS) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Although, when we looked at LGMS Berhad (KLSE:LGMS), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on LGMS Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = RM13m ÷ (RM92m - RM7.7m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, LGMS Berhad has an ROCE of 16%. In isolation, that's a pretty standard return but against the IT industry average of 21%, it's not as good.

In the above chart we have measured LGMS Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering LGMS Berhad here for free.

So How Is LGMS Berhad's ROCE Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at LGMS Berhad doesn't inspire confidence. Around four years ago the returns on capital were 40%, but since then they've fallen to 16%. However it looks like LGMS Berhad might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, LGMS Berhad is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 27% in the last year. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think LGMS Berhad has the makings of a multi-bagger.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with LGMS Berhad and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

