LG's 2021 C1 OLED TVs are up to 32 percent off right now

Upgrading to an OLED TV will make a big difference in your living room setup, but the best displays out there don't come cheap. However, Amazon has slashes the prices of LG's 2021 C1 OLED lineup, bringing most of them down to new record lows. The cheapest of the bunch, the 48-inch model, is down to $997, which is about $50 cheaper than its previous record-low price. But you'll get the best deal on the 65-inch TV, which is 32 percent off and down to $1,697. And if you go for that model, you can also save $150 on LG's SP9YA soundbar if you're looking to upgrade your sound system along with your TV.

The mid-tier C1 sets have been quite popular since they give you all of the features you expect in an OLED set along with extra gaming perks, all at a decent price point. As with any OLED TV, you're getting deep blacks and more accurate colors than standard sets, and the C1 models support 120Hz refresh rates and run on LG's a9 Gen4 AI Processor 4K. LG's smart TV interface gives you access to all of the top streaming platforms, including Netflix and Apple TV+, and it supports voice commands from both Amazon's Alexa and the Google Assistant.

Along with the high refresh rate, the C1 sets have HDMI 2.1, support for G-Sync and FreeSync and are capable of a 1ms response time. Those features make these TVs excel when it comes to console gaming, and LG lets you control all of those relevant settings in its Game Optimizer menu.

It's worth mentioning that LG's 2022 OLED sets are available now, too, including the updated C2 lineup. The company made a few changes in this year's sets, upgrading the processor to its a9 Gen5 chip, adding new features to Game Optimizer and reducing response times even further. However, the C2 TVs start at nearly $1,500, so if you're willing to skip out on the latest improvements, you can get last year's models at much better prices. Same goes for LG's G1 "Gallery" series right now — while the 2022 G2 family is available starting at a whopping $3,200, most 2021 models have been discounted and the 65-inch G1 is down to a new all-time low of $1,997.

