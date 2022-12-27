U.S. markets closed

LG'S 2023 SOUNDBARS ENRICH HOME ENTERTAINMENT WITH IMMERSIVE AUDIO AND VERSATILE FEATURES

·5 min read

With Convenient Functions, Enhanced LG TV Integration and Powerful Sound, Company's Latest Models Provide Excellent User Experiences and Consumer Value

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Dec. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics announced today it will be unveiling its 2023 soundbar lineup, including the brand-new SC9 and SE6 models, at CES 2023 in Las Vegas this January. A perfect match for LG's 2023 TV lineups, the new soundbars deliver outstanding consumer value with powerful, nuanced audio, a range of practical, convenient features and stylish designs.

LG's new soundbar models offer seamless integration with the company's TVs, providing an effortless user experience and stronger, more authentic sound that makes home entertainment even more immersive. When paired, LG Soundbar and LG TV present innovative, new features such as WOW Orchestra,1 which utilizes every one of the two products' audio channels to create an expanded soundstage with improved height, depth and power. LG's 2023 soundbars and LG TVs offer more synergy for outstanding multi-surround sound solution, allowing listeners to enjoy Dolby Atmos and IMAX enhanced quality powered by DTS:X.

The company's premium home entertainment audio solutions also bring the intuitive interface to the Home Dashboard on LG TV, enabling users to easily manage their soundbar's settings and share sound modes with the TV.2 What's more, WOWCAST allows the 2023 soundbar models to connect wirelessly with LG TVs, providing cable-free convenience and a tidier look in the living room without any sacrifice to audio quality.

In addition to an expanded feature set and greater ease-of-use, the new soundbars boast a sophisticated design that complements the minimalist look of LG's latest TVs, and fits in flawlessly with a wide variety of décors. A new bracket3 enables users to place their LG Soundbar directly below LG TVs, creating a visually harmonious and premium style. The bracket, which attaches to the rear of a compatible LG TV, can be used to wall-mount or stand-mount the new soundbars at a height or location that ensures the best sound experience for users. The convenient bracket helps to keep the viewing environment free from cable clutter and saves users the hassle of having to drill holes in the wall.

The 2023 soundbars deliver accurate sound reproduction and enhanced clarity for a more complete home cinema experience with LG's Triple Sound Technology, which includes the world's first Triple Up-Firing Speaker. New for this year, Triple Level Spatial Sound Technology employs channel analysis performed by an HRTF-based 3D engine to add a virtual mid-layer. The result is incredibly lifelike sound with a convincing sense of space that puts listeners at the center of an immersive audio environment.

Users will also be able to hear the difference made by LG's Triple Sound Optimizer – a feature that intelligently boosts the new soundbars' performance – and enjoy upgraded sound via the Smart Up-mixer, which converts two-channel audio into stunning, multi-channel surround. Tailoring audio output to the user's space, LG's enhanced AI Room Calibration analyzes the circumstance of the room, then applies that information to the soundbars' settings to deliver greater precision in the low-frequency range. It also subdivides the front channel frequencies to help improve overall balance, the clarity of vocal performances, movie dialogue and the accuracy of the sound image.

What's more, the new models incorporate LG's advanced AI Sound Pro feature. Ensuring outstanding sound for any type of content, whether it is movies, sporting events, games or music, AI Sound Pro analyzes audio signal and automatically applies the most appropriate settings.

Catering to the diverse home entertainment needs of today's consumers, LG's new soundbars are compatible with a wide range of services, devices and connectivity features. Users can enjoy lossless playback with stunning audio quality when listening to their favorite artists and tunes on music streaming services such as Tidal Connect with high-fidelity sound.

Superb sound solutions for those seeking to take their console gaming experience to the next level, LG's latest soundbars support VRR to reduce screen tearing, and ALLM to eliminate lag while also permitting 4K/120Hz pass-through.

One of the new soundbars LG will be showcasing at CES 2023, the SE6 has a compact form factor that is ideal for smaller spaces, and a sleek, modern design that works well with virtually any interior style. Despite being the most diminutive of LG's soundbar lineup, the chic, new model packs four passive radiators that help provide excellent sound with powerful bass. The SE6 also supports Dolby Atmos for cinematic audio that brings content to life.

LG's 2023 soundbars will be on show during CES 2023 from January 5-8 at the company's booth (#15501, Central Hall, Las Vegas Convention Center). Keep up with all of LG's exciting announcements at CES by following #LGCES2023 on social media.

# # #

1WOWCAST can be used with Wi-Fi-enabled soundbars. WOW orchestra will be applied via software update.
2 It will be applied via software update.
3Bracket along with SC9 model is compatible with LG's 2022 and 2023 OLED C series.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $63 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is a seven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

Media Contacts:


Chris De Maria

Roberto Munoz

Christopher.DeMaria@lge.com

Roberto.Munoz@lg-one.com

LG Electronics USA

LG One

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lgs-2023-soundbars-enrich-home-entertainment-with-immersive-audio-and-versatile-features-301709779.html

SOURCE LG Electronics USA

