LG's extravagant 'Massive Curve of Nature' is the most mesmerizing thing at CES 2019

Twitter More

Facebook More

LG has a long tradition of creating mesmerizing displays with its curved OLED TVsCES 2019 was no exception.

Last year, CES attendees were treated to the spectacular OLED Canyon and the year before it stunned with the OLED Tunnel. We had a hunch LG would return to CES with something even wilder, but we didn’t expect a waterfall composed of OLED 4K TVs.

You can hate on CES all you want — it’s too crowded, everyone’s coughing on each other, the food sucks, etc. — but it’s impossible to not be swept away by LG’s “Massive Curve of Nature” display at its booth entrance.

SEE ALSO: The best tech of CES 2019 Read more...

More about Tv, Ces, Lg, 4k Tv, and Oled