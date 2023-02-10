LGT Welcomes Two New Partners

DALLAS, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lane Gorman Trubitt, LLC (LGT) is thrilled to welcome new leadership with the promotion of David Hill, CPA to partner of the tax services department and Kyle Pacheco, CPA, CCIFP to partner of the assurance services department at LGT.

"Our partners are excited to welcome David to his new position of partner in the tax department. David has consistently proven a commitment to excellence, and I'm confident he will continue to be a dynamic leader in this new role," says Managing Partner Lee Ann Collins, CPA.

David has more than 10 years of progressive accounting and tax experience. He has a wealth of knowledge in financial and tax planning for closely held businesses and high-net worth individuals. Some of David's current responsibilities include the preparation and review of individual, corporate, and partnership income tax returns, as well as state income and franchise tax returns.

"We are so proud to promote Kyle to the position of partner in the assurance services department. His promotion is a testament to his dedication to LGT, and he has consistently demonstrated his ability to take on challenges proving he is invaluable to our firm," says Managing Partner Lee Ann Collins, CPA.

Kyle focuses on construction and automotive dealerships, managing a team of more than 30 individuals. He is currently responsible for all phases of engagement, including planning, supervising staff, and financial statement preparation. He is also a part of LGT's research, training, and implementation team in charge of researching GAAP and analyzing new accounting pronouncements.

About Lane Gorman Trubitt, LLC

Founded in 1950, Lane Gorman Trubitt, LLC (LGT) proudly serves primarily Texas clients from offices in Dallas and Houston. Dedicated to serving the middle market, the firm represents a broad range of clients, from individuals to public companies, in a variety of industries. LGT offers traditional accounting, audit, and tax services, as well as various other specialized services. In an effort to expand the services provided to valued clients, LGT has launched two affiliated companies, LGT Financial Advisors, LLC and LGT Insurance Services Inc.

To learn more, visit www.lgt-cpa.com .

