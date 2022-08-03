LHC Group announces second quarter 2022 financial results
LAFAYETTE, La., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG) announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Net service revenue increased 5.5% to $576.2 million.
Net income attributable to LHC Group's common stockholders was $10.6 million, or $0.35 per diluted share.
Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group's common stockholders was $29.8 million, or $0.98 adjusted earnings per diluted share.
Adjusted EBITDA was $53.0 million.
A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial results in this release appears on pages 9-10.
Operational and Strategic Highlights
LHC Group's quality and patient satisfaction scores continue to exceed the national average as the Company remains a leader among industry peers.
Home Health quality star ratings continue to improve from 4.20 in the April 2022 release to 4.25 in the July 2022 release and Home Health quality patient satisfaction ratings continue to improve from 3.83 in the April 2022 release to 4.01 in the July 2022 release.
Organic growth in hospice admissions increased 5.5% in the second quarter of 2022 compared with the same period in 2021.
On May 3, 2022, LHC Group announced that it has finalized a joint venture partnership for in-home services with Archbold Medical Center in Thomasville, Georgia.
The Company has posted supplemental financial information on the second quarter results, which can be found under Financial Results on the Company's Investor Relations page. In light of the pending acquisition of the Company by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated ("UNH"), LHC Group will not conduct a quarterly earnings call to discuss the second quarter results.
About LHC Group, Inc.
LHC Group, Inc. is a national provider of in-home healthcare services and innovations for communities around the nation, offering quality, value-based healthcare to patients primarily within the comfort and privacy of their home or place of residence. The company's 29,000 employees deliver home health, hospice, home- and community-based services, and facility-based care in 37 states and the District of Columbia – reaching 68 percent of the U.S. population aged 65 and older. Through Imperium Health, the company's ACO management and enablement company, LHC Group helps partners improve both savings and patient outcomes with a value-based approach. As the preferred joint venture partner for more than 400 leading U.S. hospitals and health systems, LHC Group works in cooperation with providers to customize each partnership and reach more patients and families with an effective and efficient model of care.
Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) regarding, among other things, future events or the future financial performance of the Company, or the timing or anticipated benefits of pending acquisition of the Company by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated. Words such as "anticipate," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "will," "estimates," "may," "could," "should" and words and terms of similar substance used in connection with any discussion of future plans, actions or events identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and involve estimates, expectations and projections. Investors are cautioned that all such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and important factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, those discussed and described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including those risks described in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors thereof, and in other reports filed subsequently by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission and, with respect to the pending acquisition of the Company by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, include, but are not limited to, those discussed in the proxy statement filed by the Company with the SEC on May 17, 2022. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based on information available to us on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances, except as required by law.
LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)
June 30,
2022
December 31,
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash
$ 27,400
$ 9,809
Receivables:
Patient accounts receivable
342,068
348,820
Other receivables
13,304
13,780
Amounts due from governmental entities
483
—
Total receivables
355,855
362,600
Prepaid income taxes
19,613
7,531
Prepaid expenses
20,556
28,401
Other current assets
36,166
24,801
Total current assets
459,590
433,142
Property, building and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $106,541 and $98,394, respectively
155,978
153,959
Goodwill
1,751,430
1,748,426
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $21,902 and $19,152, respectively
397,121
400,002
Operating lease right of use asset
109,925
113,399
Other assets
63,830
46,693
Total assets
$ 2,937,874
$ 2,895,621
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities
$ 124,222
$ 98,118
Salaries, wages, and benefits payable
94,432
100,532
Self-insurance reserves
41,302
33,784
Contract liabilities - deferred revenue
8,222
106,489
Current operating lease payable
36,929
37,630
Amounts due to governmental entities
3,034
5,447
Current liabilities - deferred employer payroll tax
26,790
26,790
Total current liabilities
334,931
408,790
Deferred income taxes
80,691
70,026
Income taxes payable
7,754
7,320
Revolving credit facility
759,000
661,197
Long-term operating lease liabilities
75,971
78,688
Total liabilities
1,258,347
1,226,021
Noncontrolling interest — redeemable
17,210
17,501
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
LHC Group, Inc. stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock – $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding
—
—
Common stock — $0.01 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized; 36,703,550 and 36,549,524
367
365
Treasury stock — 6,136,217 and 5,915,110 shares at cost, respectively
(194,390)
(164,790)
Additional paid-in capital
990,247
979,642
Retained earnings
781,063
751,025
Total LHC Group, Inc. stockholders' equity
1,577,287
1,566,242
Noncontrolling interest — non-redeemable
85,030
85,857
Total stockholders' equity
1,662,317
1,652,099
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 2,937,874
$ 2,895,621
LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net service revenue
$ 576,193
$ 545,907
$ 1,147,688
$ 1,070,742
Cost of service revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization)
353,933
317,872
704,321
628,144
Gross margin
222,260
228,035
443,367
442,598
General and administrative expenses
196,390
167,061
380,749
330,310
Impairment of intangibles and other
842
760
2,071
937
Operating income
25,028
60,214
60,547
111,351
Interest expense
(6,407)
(143)
(10,578)
(406)
Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interest
18,621
60,071
49,969
110,945
Income tax expense
3,679
13,318
10,048
22,759
Net income
14,942
46,753
39,921
88,186
Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
4,358
9,110
9,883
15,884
Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders
$ 10,584
$ 37,643
$ 30,038
$ 72,302
Earnings per share:
Basic
$ 0.35
$ 1.21
$ 0.98
$ 2.32
Diluted
$ 0.35
$ 1.20
$ 0.98
$ 2.30
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
30,543
31,225
30,508
31,188
Diluted
30,676
31,430
30,623
31,423
LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
Operating activities:
Net income
$
39,921
$
88,186
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization expense
11,723
9,541
Amortization of operating lease right of use asset
20,412
17,995
Stock-based compensation expense
9,319
7,506
Deferred income taxes
10,665
19,489
Loss on disposal of assets
221
19
Impairment of intangibles and other
2,071
937
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
Receivables
5,686
(25,649)
Prepaid expenses
7,845
(4,484)
Other assets
(13,403)
6,170
Prepaid income taxes
(12,083)
(13,739)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
31,358
(9,148)
Salaries, wages, and benefits payable
1,338
(4,560)
Contract liabilities - deferred revenue
(98,267)
(65,026)
Operating lease liabilities
(20,286)
(17,962)
Income taxes payable
434
(21,042)
Net amounts due to/from governmental entities
758
(57)
Net cash used in operating activities
(2,288)
(11,824)
Investing activities:
Purchases of property, building and equipment
(11,138)
(15,619)
Proceeds from sale of property, building and equipment
—
150
Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(2,570)
(649)
Proceeds from sale of an entity
—
1,531
Minority interest investments
(15,100)
(10,100)
Net cash used in investing activities
(28,808)
(24,687)
Financing activities:
Proceeds from line of credit
597,250
—
Payments on line of credit
(499,447)
(20,000)
Government stimulus advance