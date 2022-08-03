LHC Group announces second quarter 2022 financial results

LAFAYETTE, La., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG) announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Net service revenue increased 5.5% to $576.2 million.

Net income attributable to LHC Group's common stockholders was $10.6 million, or $0.35 per diluted share.

Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group's common stockholders was $29.8 million, or $0.98 adjusted earnings per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA was $53.0 million.

A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial results in this release appears on pages 9-10.

Operational and Strategic Highlights

LHC Group's quality and patient satisfaction scores continue to exceed the national average as the Company remains a leader among industry peers.

Home Health quality star ratings continue to improve from 4.20 in the April 2022 release to 4.25 in the July 2022 release and Home Health quality patient satisfaction ratings continue to improve from 3.83 in the April 2022 release to 4.01 in the July 2022 release.

Organic growth in hospice admissions increased 5.5% in the second quarter of 2022 compared with the same period in 2021.

On May 3, 2022, LHC Group announced that it has finalized a joint venture partnership for in-home services with Archbold Medical Center in Thomasville, Georgia.

The Company has posted supplemental financial information on the second quarter results, which can be found under Financial Results on the Company's Investor Relations page. In light of the pending acquisition of the Company by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated ("UNH"), LHC Group will not conduct a quarterly earnings call to discuss the second quarter results.

About LHC Group, Inc.

LHC Group, Inc. is a national provider of in-home healthcare services and innovations for communities around the nation, offering quality, value-based healthcare to patients primarily within the comfort and privacy of their home or place of residence. The company's 29,000 employees deliver home health, hospice, home- and community-based services, and facility-based care in 37 states and the District of Columbia – reaching 68 percent of the U.S. population aged 65 and older. Through Imperium Health, the company's ACO management and enablement company, LHC Group helps partners improve both savings and patient outcomes with a value-based approach. As the preferred joint venture partner for more than 400 leading U.S. hospitals and health systems, LHC Group works in cooperation with providers to customize each partnership and reach more patients and families with an effective and efficient model of care.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) regarding, among other things, future events or the future financial performance of the Company, or the timing or anticipated benefits of pending acquisition of the Company by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated. Words such as "anticipate," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "will," "estimates," "may," "could," "should" and words and terms of similar substance used in connection with any discussion of future plans, actions or events identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and involve estimates, expectations and projections. Investors are cautioned that all such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and important factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, those discussed and described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including those risks described in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors thereof, and in other reports filed subsequently by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission and, with respect to the pending acquisition of the Company by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, include, but are not limited to, those discussed in the proxy statement filed by the Company with the SEC on May 17, 2022. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based on information available to us on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances, except as required by law.

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited)

June 30, 2022

December 31,

2021 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash $ 27,400

$ 9,809 Receivables:





Patient accounts receivable 342,068

348,820 Other receivables 13,304

13,780 Amounts due from governmental entities 483

— Total receivables 355,855

362,600 Prepaid income taxes 19,613

7,531 Prepaid expenses 20,556

28,401 Other current assets 36,166

24,801 Total current assets 459,590

433,142 Property, building and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $106,541 and $98,394, respectively 155,978

153,959 Goodwill 1,751,430

1,748,426 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $21,902 and $19,152, respectively 397,121

400,002 Operating lease right of use asset 109,925

113,399 Other assets 63,830

46,693 Total assets $ 2,937,874

$ 2,895,621 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 124,222

$ 98,118 Salaries, wages, and benefits payable 94,432

100,532 Self-insurance reserves 41,302

33,784 Contract liabilities - deferred revenue 8,222

106,489 Current operating lease payable 36,929

37,630 Amounts due to governmental entities 3,034

5,447 Current liabilities - deferred employer payroll tax 26,790

26,790 Total current liabilities 334,931

408,790 Deferred income taxes 80,691

70,026 Income taxes payable 7,754

7,320 Revolving credit facility 759,000

661,197 Long-term operating lease liabilities 75,971

78,688 Total liabilities 1,258,347

1,226,021 Noncontrolling interest — redeemable 17,210

17,501 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





LHC Group, Inc. stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock – $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding —

— Common stock — $0.01 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized; 36,703,550 and 36,549,524

shares issued, and 30,567,333 and 30,634,414 shares outstanding, respectively 367

365 Treasury stock — 6,136,217 and 5,915,110 shares at cost, respectively (194,390)

(164,790) Additional paid-in capital 990,247

979,642 Retained earnings 781,063

751,025 Total LHC Group, Inc. stockholders' equity 1,577,287

1,566,242 Noncontrolling interest — non-redeemable 85,030

85,857 Total stockholders' equity 1,662,317

1,652,099 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,937,874

$ 2,895,621

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net service revenue $ 576,193

$ 545,907

$ 1,147,688

$ 1,070,742 Cost of service revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization) 353,933

317,872

704,321

628,144 Gross margin 222,260

228,035

443,367

442,598 General and administrative expenses 196,390

167,061

380,749

330,310 Impairment of intangibles and other 842

760

2,071

937 Operating income 25,028

60,214

60,547

111,351 Interest expense (6,407)

(143)

(10,578)

(406) Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interest 18,621

60,071

49,969

110,945 Income tax expense 3,679

13,318

10,048

22,759 Net income 14,942

46,753

39,921

88,186 Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 4,358

9,110

9,883

15,884 Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders $ 10,584

$ 37,643

$ 30,038

$ 72,302















Earnings per share:













Basic $ 0.35

$ 1.21

$ 0.98

$ 2.32 Diluted $ 0.35

$ 1.20

$ 0.98

$ 2.30 Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 30,543

31,225

30,508

31,188 Diluted 30,676

31,430

30,623

31,423