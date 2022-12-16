U.S. markets close in 3 hours 41 minutes

LHH NAMED A LEADER IN EVEREST GROUP'S PEAK MATRIX 2023 FOR OUTPLACEMENT AND CAREER TRANSITION

·4 min read

Industry report recognizes LHH for its innovative technology solutions, global delivery footprint, and best-in-class career coaches

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2022 /CNW/ -- LHH, the world's leading integrated talent solutions provider and global business unit of The Adecco Group, has been named a Leader in the 2023 Everest Group Outplacement and Career Transition PEAK Matrix® report. Recognized as a "Star Performer" for its innovative technology solutions, customer experience, and global delivery footprint, LHH has maintained its position as the global market leader amongst industry peers through its highly trained career coaches and industry-leading solutions, including its Career Mobility Portal and Candidate Resource Network.

As employees and businesses prepare for a possible recession and workplace demands continue to evolve, LHH has continued to launch new services and make investments to deliver superior experiences to employees and employers alike. Through its digital innovations, LHH offers such features as digital career coaching, labor supply and demand analytics, career pathing tools, AI-based resume creation, and skill-gap analysis and micro-learnings to help candidates prepare for emerging in-demand jobs.

"Now more than ever, it's critical that workers and jobseekers have the right tools and resources when it comes to navigating the ever-changing work landscape, which is exactly what we set out to provide every day at LHH through our career transition and mobility services," said John Morgan, President of Career Transition & Mobility and Leadership Development at LHH. "Our continued ability to offer human-first, tailored solutions – including our digital outplacement services – makes us indispensable when it comes to helping people navigate today's complex job market and find jobs faster. We could not be more honored to be named a Star Performer in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix report, as it solidifies our position as a career transition industry leader and recognizes the amazing work our team leads day in and day out."

Everest Group's PEAK Matrix Assessments provide analysis and insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about global services providers, locations, and products and solutions within various market segments. This year's report recognizes LHH as a Star Performer for year over year improvements when it comes to market impact, vision, and capabilities at large.

"For more than 50 years, LHH has been recognized as a leader in the talent solutions space, helping people, teams, and organizations across the globe prepare for what comes next in the changing world of work," said Gaelle de la Fosse, President of LHH. "From the Career Transition and Mobility services that are being recognized here by the Everest Group, to our wide range of Recruitment Solutions and Leadership Development services, the true value proposition of LHH is our ability to work across the entire talent journey through best-in-class, fully integrated solutions that meet our clients' and candidates' evolving needs."

Through the review period, Everest Group analyzed organizations within the Outplacement space, assessing delivery capabilities, market expertise, technology innovations and customer centricity as part of the selection process. LHH was able to illustrate years of industry knowledge and the ability to deliver consistent excellence, quality and value to their clients.

"With an extensive portfolio and high touch service offering, LHH has managed to maintain a strong market position in the global outplacement and career transition market. Its strategic investments in extending features across its proprietary tech stack has allowed LHH to keep up with evolving buyer demands," said Krishna Charan, Practice Director at Everest Group. "This has helped to position the firm as a Leader and a Star Performer on Everest Group's Outplacement and Career Transition Services PEAK Matrix® 2023."

To view the full report, visit www.everestgrp.com.

About LHH
LHH is an integrated talent solutions provider helping people, teams, and organizations prepare for what's next in the future of work. Through Career Transition & Mobility, Leadership Development, and Recruitment Solutions, our integrated solutions offerings allow us to work across the entire talent journey to help future-proof organizations and careers all over the world.

With over 8,000 colleagues and coaches spanning 60 countries worldwide, LHH combines global infrastructure with industry-leading technology and local expertise to help more than 15,000 organizations and nearly 500,000 candidates each year.

LHH is a global business unit of the Adecco Group, the world's leading talent advisory and solutions company, headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

For media inquiries, contact: LHH@berlinrosen.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lhh-named-a-leader-in-everest-groups-peak-matrix-2023-for-outplacement-and-career-transition-301705349.html

SOURCE LHH

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/16/c5709.html

