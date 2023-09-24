LHN Logistics Limited's (Catalist:GIH) Share Price Not Quite Adding Up

When close to half the companies in the Transportation industry in Singapore have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") below 0.9x, you may consider LHN Logistics Limited (Catalist:GIH) as a stock to potentially avoid with its 1.4x P/S ratio. However, the P/S might be high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

What Does LHN Logistics' P/S Mean For Shareholders?

LHN Logistics could be doing better as its revenue has been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive revenue growth. One possibility is that the P/S ratio is high because investors think this poor revenue performance will turn the corner. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Is There Enough Revenue Growth Forecasted For LHN Logistics?

LHN Logistics' P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver solid growth, and importantly, perform better than the industry.

In reviewing the last year of financials, we were disheartened to see the company's revenues fell to the tune of 2.9%. Regardless, revenue has managed to lift by a handy 5.1% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the earlier period of growth. Accordingly, while they would have preferred to keep the run going, shareholders would be roughly satisfied with the medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the only analyst covering the company suggest revenue should grow by 14% over the next year. With the industry predicted to deliver 13% growth , the company is positioned for a comparable revenue result.

With this information, we find it interesting that LHN Logistics is trading at a high P/S compared to the industry. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly average growth expectations and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. These shareholders may be setting themselves up for disappointment if the P/S falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

The Bottom Line On LHN Logistics' P/S

We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

Analysts are forecasting LHN Logistics' revenues to only grow on par with the rest of the industry, which has lead to the high P/S ratio being unexpected. Right now we are uncomfortable with the relatively high share price as the predicted future revenues aren't likely to support such positive sentiment for long. A positive change is needed in order to justify the current price-to-sales ratio.

