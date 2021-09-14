U.S. markets open in 7 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,478.50
    +9.50 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,947.00
    +77.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,462.25
    +25.50 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,248.60
    +7.50 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.02
    +0.57 (+0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.20
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.72
    -0.08 (-0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1816
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.37
    -1.58 (-7.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3840
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0800
    +0.0850 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,264.17
    +516.25 (+1.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,155.82
    +12.94 (+1.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,068.43
    +39.23 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,641.07
    +193.70 (+0.64%)
     

LHV Group results for August 2021

AS LHV Group
·2 min read

In August, LHV Group earned EUR 5 million in consolidated net profit. LHV Pank earned EUR 5.3 million in net profit, EUR 1.2 million of which was from serving clients associated with the United Kingdom branch, and EUR 0.4 million from LHV Varahaldus. LHV Kindlustus generated a net loss of EUR 0.1 million in August.

The Group’s consolidated volume of deposits grew by EUR 268 million in August, with its loan portfolio growing by EUR 30 million and the volume of funds managed by LHV growing by EUR 11 million. In August, the number of payments processed in relation to clients who are financial intermediaries reached 2 million.

The results of the bank were affected by interest income and the growing activity of clients. The bank added 5,000 clients within the month, with the number of clients who use settlements growing by 1,900. Of the growth of the loan portfolio that has continuously good quality, EUR 20 million was on account of corporate loans, and EUR 10 million on account of retail loans. The majority of the growth of deposits originated from the deposits of financial intermediaries.

The results of Varahaldus turned out to be ahead of that forecast in the financial plan. In the first days of September, the effect of the pension reform was also felt, which decreased the volume of funds and the number of clients of the II pillar by a fifth. At the same time, the negative effect of the reform remains more modest than expected. From the beginning of September, contributions by the state for persons continuing with the II pillar also recovered.

In terms of insurance, the growth of sales volumes and clients continued. Satisfaction with claims handling remains at a high level.

In August, LHV Group finished its investment in Bank North of the United Kingdom. For GBP 4.455 million, LHV acquired a 9.9% share in the company.

Rating agency Moody’s Investors Service assigned AS LHV Group a Baa3 long-term local currency issuer rating with a positive outlook. The rating gives LHV Group better access to raising funds from international capital markets.

In addition, in August, LHV entered into a cooperation contract with the start-up company eAgronom, with whom LHV intends to offset the unavoidable negative environmental impacts of office activities. LHV aims to make its office activities climate neutral by 2022.

An extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of AS LHV Group was held on 23 August, in which it was decided to increase the company’s share capital by means of issuing additional ordinary shares. The share offering, intended to strengthen the Group’s capital structure and support the further growth of LHV, is held from 15 to 29 September.

AS LHV Group reports are available at: https://investor.lhv.ee/en/reports/.

LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group’s key subsidiaries are LHV Pank, LHV Varahaldus, and LHV Kindlustus. LHV employs over 620 people. As at the end of August, LHV’s banking services are used by 295,000 clients, the pension funds managed by LHV have 175,000 active clients, and LHV Kindlustus protects a total of 136,000 clients. LHV’s UK branch offers banking infrastructure to 170 international financial services companies, via which LHV’s payment services reach clients around the world.


Priit Rum
LHV Communication Manager
Phone: +372 502 0786
Email: priit.rum@lhv.ee

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Oracle stock slips after Q1 revenue miss

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down Oracle's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Danger Lurks for These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Interest rates are low, and that's bringing more fixed-income investors into the equity market. There are plenty of solid dividend payers out there, but some stocks are cruising for a bruising with their fundamentals relative to their payout levels.

  • NFTs have Cathie Wood excited: ‘This is how I felt when the internet came about’

    Cathie Wood, founder and CEO of Ark Investment Management, which manages more than $50 billion in assets, said that she's keeping an eye on the explosive growth of non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, though she doesn’t hold any.

  • Here are two large tech stocks to avoid, according to Goldman Sachs

    There's still some opportunity among large-cap internet stocks, but investors should steer clear of two names, according to Goldman Sachs.

  • This crypto looking to solve the SEC crackdown is up 6,000% in 2021

    As regulatory pressure ramps up on crypto, one stablecoin is exploding for its distance from the traditional banking system.

  • Suddenly everyone thinks the stock market is going to plunge

    The calls for a stock market correction are beginning to blow through the streets of Wall and Broad.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Tumbled on Monday

    The endpoint security specialist was hit with an analyst downgrade. But the devil is in the details.

  • Why GameStop and Other Meme Stocks Jumped Today

    What happened It's hard to know what drives the moves in so-called meme stocks. But after some actual good news for the business helped shares in AMC Entertainment Holdings today, it may just be the others are moving in sympathy.

  • General Electric Investors: Prepare for a Bumpy Quarter

    General Electric's (NYSE: GE) latest investor update left Wall Street concerned that the industrial giant's third-quarter report might not be as positive as many had expected. For reference, management's game plan is for GE Aviation to return to its former glory in line with a recovery in commercial aviation. Meanwhile, GE Healthcare should remain a solid earnings and cash flow generator, and management plans to buff up the margins of GE Power and GE Renewable Energy through improved execution.

  • Is PLTR Stock A Buy Right Now, As Palantir Targets New Entry?

    Palantir Technologies is growing its customer base and accepting Bitcoin. Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying PLTR stock now.

  • ‘China is going back to a policy of total control’: Wolfpack Research Founde

    Dan David, Founder & CIO at Wolfpack Research,&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook on Chinese stocks amid China’s continued crackdowns.

  • Here's Why iRhythm Technologies Stock Is Making Big Gains Today

    A new CEO with an impressive record is giving investors hope for a rapid turnaround for the heart monitor maker.

  • Morgan Stanley sees a potential 10% market correction happening soon -- here's why

    Morgan Stanley strategists see a 10% or more market correction in the near future. Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the details.

  • Embattled Evergrande warns of growing default risks as pressures mount

    HONG KONG/SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Cash-strapped property group China Evergrande Group said on Tuesday it has engaged advisers to examine its financial options and warned of default risks amid plunging property sales, sending its stock and bond prices sharply lower. The real estate giant has been scrambling to raise funds it needs to pay lenders and suppliers, with regulators and financial markets worried that any crisis could ripple through China's banking system and potentially trigger wider social unrest. In the latest development, Evergrande said two of its subsidiaries had failed to uphold guarantee obligations for 934 million yuan ($145 million) worth of wealth management products issued by third parties.

  • Why Crescent Point Energy Stock Rallied 14.4% Today

    Shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE: CPG) soared on Sept. 13, closing the day up 14.4% after the oil stock unexpectedly announced a big dividend raise. Crescent Point announced a quarterly dividend increase of $0.03 Canadian per share, equaling an annual dividend of CA$0.12 a share. Over the past year, Crescent Point's cash flows grew substantially, driven partly by the acquisition of Kaybob Duvernay in April and the disposal of noncore assets in Saskatchewan.

  • 11 Best IPO Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 best IPO stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of these IPOs, and go directly to the 5 Best IPO Stocks to Buy Now. Wall Street has been witnessing a frenzy of initial public offerings (IPOs) for quite some time now. As […]

  • Chinese tech stocks seeing declines across the board — here’s why

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the latest regulatory concerns facing Chinese tech stocks, as well as recent comments on the country's electric vehicle makers.&nbsp;

  • 5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

    When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. United Airlines The Trade: Uni

  • Here's Why Asana Stock Shot Higher on Monday

    Shares of Asana (NYSE: ASAN) surged as much as 9.7% higher Monday, though the stock closed out the trading session up by only 3.9%. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Brent Thill raised the investment bank's price target on Asana to $115 from $90 this week while maintaining a buy rating on the stock, according to a report by The Fly. In his note to clients, Thill pointed out that CEO and co-founder Dustin Moskovitz had purchased an additional 750,000 shares of Asana stock last week, bringing his total purchases over the past three months to $217 million or 3.6 million shares.

  • Barrick eyes new mines, not deals, for future growth

    Barrick Gold Corp Chief Executive Mark Bristow spent years burnishing his reputation as an aggressive dealmaker, but he says now he is focused on new mines that he hopes will boost profit and the company's sagging stock price. The strategy eschews the acquisition appetite that made Barrick what it is today and instead pins the company's growth on exploration projects in Egypt, Nevada, Guyana and elsewhere. Barrick's shares have lagged rival Newmont Corp and the S&P 500 this year, putting pressure on Bristow and his management team.