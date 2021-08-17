U.S. markets open in 6 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,461.00
    -13.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,411.00
    -123.00 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,106.75
    -27.25 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,187.20
    -14.20 (-0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.14
    -0.15 (-0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.60
    +3.80 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    23.91
    +0.12 (+0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1770
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2570
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.12
    +0.67 (+4.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3815
    -0.0028 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3100
    +0.0300 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,994.72
    -1,355.27 (-2.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,162.62
    -34.97 (-2.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,153.98
    -64.73 (-0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,424.47
    -98.72 (-0.36%)
     

LHV Group updated the company’s financial plan for 2021

AS LHV Group
·3 min read

In relation to a better-than-predicted macroeconomic situation and the high activity of clients, this year’s results of the AS LHV Group have significantly exceeded the financial plan published in February, which is why LHV is publishing its updated financial plan for 2021.

The updated financial plan has considered the actual financial results of the first half of the year; the forecast includes the plan for raising share capital and LHV Group’s investment in B-North, a financial company in the United Kingdom. The forecast also considers the establishment costs of the bank intended to be established in the United Kingdom, and the effect of clients leaving pension funds. The potential success fee for Varahaldus is not expected in the forecast.

According to the updated financial plan, the planned income of AS LHV Group in 2021 is EUR 131.5 million, which is EUR 10 million more than in the financial plan that had been in force thus far, meaning annual growth of 27%. The planned net profit is EUR 53.8 million, which is EUR 12.1 million higher than previously planned, meaning annual growth of 35%. According to the financial plan, LHV Group exhibits a 19.6% return on equity based on net profit in 2021.

Key indicators

Updated FP 2021

2020

Change YoY

Previous FP 2021

Change compared to previous plan

Financial results, EURt

Total revenue

131 500

103 547

27 953

121 498

10 002

Total expenses

61 273

43 975

17 298

60 257

1 016

Impairment losses on loans

6 357

10 898

-4 542

11 914

-5 557

Earnings before taxes

63 870

48 674

15 197

49 327

14 543

Net profit

53 851

39 847

14 004

41 749

12 102

Business volumes, EURm

Loans

2 619

2 209

410

2 604

16

Deposits

5 076

4 120

956

4 101

975

Assets under management

1 354

1 537

-183

1 221

132

Key ratios

Cost / Income ratio

46.60%

42.47%

4.13%

49.60%

-3.00%

ROE (pre tax)

23.27%

21.02%

2.25%

18.68%

4.59%

Capital adequacy

20.18%

20.50%

-0.32%

18.21%

1.97%

Compared to the financial plan published in February, fee and commission income is largely higher due to the larger volume of currency exchange and settlements in the bank. Interest income is positively affected by the lower interest expense and the growth of deposits of clients that are financial intermediaries; the lower-than-expected income from loan portfolios purchased last year have a more negative effect. Credit losses have turned out to be lower than planned: in the new financial plan, this year’s impairment of loans is EUR 5.6 million lower than in the plan published in February.The updated plan predicts a 19% growth of the loan portfolio and a 23% growth of deposits this year. Pursuant to the updated plan, the volume of managed funds will decrease by 12% this year.

Since we know already who the clients leaving pension funds this year are, the effect of the pension reform will have a somewhat smaller effect on LHV’s results than what was planned in February. The growth of the portfolio of LHV Kindlustus is more modest than before, due to sales commencing later than expected.

Comment by Madis Toomsalu, CEO of LHV Group: "The Estonian economy has recovered well, and we can also see this from the activity of clients. We continue to grow quickly both in terms of the number clients and the volume of business activities, both in Estonia and internationally. In the financial plan, we have mostly increased the currency exchange and settlement revenues related to financial intermediaries, but we also forecast a higher number of clients and higher loan volumes in Estonia. At that, financing costs and credit losses are lower than expected, as is the effect of the pension reform."

LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group’s key subsidiaries are LHV Pank, LHV Varahaldus, and LHV Kindlustus. LHV employs over 620 people. LHV’s banking services are used by 290,000 clients, the pension funds managed by LHV have 174,000 active clients, and LHV Kindlustus protects a total of 132,000 clients. LHV’s UK branch offers banking infrastructure to over 160 international financial services companies, via which LHV’s payment services reach clients around the world.


Priit Rum
Communication Manager
Phone: +372 502 0786
Email: priit.rum@lhv.ee

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Why Moderna, Novavax, and BioNTech Stocks Dropped Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 4%, 9%, and 11%, respectively, on Monday, as investors rotated out of the previously high-flying vaccine stocks. Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax, in turn, have delivered torrid gains to their shareholders in recent months.

  • Why Paysafe Stock Dropped Today

    As of 2:50 p.m. EDT, Paysafe's stock price was down more than 15%. Paysafe's revenue rose 13% year over year to $384.3 million, fueled by a 41% surge in total payment volume, to $32.3 billion. "We are pleased with the continued momentum Paysafe exhibited over the second quarter with impressive growth and several key wins across iGaming and other attractive digital commerce verticals, including crypto," CEO Philip McHugh said in a press release.

  • Warren Buffett Buys More Consumer Stocks, Sells Drug Stocks, GM

    Warren Buffett revealed more exposure to consumer stocks as Berkshire Hathaway posted its 13-F for the second quarter of 2021.

  • Analysts: You're Going To Lose Up To 30% On These 10 Stocks

    Investors and analysts are bullish on the S&P 500. But they're starting to severely call out individual stocks for running up too much.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Alibaba, and 1 Reason to Sell

    China is home to the world's second-largest economy, and internet company Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) is one of China's most dominant businesses. Down more than 20% over the past year, Alibaba could prove to be a bargain for patient investors if they can look past a major red flag. Here are three reasons to buy Alibaba and one reason to sell it.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were sliding this morning after Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer reiterated his outperform rating for Nvidia's stock and said that he's concerned about near-term volatility from the stock because of a slowdown in the cryptocurrency market. Investors weren't happy to hear that Pitzer thinks that a slowdown in crypto could affect Nvidia in the short term.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Amid Beijing crackdowns on U.S.-listed China companies, here are the best Chinese stocks now.

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Pulled Back Today

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) dropped today in advance of the tech company's second-quarter earnings report tomorrow morning. While the only company-specific news out on Sea, which operates as a mobile gaming, e-commerce, and digital payments platform, was positive, investors still took the opportunity to take profits afraid that a downbeat report could weigh on the stock. The sell-off in Sea Limted came in spite of an upgrade from Cowen and news that investment firm Tiger Global had added to its stake in the company.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Cuts Stakes in 3 Drugmakers and GM, Adds to Kroger

    Overall, Warren Buffett and his investment lieutenants made few notable changes to Berkshire’s equity portfolio.

  • Why Shares of Romeo Power, Standard Lithium, and Microvast Holdings Plunged Today

    With the latest economic data from China falling short of estimates, shares of metals and mining companies, including lithium stocks, were getting hit hard on Monday. Data from the National Bureau of Statistics of China on Monday showed that the country's output in July grew 6.4% year over year, versus 8.3% in June. Industry experts had projected much higher growth in anticipation of demand and manufacturing in China's economy returning to pre-pandemic levels.

  • Why Fastly, Teladoc, and Lemonade Stocks Dipped on Monday

    Shares of edge computing specialist Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), telehealth company Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), and insurer Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) all took a hit on Monday. As of 11:05 a.m. EDT, shares of these three companies were down 4.9%, 4.1%, and 1.7%, respectively. The three companies' shares were likely primarily down because of an overall bearish day in the market.

  • What the Afghan government’s collapse might mean for the U.S. stock market

    The impact of rising tensions in the Middle East to the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite Index trading at or near record highs, is unclear.

  • Palantir Invests in More SPAC Companies, and Buys $51 Million in Gold Bars

    Data-analytics-software firm Palantir disclosed more investments in firms going public through special-purpose acquisition companies, and a large stash of gold bars.

  • Louis Vuitton's CEO now worth $200 billion — here's how to invest in the world's richest

    Bernard Arnault has firmly bested Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk for the No. 1 spot.

  • Roblox Falls After Quarterly Bookings Miss Analysts’ Views

    (Bloomberg) -- Roblox Corp., the developer of a video-game platform that’s widely used by preteens, fell as much as 7.8% in late trading after reporting second-quarter bookings that missed Wall Street estimates.Bookings, a measure of sales, rose to $665.5 million, the San Mateo, California-based company said Monday, missing the $683.3 million average of analysts’ estimates. In July, daily active users rose 8% from the prior month to 46.6 million. Roblox doesn’t provide forecasts.To keep growing,

  • Why JD.com Stock Fell Today

    Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) retreated on Monday after economic data out of China heightened investors' concerns that COVID-19 is taking a toll on the country's retail industry. China's retail sales grew by 8.5% year over year in July. As China's largest online retailer, JD.com is well positioned to benefit from the growth of the country's enormous e-commerce market.

  • Is The Trade Desk Stock a Buy?

    After a rough start to 2021, shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) are making a comeback with a vengeance and are homing back in on all-time highs. This cloud software stock is still a buy. The Trade Desk just provided its mid-year update for 2021, and business is firing on all cylinders.

  • Branson risks losing control over Virgin Galactic board

    Sir Richard Branson risks losing his grip on Virgin Galactic as he continues to sell down his stake in the space tourism venture to fund his pandemic-hit businesses.

  • Nvidia’s Q2 Revenue to Jump Over 60%, Earnings Could Disappoint

    The Santa Clara, California- based multinational technology company, Nvidia is expected to report its second-quarter earnings of $1.02 per share, which represents year-over-year growth of over 50% from $2.18 per share seen in the same period a year ago.

  • China’s Slowdown Could Continue. That’s Bad News for Chinese Stocks.

    The slowdown may not yet reflect the effects of the Covid outbreak and Beijing’s efforts to contain it.