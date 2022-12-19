U.S. markets close in 5 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,850.56
    -1.80 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,026.25
    +105.79 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,646.78
    -58.63 (-0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,751.21
    -12.21 (-0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.63
    +1.34 (+1.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.20
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.35
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0610
    +0.0021 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5770
    +0.0950 (+2.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2174
    +0.0035 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5620
    -0.1170 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,742.75
    +37.25 (+0.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    385.15
    +0.76 (+0.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,376.58
    +44.46 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,237.64
    -289.48 (-1.05%)
     

LHV UK starts issuing SME loans in the UK

AS LHV Group
·2 min read
AS LHV Group
AS LHV Group

LHV UK Limited, a subsidiary of AS LHV Group, was registered in the Financial Conduct Authority's financial services register on 29 November 2022 and thereby gained the right to start issuing SME loans in the United Kingdom. On 19 December 2022, LHV UK's Board approved commencing loan activities.

As of today, LHV UK started issuing SME loans in the UK. Commercial term loans starting from the amount of 0.5 million pounds will are aimed at small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and secured by commercial real estate and other guarantees.

The acquisition of Manchester-based Bank North’s loan business in October provided a strong platform for commencing the loan activity. As a result of the transaction, LHV UK acquired an SME loan portfolio of approximately £17.9 million, 20 sales and customer service, credit analysis and IT employees, modern loan management software and cooperation agreements with major loan brokers.

LHV UK's main sales channel for business loans are loan brokers. Lending operations will begin in and around Manchester, but in the future, there are plans to create an additional sales and customer service team in London.

Comments by Madis Toomsalu, CEO of LHV Group: "Lending to enterprises has been the core business activity of LHV. We are beginning our loan activity now because we believe a new entrant can grow a lending business against such strong demand. Our strengths are a faster lending process and loan managers with long-term experience who understand the needs of local entrepreneurs. Starting with business loans now allows us to accelerate our current UK plans significantly."

LHV UK's growth plans in the UK are underpinned by three business lines: providing banking services for financial intermediaries, SME lending and banking services for e-merchants. LHV UK is currently focused on obtaining a banking licence. LHV UK's banking licence is subject to regulatory approval by the Prudential Regulatory Authority and Financial Conduct Authority

LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group’s key subsidiaries are LHV Pank, LHV Varahaldus, and LHV Kindlustus. The Group employs more than 880 people. As at the end of November, LHV’s banking services are being used by 374,000 clients, the pension funds managed by LHV have 131,000 active clients, and LHV Kindlustus protects a total of 150,000 clients. LHV’s UK branch offers banking infrastructure to 200 international financial services companies, via which LHV’s payment services reach clients around the world.

 

Priit Rum
LHV Head of Communications
Phone: 502 0786
E-mail: priit.rum@lhv.ee


Recommended Stories

  • U.S. home builder sentiment dives again in December, NAHB says

    Kicking off a week of key reports on the health of the U.S. housing market, the National Association of Home Builders on Monday said its NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market index dropped two points to 31 this month, falling short of the median estimate of 34 among economists in a Reuters poll. The housing market has seen the most pronounced effects so far of the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes aimed at quashing inflation that continues to hold at unacceptably high levels. Interest rates on the most popular type of U.S. home loan topped 7% - the highest since 2001 - in October, and sales of new and existing homes tumbled by more than 30% from January through October.

  • Dolphins’ best and worst PFF grades from Week 15 vs. Bills

    The running backs represented.

  • Amazon, Down Almost 50% This Year, Is the Top Big Tech Stock to Buy for 2023

    In 2021, it seemed like nothing could stop the upward trajectory of big technology stocks like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). The economy was booming as COVID-19 vaccines allowed pandemic-driven social distancing measures to be relaxed, and the digital advertising market hit new heights, leaving investors optimistic about internet stocks. High inflation, rising interest rates, and geopolitical turmoil have turned investors from extreme optimists to pessimists -- particularly when it comes to technology stocks like Amazon, which has steadily fallen 48% year to date.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood went shopping on Friday. The co-founder, CEO, and stock-picking mastermind of Ark Invest hasn't been an active buyer for her funds in recent weeks, but she made several additions to existing positions as the trading week came to a close. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), Block (NYSE: SQ), and Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) are three of the more interesting stocks that Wood bought on Friday.

  • Tesla Stock Marches Higher As Musk Says 'No One Wants The Job'

    Tesla gained around 4% early Monday after plunging 16% last wee, its worst weekly decline since March, 2020.

  • ‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 energy stocks for protection

    Energy inflation remains a serious concern. Protect your portfolio.

  • ‘Long-Term Investors Will Be Rewarded’: Oppenheimer Suggests 3 Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain these days, and that’s uncertainty. Markets remain volatile, as a series of data releases have investors somewhat unsure whether high inflation, rising interest rates, or a possible recession – or perhaps all three at once – will come to dominate the forecasts. The result: day-to-day price swings and sharp changes that make predictions a risky business. Not every economist, however, is willing to throw in the towel, and the difficult market environment hasn’t put the scare o

  • 10 Best Shipping Stocks That Pay Dividends

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best shipping stocks that pay dividends. To skip our analysis of the recent market trends and activity, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Shipping Stocks That Pay Dividends. The global shipping industry provides maritime passenger or freight services and is one […]

  • Will AT&T or Verizon Cut Their Dividends In 2023?

    If you're screening for high dividend-yielding stocks, it's likely Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and AT&T (NYSE: T) have come to your attention. Verizon is currently yielding an eye-popping 7%, and AT&T yields slightly less at 5.8%. Let's find out if investors have a reason to worry about the dividend payout of these two.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    BlackBerry will offer up financial results for its fiscal third quarter on Tuesday afternoon. If you haven't seen a BlackBerry in the wild, you're not alone. BlackBerry is now a provider of products and services offering intelligent cybersecurity solutions.

  • Insiders who placed huge bets on PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) earlier this year would be disappointed with the 6.2% drop

    Insiders who bought US$3.7m worth of PayPal Holdings, Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:PYPL ) stock at an average buy price of US$110...

  • SoFi's CEO Anthony Noto Is Clearly Trying to Speak to the Market. What's He Saying?

    Recently, SoFi Technologies' (NASDAQ: SOFI) CEO Anthony Noto purchased $5 million of the company's common shares. Like most consumer-facing fintech stocks, SoFi had a difficult 2022 and the stock is down more than 70% after a monstrous year in 2021. In this particular case, however, I think Noto is really trying to speak to the market to assure it that numerous concerns that have recently come to light are overblown.

  • 3 Top AI Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Companies that utilize artificial intelligence can dominate the business world and achieve long-lasting success. These three AI stocks are great buys right now.

  • Top 15 Chinese Companies on NASDAQ

    In this article, we will look at the top 15 Chinese companies listen on the Nasdaq. If you want to explore similar companies, you can also take a look at Top 5 Chinese Companies on NASDAQ. China is the world‘s most populous country and the second largest economy in terms of nominal Gross Domestic Product (GDP). […]

  • Rising car repossessions trend warning sign for economy, report says

    The number of car repossessions across the United States is on the rise and expected to continue into the new year. Some industry experts say it is a sign of the economy.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Soar 39% to 83% in 2023, According to Wall Street

    Warren Buffett is doing in 2022 what he's frequently done throughout his career -- beating the market. According to Wall Street, these three Buffett stocks could soar by 39% to 83% next year. Buffett himself likely didn't make the call to buy Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) for Berkshire's portfolio.

  • Tesla's New Factory Location Revealed

    The electric vehicle maker is expected to make an announcement this week, according to Bloomberg News.

  • Is It Too Late To Consider Buying The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)?

    The Boeing Company ( NYSE:BA ) led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As...

  • 2 Streaming Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Although cord-cutting presents an incredible opportunity for the streaming industry, not every streaming-service stock will be a winner.

  • Has MercadoLibre Stock Reached a Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity?

    Many investors are focused on the stresses in the U.S. market today -- a combination of rising interest rates and an increasingly challenged consumer. MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) is the largest e-commerce player in Latin America, serving 18 countries in the region. As a result, investors should take a hard look at MercadoLibre as this could be a once-in-a-decade buying opportunity.