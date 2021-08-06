U.S. markets open in 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,424.75
    +3.25 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,027.00
    +84.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,118.25
    -49.50 (-0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,246.90
    +14.20 (+0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.88
    +0.79 (+1.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.90
    -17.00 (-0.94%)
     

  • Silver

    24.89
    -0.41 (-1.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1787
    -0.0050 (-0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2750
    +0.0580 (+4.77%)
     

  • Vix

    16.92
    -1.05 (-5.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3909
    -0.0022 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0630
    +0.3100 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,734.86
    +3,258.50 (+8.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    998.68
    +22.79 (+2.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,128.15
    +7.72 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     
JUST IN:

Economy adds back 943,000 payrolls, unemployment rate falls to 5.4%

U.S. employers added back more jobs than expected last month

Li Auto Inc. Announces Pricing of Global Offering

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Li Auto Inc.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BEIJING, China, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Li Auto Inc. (Nasdaq: LI) (“Li Auto” or the “Company”), an NEV automaker in China, today announced the pricing of the global offering (the “Global Offering”) of 100,000,000 Class A ordinary shares of the Company (the “Offer Shares”), which comprises an international offering (the “International Offering”) and a Hong Kong public offering (the “Hong Kong Public Offering”).

The final offering price for both the International Offering and the Hong Kong Public Offering (the “Offering Price”) has been set as HK$118.00 per Offer Share. Based on the ratio of two Class A ordinary shares per Nasdaq-listed American depositary share (the “ADS”), the Offering Price translates to US$30.36 per ADS based on an exchange rate of HK$7.7746 to US$1.00.

In addition, the Company has granted an over-allotment option to the international underwriters, exercisable by the joint global coordinators on behalf of the international underwriters, until the 30th day after the last day for lodging applications under the Hong Kong Public Offering, to require the Company to issue up to an aggregate of 15,000,000 additional Offer Shares at the Offering Price.

Subject to approval from The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Hong Kong Stock Exchange”), the Class A ordinary shares of the Company are expected to begin trading on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on or about Thursday, August 12, 2021 under the stock code “2015.” The Global Offering is expected to close on the same day, subject to customary closing conditions.

The net proceeds to the Company from the Global Offering, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company, are expected to be HK$11.6 billion (assuming the over-allotment option is not exercised). The Company plans to use the net proceeds from the Global Offering for research and development of HPC BEV technologies, platforms, and future models, intelligent vehicle and autonomous driving technologies, and future EREV models; expansion of production capacity, retail stores, delivery and servicing centers, roll-out of HPC network, and marketing and promotion; and working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C. and China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited are the joint sponsors, joint global coordinators, joint bookrunners, and joint lead managers for the Global Offering. UBS AG Hong Kong Branch is the financial advisor, joint global coordinator, joint bookrunner, and joint lead manager for the Global Offering.

The International Offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. The accompanying prospectus is included in an automatic shelf registration statement on Form F-3 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 2, 2021, which automatically became effective upon filing. The registration statement on Form F-3 and the preliminary prospectus supplement dated August 2, 2021 are available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. The final prospectus supplement will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. When available, copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may also be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. L.L.C., 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282-2198, Attention: Prospectus Department, by telephone at +1 (866) 471-2526 or by email at prospectus-ny@gs.com, China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited, 29th Floor, One International Finance Centre, 1 Harbour View Street, Central, Hong Kong, by telephone at +852 2872-2000 or by email at g_prospectus@cicc.com.cn, and UBS AG Hong Kong Branch, 52/F, Two International Finance Centre, 8 Finance Street, Central, Hong Kong, Equity Capital Market, by telephone at +852 2971-8888 or by email at ol-gb+-superone@ubs.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer or an invitation to buy any securities, nor shall there be any offer or sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction. This press release does not constitute a prospectus (including as defined under the laws of Hong Kong) and potential investors should read the prospectus of the Company for detailed information about the Company and the offering, before deciding whether or not to invest in the Company. This press release has not been reviewed or approved by Hong Kong Stock Exchange or the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong.

The price of the Offer Shares of the Company may be stabilized in accordance with the Securities and Futures (Price Stabilizing) Rules (Chapter 571W of the Laws of Hong Kong). The details of the intended stabilization and how it will be regulated under the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) have been contained in the Hong Kong prospectus of the Company dated August 3, 2021.

About Li Auto Inc.

Li Auto Inc. is an NEV automaker in China. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. Through its product and technology, the Company provides families with safe and convenient products and services. Li Auto is a pioneer in successfully commercializing EREVs in China. Its first and currently the only commercialized model, Li ONE, is a six-seat, large premium electric SUV equipped with a range extension system and advanced smart vehicle solutions. The Company started volume production of Li ONE in November 2019 and released the 2021 Li ONE on May 25, 2021. As of July 31, 2021, the Company delivered over 72,000 Li ONEs. The Company leverages technology to create value for its users. It concentrates its in-house development efforts on its proprietary range extension system, next-generation electric vehicle technology, and smart vehicle solutions. Beyond Li ONE, the Company aims to expand its product line by developing new vehicles, including BEVs and EREVs, to target a broader consumer base.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.lixiang.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. Li Auto may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Li Auto’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Li Auto’s strategies, future business development, and financial condition and results of operations; Li Auto’s limited operating history; risks associated with extended-range electric vehicles, Li Auto’s ability to develop, manufacture, and deliver vehicles of high quality and appeal to customers; Li Auto’s ability to generate positive cash flow and profits; product defects or any other failure of vehicles to perform as expected; Li Auto’s ability to compete successfully; Li Auto’s ability to build its brand and withstand negative publicity; cancellation of orders for Li Auto’s vehicles; Li Auto’s ability to develop new vehicles; and changes in consumer demand and government incentives, subsidies, or other favorable government policies. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Li Auto’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Li Auto does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Contacts for Investors:

Li Auto Inc.
Investor Relations
Email: ir@lixiang.com


Recommended Stories

  • EV Maker Li Auto Raises $1.5 Billion in Hong Kong Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese electric vehicle maker Li Auto Inc. has raised HK$11.8 billion ($1.5 billion) in its Hong Kong listing, adding to the cohort of U.S.-traded mainland companies selling shares in the Asian financial hub.Li Auto priced 100 million shares at HK$118 each, it said in a statement to the city’s stock exchange on Friday. The price represents a discount of about 3.2% to its last close on the Nasdaq on Thursday. The carmaker had set a maximum price of HK$150 apiece for the portion re

  • 2 Beaten-Down High-Risk, High-Return Growth Stocks to Consider Buying Right Now

    Folks that are accustomed to investing in growth stocks are no strangers to the volatile stock price fluctuations that often accompany these companies. Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) and Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) are two examples of high-risk, high-reward growth stocks that are experiencing some big price moves at the moment. The stock price for online multiplayer video game competition platform Skillz is down 27% in the last month as investors worry about the company's aggressive spending to acquire customers.

  • Why Fiverr's Stock Dropped 24.8% Today

    Management said the relatively weak results are the result of more normal business activity and less remote work, which is hurting the freelance market. This is a short-term hit to Fiverr, and it makes sense the stock is down big given the fact the company has a market cap of $6.3 billion and expects revenue of just $280 million to $288 million this year.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    There’s an old saying in the markets that you should ‘sell in May and go away.’ It’s a reference to long-noticed trend of summertime swoons, when market trading slows, or even dips, especially in August. Recent statistical research by CFRA research has quantified the phenomenon. Since 1945, they say, August is the year’s third-worst month for returns on the S&P 500, on average. The trend is particularly marked in years when the index set record high levels in July. A report from LPL Financial ad

  • Why Castor Maritime Stock Soared 30% Today

    Investors in Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM) haven't had a pleasant past three months, as the stock has dropped almost 50% in that time. For the three months ended June 30, Castor Maritime earned $6.5 million, building on the $1.1 million profit it made in 2021's first quarter.

  • Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    CLNE earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks for Robinhood Traders to Buy Now

    Robinhood has inspired a generation of young investors to jump into the stock market and start saving for the future. For context, the average Robinhood user is 31 years old, meaning they have roughly three decades before retirement. Palantir was designed to solve this problem.

  • Why Amarin Is Soaring Today

    What happened?  Shares of Amarin (NASDAQ: AMRN) are up 9% to $4.84 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The company released spectacular second-quarter earnings. Revenue went up 14% year over year to $154.5 million.

  • Strong Financial Prospects Keep NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Up and Ahead of Regulatory Pressures

    The last 2 quarters of 2020 were frustrating for NVIDIA's (NASDAQ:NVDA) investors, as the stock kept ranging. However, in 2021 it rallied over 50%, creating new highs and quickly reversing any dips. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Notably, we will be paying attention to NVIDIA's return on equity (ROE) today.

  • This Growth Stock Is Riding the Online Gambling Boom

    This payments company serves the global iGaming industry, and it's bringing its expertise to the U.S.

  • Novavax stock drops after it delays emergency use submission to FDA of COVID-19 vaccine

    Novavax Inc. shares tumbled 11% in premarket trade Friday, after the biotech delayed its submission to the U.S. regulator for an emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The company said it’s now planning to seek an EUA from the Food and Drug Administration in the fourth quarter. Novavax said it has filed with regulators in India, Indonesia, and the Philippines to have an emergency use authorization for the candidate, called NVX-CoV2373.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    You might be surprised that I rank Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) high on the list. Etsy's shares plunged on Thursday after the online craft-goods company reported slowing growth in its second-quarter update. Etsy CEO Josh Silverman acknowledged in the company's Q2 conference call that the addition of 8 million new buyers is lower than what Etsy added in the previous few quarters.

  • Carvana soar past Q2 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre explains why Carvana stock's after hours pop on Thursday afternoon.&nbsp;

  • Zynga Stock Is Plunging. After Earnings. ‘Basically, They’re Just Playing Less.’

    The second-quarter profit was a surprise at mobile-videogame company Zynga, but shares are falling because fewer people are playing.

  • Buy These 3 Stocks Before They Double (or More), Say Analysts

    The second quarter earnings season is starting to wind down, and data shows that – after more than 90% of S&P listed companies have reported – we’re looking at 60% earnings growth for Q2. Tech giants like Apple and Facebook, and major banks like JPM, have shown double-digit year-over-year earnings growth. It’s clear, at least from this metric, that we’re seeing the post-pandemic economic take-off. But are we? Other data shows that second quarter GDP growth – the usual proxy for overall economic

  • Why Carnival Corporation and Norwegian Cruise Line Stocks Popped Today

    As the trading day winds to a close here at 3:45 p.m. EDT, shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) stock are up 6.9% over yesterday's close, and rival Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) is close behind with a 6.3% gain. Investors in both these cruise line stocks, however, may owe their good fortune to a third: Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL). In case you haven't heard, Royal Caribbean reported its fiscal Q2 earnings results yesterday.

  • Why Microvision Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of Microvision (NASDAQ: MVIS) were soaring today after the company released its second-quarter results late yesterday. The company reported quarterly revenue of $0.75 million, an increase of 27% from the year-ago quarter and slightly higher than Wall Street's consensus revenue estimate of $0.7 million. "With a large market and significant growth ahead of us, we see great opportunity for further value creation with our focus on strategic sales," Microvision CEO Sumit Sharma said on the company's investor call.

  • Virgin Galactic Results Missed Expectations. Why Its Shares Are Rising Anyway.

    Space tourism pioneer Virgin Galactic reported a larger-than-expected loss. But earnings don't matter for the pre-sales start-up. Investors are focused on other things.

  • Here’s another sign the bull market is near a peak, and this one bears watching

    The U.S. stock market is nearing a top, according to a leading indicator that is based on the trailing three-month returns of the S&P 500 (SPX) sectors. Over the three months prior to past bull-market tops, a fairly predictable pattern emerged of which sectors performed best and which fared worst. This is a big change since mid-May when, as I reported, this leading indicator was not detecting any signs of imminent trouble.

  • Why Shares of Intellia Therapeutics Are Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) were up 12% at 3:45 p.m. EDT today after the company reported earnings and updated investors on its clinical trials. Image source: Getty Images.