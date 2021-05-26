U.S. markets open in 5 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,199.00
    +13.50 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,368.00
    +97.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,699.50
    +43.25 (+0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,216.30
    +10.80 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.22
    +0.15 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,909.50
    +11.50 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    27.99
    -0.05 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2249
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5640
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.38
    -0.02 (-0.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4143
    -0.0008 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8430
    +0.0830 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,981.97
    +1,518.12 (+3.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,046.61
    +62.88 (+6.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,044.80
    +15.01 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,642.19
    +88.21 (+0.31%)
     

Li Auto Inc. Announces Unaudited First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Li Auto Inc.
·29 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Quarterly total revenues reached RMB3.58 billion (US$545.7 million)1
Quarterly deliveries were 12,579 vehicles
Quarterly gross margin reached 17.3%

BEIJING, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LI), an innovator in China’s new energy vehicle market, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Operating Highlights for the First Quarter of 2021

  • Deliveries of Li ONEs were 12,579 vehicles in the first quarter of 2021, representing a 334.4% year-over-year increase.

2020 Q1

2020 Q2

2020 Q3

2020 Q4

2021 Q1

Deliveries

2,896

6,604

8,660

14,464

12,579

  • As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 65 retail stores covering 49 cities and 135 servicing centers and Li Auto-authorized body and paint shops operating in 98 cities.

Financial Highlights for the First Quarter of 2021

  • Vehicle sales were RMB3.46 billion (US$528.7 million) in the first quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 311.8% from RMB841.1 million in the first quarter of 2020 and a decrease of 14.6% from RMB4.06 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020.

  • Vehicle margin2 was 16.9% in the first quarter of 2021, compared with 8.4% in the first quarter of 2020 and 17.1% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

  • Total revenues were RMB3.58 billion (US$545.7 million) in the first quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 319.8% from RMB851.7 million in the first quarter of 2020 and a decrease of 13.8% from RMB4.15 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020.

  • Gross profit was RMB616.7 million (US$94.1 million) in the first quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 802.9% from RMB68.3 million in the first quarter of 2020 and a decrease of 14.9% from RMB724.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

  • Gross margin was 17.3% in the first quarter of 2021, compared with 8.0% in the first quarter of 2020 and 17.5% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

  • Loss from operations was RMB407.7 million (US$62.2 million) in the first quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 74.1% from RMB234.2 million in the first quarter of 2020 and an increase of 416.7% from RMB78.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP loss from operations3 was RMB224.8 million (US$34.3 million) in the first quarter of 2021, representing a decrease of 4.0% from RMB234.2 million in the first quarter of 2020 and an increase of 216.2% from RMB71.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

  • Net loss was RMB360.0 million (US$54.9 million) in the first quarter of 2021, compared with RMB77.1 million net loss in the first quarter of 2020 and RMB107.5 million net income in the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP net loss3 was RMB177.0 million (US$27.0 million) in the first quarter of 2021, compared with RMB253.4 million net loss in the first quarter of 2020 and RMB115.4 million net income in the fourth quarter of 2020.

  • Operating cash flow was RMB926.3 million (US$141.4 million) in the first quarter of 2021, representing an increase of RMB989.3 million from negative net cash flow of RMB63.0 million in the first quarter of 2020 and a decrease of 49.1% from RMB1.82 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020.

  • Free cash flow4 was RMB570.2 million (US$87.0 million) in the first quarter of 2021, representing an increase of RMB755.4 million from negative net cash flow of RMB185.2 million in the first quarter of 2020 and a decrease of 64.3% from RMB1.60 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Key Financial Results

(in millions, except for percentages)

For the Three Months Ended

% Change5

March 31, 2020

December 31,2020

March 31, 2021

Y o Y

Q o Q

RMB

RMB

RMB

Vehicle sales

841.1

4,057.7

3,463.7

311.8

%

(14.6

)%

Vehicle margin

8.4

%

17.1

%

16.9

%

8.5

%

(0.2

)%

Total revenues

851.7

4,146.9

3,575.2

319.8

%

(13.8

)%

Gross profit

68.3

724.6

616.7

802.9

%

(14.9

)%

Gross margin

8.0

%

17.5

%

17.3

%

9.3

%

(0.2

)%

Loss from operations

(234.2

)

(78.9

)

(407.7

)

74.1

%

416.7

%

Non-GAAP loss from operations

(234.2

)

(71.1

)

(224.8

)

(4.0

)%

216.2

%

Net (loss)/income

(77.1

)

107.5

(360.0

)

366.9

%

N/A

Non-GAAP net (loss)/income

(253.4

)

115.4

(177.0

)

(30.1

)%

N/A

Operating cash flow

(63.0

)

1,821.3

926.3

N/A

(49.1

)%

Free cash flow

(185.2

)

1,599.1

570.2

N/A

(64.3

)%

Recent Developments

Deliveries Update

  • In April 2021, the Company delivered 5,539 Li ONEs, representing a 111.3% increase compared to April 2020. As of April 30, 2021, the Company had 73 retail stores covering 53 cities, in addition to 143 servicing centers and Li Auto-authorized body and paint shops operating in 105 cities.

Issuance of Convertible Senior Notes

  • In April 2021, the Company completed the offering of US$862.5 million in aggregate principal amount of its 0.25% convertible senior notes due 2028 (the “Notes”), which included the exercise in full by the initial purchasers in the Notes offering of their option to purchase up to an additional US$112.5 million in aggregate principal amount of the Notes.

    The Company plans to use the net proceeds from the Notes offering for (i) research and development of new vehicle models, including BEV models, (ii) research and development of leading technologies, and (iii) working capital and other general corporate purposes.

2021 Li ONE

  • On May 25, 2021, the Company officially released the 2021 Li ONE, the first vehicle with Navigation on ADAS (NOA) as a standard configuration in the world. It features comprehensive upgrades, including an enhanced NEDC range of 1,080 kilometers, optimized mobility comfort, and more intelligent cockpit, bringing premium features to users at a flat retail price of RMB338,000. Deliveries of the 2021 Li ONE will commence on June 1, 2021.

    With software and hardware optimization and its integrated powertrain system, the 2021 Li ONE can achieve an NEDC range of 1,080 kilometers and a WLTC range of 890 kilometers. Its energy efficiency in fuel mode is 6.05 liter per 100 kilometers based on the NEDC standard operational condition, best in class among large-sized four-wheel drive SUVs.

    In keeping with the Company’s core belief that “safety should be standard, not optional,” the 2021 Li ONE offers a full-stack self-developed ADAS in a standard configuration without subscription fee. All existing L2 ADAS functionalities have been redesigned and optimized in-house by our R&D team. We also launched the NOA system, making the Company the first OEM to implement full-stack self-developed NOA, as a standard configuration, based on domestic application processors. The 2021 Li ONE comes equipped with two Horizon Robotics Journey 3 AI acceleration processors for autonomous driving and 5 fifth-generation millimeter-wave radars made by Bosch. It is the first volume production model in the world equipped with an 8-megapixel front-view video camera providing 4K definition. Supported by rich sensors and redundant capable hardware along with full-stack self-developed software, the 2021 Li ONE can recognize traffic signals, traffic cones, road curbs, and other more complicated objects. It also supports a more efficient NOA feature for on and off ramp, automatic adaptive acceleration, and lane changes on certain limited access-roads, as well as Fully Automated Parking Assist (FAPA) feature, which is a vision-based automatic parking function. As the Company rolls out high-definition maps in cooperation with AutoNavi, the NOA will be made available to 2021 Li ONE users through OTA starting in the third quarter and will gradually cover more cities and areas in China.

    With optimized and more luxurious interior space, the 2021 Li ONE caters to the needs of every family member. Leg room for its third row has been increased by 41mm, while its trunk can still hold a suitcase up to 28-inch or a large-sized stroller. Its front and second row seats are equipped with lumbar support and massage functions, providing a comfortable riding experience for every occupant in the vehicle.

    The 2021 Li ONE aims to be a smart electric vehicle bringing happiness to all families it serves: a powerful extended-range electric system that enables more pleasant road trips, ADAS in a standard configuration to ensure safe travel for everyone, and a spacious smart interior layout that enhances comfort for every occupant in the car.

CEO and CFO Comments

Mr. Xiang Li, founder, chairman, and chief executive officer of Li Auto, commented, “We delivered 12,579 Li ONEs during the quarter, up 334.4% year over year. Li ONE was the second best-selling new energy SUV in China in the first quarter as our compelling product offering and superior user experience continued to delight users and boost brand awareness, while the unwavering support of our direct sales and servicing network underpinned our growth.

“On May 25, we released our 2021 Li ONE. The model has elevated the extended range electric technology to a brand-new level, achieving an NEDC range of 1,080 kilometers and a WLTC range of 890 kilometers. Its energy efficiency in the fuel mode takes consumption as low as 6.05 liter per 100 kilometers based on the NEDC standard operational condition, a level that is unparalleled among large-sized four-wheel drive SUVs. I am very proud of our R&D team’s successful efforts to improve the range-extended technology.

“The 2021 Li ONE is the first model in the world offering Navigation on ADAS in a standard configuration. Combining our self-developed ADAS with dedicated dual Horizon Robotics Journey 3 processors, an 8-megapixel front-view camera, 5 latest millimeter-wave radars, and high-definition maps, the 2021 Li ONE delivers a safer, easier, and more convenient driving experience, echoing our belief that active safety should be standard, not optional features.

“Li ONE has been well loved by family users for its spacious six-seat interior layout. And the 2021 Li ONE enhances its excellence in space, comfort, and intelligence by equipping the front and second row seats with lumbar massage functions, increasing the leg room in the third row by 41 millimeters, while also featuring a smarter in-car voice assistant ‘Li Xiang Tong Xue (理想同学),’ providing a high caliber and overall more comfortable, roomier, and more intelligent space for more families.

“Is it possible to build a smart electric vehicle that makes families happier? With the 2021 Li ONE, we can confidently say yes, a resounding yes!” concluded Mr. Li.

Mr. Tie Li, chief financial officer of Li Auto, added, “We are pleased with our healthy financial performance during the first quarter. Our total revenues reached RMB3.58 billion, more than quadrupling from the first quarter of 2020 and exceeding the top end of our revenue guidance by 11.2%, while our gross margin stayed robust at 17.3%. Amid our ongoing efforts to enhance investment in R&D as well as our direct sales and servicing network, operating expenses increased 27.5% quarter-over-quarter and 238.6% year-over-year. We also raised over US$840 million in net proceeds through our successful convertible senior notes offering, strengthening our capital base for future growth as we increase our R&D investments in leading technologies, prepare for new model launches, and gear up for further increases in demand.”

Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2021

Revenues

  • Total revenues were RMB3.58 billion (US$545.7 million) in the first quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 319.8% from RMB851.7 million in the first quarter of 2020 and a decrease of 13.8% from RMB4.15 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020.

  • Vehicle sales were RMB3.46 billion (US$528.7 million) in the first quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 311.8% from RMB841.1 million in the first quarter of 2020 and a decrease of 14.6% from RMB4.06 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase in revenue from vehicle sales over the first quarter of 2020 was mainly attributable to the increase in vehicle deliveries with the continuous expansion of our sales network. The decrease in revenue from vehicle sales from the fourth quarter of 2020 was mainly attributable to the decrease in vehicle deliveries, which were affected by seasonal factors related to the Chinese New Year holiday as well as the localized COVID-19 outbreaks in the northern China in February 2021.

  • Other sales and services were RMB111.5 million (US$17.0 million) in the first quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 951.9% from RMB10.6 million in the first quarter of 2020 and an increase of 25.0% from RMB89.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase in revenue from other sales and services over the first and fourth quarter of 2020 was mainly attributable to increased sales of charging stalls, accessories and services in line with higher accumulated vehicle sales.

Cost of Sales and Gross Margin

  • Cost of sales was RMB2.96 billion (US$451.6 million) in the first quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 277.6% from RMB783.4 million in the first quarter of 2020 and a decrease of 13.5% from RMB3.42 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020.

  • Gross profit was RMB616.7 million (US$94.1 million) in the first quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 802.9% from RMB 68.3 million in the first quarter of 2020 and a decrease of 14.9% from RMB724.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

  • Vehicle margin was 16.9% in the first quarter of 2021, compared with 8.4% in the first quarter of 2020 and 17.1% in the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase in vehicle margin over the first quarter of 2020 was primarily attributable to lower material cost and lower unit manufacturing overhead cost derived from the increased production volume. The slight decrease in vehicle margin from the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily due to lower average selling price caused by promotional activities launched in the first quarter of 2021, partially offset by the decreased material cost.

  • Gross margin was 17.3% in the first quarter of 2021, compared with 8.0% in the first quarter of 2020 and 17.5% in the fourth quarter of 2020, which was mainly driven by the change of vehicle margin.

Operating Expenses

  • Operating expenses were RMB1.02 billion (US$156.4 million) in the first quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 238.6% from RMB302.5 million in the first quarter of 2020 and an increase of 27.5% from RMB803.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

  • Research and development expenses were RMB514.5 million (US$78.5 million) in the first quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 171.2% from RMB189.7 million in the first quarter of 2020 and an increase of 37.5% from RMB374.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP research and development expenses3 were RMB397.9 million (US$60.7 million) in the first quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 109.8% from RMB189.7 million in the first quarter of 2020 and an increase of 7.8% from RMB369.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase in research and development expenses over the first and fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily attributable to (i) increased share-based compensation expenses derived from incremental share options granted with higher fair value in January 2021 while no share-based compensation expenses were recognized for stock options with service conditions and a performance condition related to our IPO in the first quarter of 2020, (ii) increased research and development activities for the Company’s next vehicle models, and (iii) increased headcount.

  • Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB509.9 million (US$77.8 million) in the first quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 352.0% from RMB112.8 million in the first quarter of 2020 and an increase of 18.8% from RMB429.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses3 were RMB449.8 million (US$68.7 million) in the first quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 298.8% from RMB112.8 million in the first quarter of 2020 and an increase of 5.4% from RMB426.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses over the first and fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily driven by (i) increased marketing and promotional activities, (ii) increased headcount and rental expenses with the expansion of the Company’s sales network, and (iii) increased share-based compensation expenses.

Loss from Operations

  • Loss from operations was RMB407.7 million (US$62.2 million) in the first quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 74.1% from RMB234.2 million in the first quarter of 2020 and an increase of 416.7% from RMB78.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP loss from operations was RMB224.8 million (US$34.3 million) in the first quarter of 2021, representing a decrease of 4.0% from RMB234.2 million in the first quarter of 2020 and an increase of 216.2% from RMB71.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net Loss and Earnings Per Share

  • Net loss was RMB360.0 million (US$54.9 million) in the first quarter of 2021, compared with RMB77.1 million net loss in the first quarter of 2020 and RMB107.5 million net income in the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP net loss was RMB177.0 million (US$27.0 million) in the first quarter of 2021, compared with RMB253.4 million net loss in the first quarter of 2020 and RMB115.4 million net income in the fourth quarter of 2020.

  • Basic and diluted net loss per ADS6 attributable to ordinary shareholders were both RMB0.40 (US$0.06) in the first quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders3 were both RMB0.20 (US$0.03) in the first quarter of 2021.

Cash position, Operating Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow

  • Balance of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, time deposits and short-term investments was RMB30.36 billion (US$4.63 billion) as of March 31, 2021.

  • Operating cash flow was RMB926.3 million (US$141.4 million) in the first quarter of 2021, representing an increase of RMB989.3 million from negative net cash flow of RMB63.0 million in the first quarter of 2020 and a decrease of 49.1% from RMB1.82 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020.

  • Free cash flow was RMB570.2 million (US$87.0 million) in the first quarter of 2021, representing an increase of RMB755.4 million from negative net cash flow of RMB185.2 million in the first quarter of 2020 and a decrease of 64.3% from RMB1.60 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Business Outlook

For the second quarter of 2021, the Company expects:

  • Deliveries of vehicles to be between 14,500 and 15,500 vehicles, representing an increase of 119.6% to 134.7% from the second quarter of 2020.

  • Total revenues to be between RMB3.99 billion (US$609.0 million) and RMB4.27 billion (US$651.7 million), representing an increase of 104.6% to 119.0% from the second quarter of 2020.

This business outlook reflects the Company’s current and preliminary view on the business situation and market condition, which is subject to change.

Conference Call

Management will hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 (8:00 p.m. Beijing Time on May 26, 2021) to discuss financial results and answer questions from investors and analysts.

For participants who wish to join the call, please complete online registration using the link provided below at least 20 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registration, participants will receive the conference call access information, including dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode, a unique registrant ID and an e-mail with detailed instructions to join the conference call.

Participant Online Registration: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/8351837

A replay of the conference call will be accessible through June 3, 2021, by dialing the following numbers:

United States:

+1-855-452-5696

Mainland China:

+86-400-602-2065

Hong Kong, China:

+852-3051-2780

International:

+61-2-8199-0299

Conference ID:

8351837

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.lixiang.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

The Company uses Non-GAAP measures, such as Non-GAAP research and development expenses, Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses, Non-GAAP loss from operations, Non-GAAP net (loss)/income, Non-GAAP basic and diluted net (loss) /income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders and free cash flow, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. By excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, changes in fair value of warrants and derivative liabilities, accretion on convertible redeemable preferred shares to redemption value, net and the effect of exchange rate changes on convertible redeemable preferred shares, the Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business and enhance the overall understanding of the Company’s past performance and future prospects. The Company also believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company’s management in its financial and operational decision-making.

The Non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may be different from Non-GAAP methods of accounting and reporting used by other companies. The Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and when assessing the Company’s operating performance, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for net loss or other consolidated statements of comprehensive loss data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

The Company mitigates these limitations by reconciling the Non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company’s performance.

For more information on the Non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” set forth at the end of this press release.

About Li Auto Inc.

Li Auto Inc. is an innovator in China’s new energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. Through innovations in product, technology, and business model, the Company provides families with safe, convenient, and refined products and services. Li Auto is a pioneer to successfully commercialize extended-range electric vehicles in China. Its first model, Li ONE, is a six-seat, large premium electric SUV equipped with a range extension system and cutting-edge smart vehicle solutions. The Company started volume production of Li ONE in November 2019 and delivered over 33,500 Li ONEs as of December 31, 2020. The Company leverages technology to create value for its users. It concentrates its in-house development efforts on its proprietary range extension system, next-generation electric vehicle technology, and smart vehicle solutions. Beyond Li ONE, the Company aims to expand its product line by developing new vehicles, including BEVs and EREVs, to target a broader consumer base.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.lixiang.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. Li Auto may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Li Auto’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Li Auto’s strategies, future business development, and financial condition and results of operations; Li Auto’s limited operating history; risks associated with extended-range electric vehicles, Li Auto’s ability to develop, manufacture, and deliver vehicles of high quality and appeal to customers; Li Auto’s ability to generate positive cash flow and profits; product defects or any other failure of vehicles to perform as expected; Li Auto’s ability to compete successfully; Li Auto’s ability to build its brand and withstand negative publicity; cancellation of orders for Li Auto’s vehicles; Li Auto’s ability to develop new vehicles; and changes in consumer demand and government incentives, subsidies, or other favorable government policies. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Li Auto’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Li Auto does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Li Auto Inc.
Investor Relations
Email: ir@lixiang.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Yang Song
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
Email: Li@tpg-ir.com

Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
Email: Li@tpg-ir.com

Li Auto Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of (Loss)/Income
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2020

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2021

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

Revenues:

Vehicle sales

841,058

4,057,737

3,463,673

528,660

Other sales and services

10,617

89,160

111,528

17,022

Total revenues

851,675

4,146,897

3,575,201

545,682

Cost of sales:

Vehicle sales

(769,996

)

(3,362,111

)

(2,878,994

)

(439,420

)

Other sales and services

(13,391

)

(60,189

)

(79,474

)

(12,130

)

Total cost of sales

(783,387

)

(3,422,300

)

(2,958,468

)

(451,550

)

Gross profit

68,288

724,597

616,733

94,132

Operating expenses:

Research and development

(189,690

)

(374,200

)

(514,500

)

(78,528

)

Selling, general and administrative

(112,761

)

(429,335

)

(509,924

)

(77,830

)

Total operating expenses

(302,451

)

(803,535

)

(1,024,424

)

(156,358

)

Loss from operations

(234,163

)

(78,938

)

(407,691

)

(62,226

)

Other (expense)/income:

Interest expense

(19,635

)

(13,123

)

(14,582

)

(2,226

)

Interest income and investment income, net

(16,175

)

169,284

178,472

27,240

Changes in fair value of warrants and derivative liabilities

176,283

Others, net

2,204

7,477

(90,211

)

(13,769

)

(Loss)/income before income tax expense

(91,486

)

84,700

(334,012

)

(50,981

)

Income tax benefit/(expense)

22,847

(25,955

)

(3,962

)

Net (loss)/income from continuing operations

(91,486

)

107,547

(359,967

)

(54,943

)

Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax

14,373

Net (loss)/income

(77,113

)

107,547

(359,967

)

(54,943

)

Accretion on convertible redeemable preferred shares to redemption value

(266,365

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on convertible redeemable preferred shares

109,746

Net (loss)/income attributable to ordinary shareholders

(233,732

)

107,547

(359,967

)

(54,943

)

Weighted average number of ADSs

Basic

127,500,000

863,519,155

904,696,628

904,696,628

Diluted

127,500,000

891,416,573

904,696,628

904,696,628

Net (loss)/income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders

Basic

(1.83

)

0.12

(0.40

)

(0.06

)

Diluted

(1.83

)

0.12

(0.40

)

(0.06

)



Li Auto Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

As of

December 31, 2020

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2021

RMB

RMB

US$

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

8,938,341

6,070,720

926,573

Restricted cash

1,234,178

2,111,642

322,300

Time deposits and short-term investments

19,701,382

22,175,797

3,384,688

Trade receivable

115,549

114,456

17,469

Inventories

1,048,004

1,383,740

211,200

Prepayments and other current assets

353,655

478,555

73,042

Total current assets

31,391,109

32,334,910

4,935,272

Non-current assets:

Long-term investments

162,853

176,068

26,873

Property, plant and equipment, net

2,478,687

2,547,281

388,791

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

1,277,006

1,331,713

203,259

Intangible assets, net

683,281

684,555

104,484

Other non-current assets

321,184

610,458

93,174

Deferred tax assets

59,156

59,156

9,029

Total non-current assets

4,982,167

5,409,231

825,610

Total assets

36,373,276

37,744,141

5,760,882

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Trade and notes payable

3,160,515

4,311,223

658,021

Amounts due to related parties

19,206

16,135

2,463

Deferred revenue, current

271,510

235,131

35,888

Operating lease liabilities, current

210,531

244,962

37,389

Accruals and other current liabilities

647,459

742,154

113,275

Total current liabilities

4,309,221

5,549,605

847,036

Non-current liabilities:

Long-term borrowings

511,638

518,631

79,159

Deferred revenue, non-current

135,658

198,554

30,305

Operating and finance lease liabilities, non-current

1,392,136

1,428,485

218,029

Deferred tax liabilities

36,309

62,264

9,503

Other non-current liabilities

184,717

253,942

38,759

Total non-current liabilities

2,260,458

2,461,876

375,755

Total liabilities

6,569,679

8,011,481

1,222,791

Total shareholders’ equity

29,803,597

29,732,660

4,538,091

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

36,373,276

37,744,141

5,760,882

Li Auto Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

For the Three Months Ended

March 31,
2020

December 31,
2020

March 31,
2021

March 31,
2021

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

Net cash (used in)/ provided by operating activities

(63,007

)

1,821,341

926,343

141,388

Net cash used in investing activities

(181,417

)

(8,300,693

)

(2,892,396

)

(441,466

)

Net cash (used in)/ provided by financing activities

(135,977

)

9,990,955

Effect of exchange rate changes

4,660

(149,910

)

(24,104

)

(3,679

)

Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(375,741

)

3,361,693

(1,990,157

)

(303,757

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

1,436,389

6,810,826

10,172,519

1,552,630

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

1,060,648

10,172,519

8,182,362

1,248,873

Net cash (used in)/ provided by operating activities

(63,007

)

1,821,341

926,343

141,388

Capital expenditures

(122,146

)

(222,228

)

(356,131

)

(54,356

)

Free cash flow

(185,153

)

1,599,113

570,212

87,032

Li Auto Inc.
Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

For the Three Months Ended

March 31,
2020

December 31,
2020

March 31,
2021

March 31,
2021

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

Cost of sales

(783,387

)

(3,422,300

)

(2,958,468

)

(451,550

)

Shared-based compensation expenses

290

6,209

948

Non-GAAP cost of sales

(783,387

)

(3,422,010

)

(2,952,259

)

(450,602

)

Research and development expenses

(189,690

)

(374,200

)

(514,500

)

(78,528

)

Shared-based compensation expenses

5,074

116,609

17,798

Non-GAAP research and development expenses

(189,690

)

(369,126

)

(397,891

)

(60,730

)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(112,761

)

(429,335

)

(509,924

)

(77,830

)

Shared-based compensation expenses

2,498

60,110

9,175

Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses

(112,761

)

(426,837

)

(449,814

)

(68,655

)

Loss from operations

(234,163

)

(78,938

)

(407,691

)

(62,226

)

Shared-based compensation expenses

7,862

182,928

27,921

Non-GAAP loss from operations

(234,163

)

(71,076

)

(224,763

)

(34,305

)

Net (loss)/income

(77,113

)

107,547

(359,967

)

(54,943

)

Shared-based compensation expenses

7,862

182,928

27,921

Changes in fair value of warrants and derivative liabilities

(176,283

)

Non-GAAP net (loss)/income

(253,396

)

115,409

(177,039

)

(27,022

)

Net (loss)/income attributable to ordinary shareholders

(233,732

)

107,547

(359,967

)

(54,943

)

Shared-based compensation expenses

7,862

182,928

27,921

Changes in fair value of warrants and derivative liabilities

(176,283

)

Accretion on convertible redeemable preferred shares to redemption value

266,365

Effect of exchange rate changes on convertible redeemable preferred shares

(109,746

)

Non-GAAP net (loss)/income attributable to ordinary shareholders

(253,396

)

115,409

(177,039

)

(27,022

)

Weighted average number of ADSs (Non-GAAP)

Basic

127,500,000

863,519,155

904,696,628

904,696,628

Diluted

127,500,000

891,416,573

904,696,628

904,696,628

Non-GAAP net (loss)/income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders7

Basic

(1.99

)

0.13

(0.20

)

(0.03

)

Diluted

(1.99

)

0.13

(0.20

)

(0.03

)


1 All translations from Renminbi(“RMB”) to U.S. dollar(“US$”) are made at a rate of RMB 6.5518 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on March 31, 2021 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

2 Vehicle margin is the margin of vehicle sales, which is calculated based on revenues and cost of sales derived from vehicle sales only.

3 The Company’s Non-GAAP financial measures exclude share-based compensation expenses, changes in fair value of warrants and derivative liabilities, accretion on convertible redeemable preferred shares to redemption value, and the effect of exchange rate changes on convertible redeemable preferred shares. See “Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” set forth at the end of this press release.

4 Free cash flow represents operating cash flow less capital expenditures.

5 Except for vehicle margin and gross margin, where absolute changes instead of percentage changes are presented.

6 Each ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares.

7 Non-GAAP basic net (loss)/income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders is calculated by dividing Non-GAAP net (loss)/income attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the periods. Non-GAAP diluted net (loss)/income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders is calculated by dividing Non-GAAP net (loss)/income attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of shares and dilutive potential shares outstanding during the periods, including the dilutive effect of convertible redeemable preferred shares as determined under the if-converted method and share-based awards as determined under the treasury stock method.


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Sets up Data Center to Store EV Data in China – Report

    Tesla (TSLA) has responded to growing scrutiny over the way it handles data generated by its cars in China. Reuters reports that the electric vehicle giant has established a site dedicated to storing EV cars' data in the country. Tesla will expand the data center network to address its growing needs amid expanding car sales. China is the world's biggest EV market and the second largest for Tesla. Tesla is setting up a platform that will allow car owners to access data generated by their cars. (See Tesla stock analysis on TipRanks) The new data center comes on the heels of China drafting new rules designed to ensure the security of data generated by connected cars. The data regulation has been fueled by growing concerns about privacy and national security posed by some EVs. In fact, some Chinese governmental offices have banned their staffers from parking their Tesla cars within the premises. Given that the vehicles come with mounted cameras, there are growing concerns that they pose significant security risks, as they could be used to spy on the premises. Wells Fargo analyst Colin Langan has warned it is highly unlikely for Tesla stock to bounce back after a recent steep pullback. According to the analyst, the stock is where it should be after a 30% plus pullback from its 52-week high. “We expect deliveries to continue to surprise to the upside near term, which gives support to [bulls],” wrote the analyst in a research note to investors. According to Langan, Tesla can build 1.7 million Model 3/Y by 2022. However, stiff competition in the EV space could pose a significant demand problem. The analyst has also warned about the potential risk of rising costs expected to eat into profit margins. Langan has reiterated a Hold rating on Tesla with a $590 price target, implying 2.71% downside potential to current levels. Consensus among analysts on Wall Street is a Hold based on 10 Buy, 8 Hold, and 7 Sell ratings. The average analyst price target of $645.88 implies 6.81% upside potential to current levels. TSLA scores 8 out of 10 on TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, implying it is likely to outperform the overall market. Related News: Peloton’s First U.S. Factory to Open in 2023 Martin Marietta to Buy Lehigh Hanson’s West Region Business for $2.3B Vuzix Receives Order Worth $1.2M from Rods & Cones More recent articles from Smarter Analyst: ViewRay Sells MRIdian Radiation System to American Hospital in Istanbul Coinbase Set Sights on Institutional Investors with Coinbase Prime Voyager Digital Reports Record Q3, Revenue Up 16x TD Bank Earnings Preview: Here’s What to Expect

  • Israel's Elbit Systems eyes growth from night-vision tech

    Israeli defence electronics specialist Elbit Systems reported higher quarterly profit on Tuesday and said it expects its night-vision business and other acquired operations to prosper as global defence spending continues to rise. The company's U.S. business last year won a U.S. Army contract for enhanced night-vision systems that use thermal imaging and augmented reality, with the deal worth up to $442 million. Elbit Systems of America in 2019 bought the night-vision business of L3Harris Technologies for $350 million and has also won German and Dutch military deals.

  • The pain might not be over for tech stocks: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

  • Wall Street climbs on tech gains as U.S. Treasury yields dip

    U.S. stocks climbed on Monday, with the Nasdaq jumping more than 1% as a retreat in U.S. Treasury yields helped lift expensive stocks in sectors such as technology as investors attempt to gauge the trajectory of inflation. Among the 11 major S&P sectors, technology advanced 1.76% and communication services rose 1.84% as the top performing on the session, as yields on the benchmark 10-year Treasury bond hit a two-week low, which also buoyed other richly-valued growth stocks. Inflation concerns cooled for the time being as investors may be starting to view President Joe Biden's infrastructure bill as likely to be smaller, or unable to provide as big an economic boost, even after being pared down in size on Friday.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Tight Range as Players Await Key Inflation Data Later This Week

    U.S. Treasury yields drifted lower on Monday, with little economic data due out at the start of the week.

  • Fed’s Brainard Breaks Down CBDC Policy Considerations, Sees Price Pressures Waning in the Future

    The Federal Reserve governor discussed cryptocurrencies and a digital dollar at Consensus 2021.

  • My husband of 30 years has been hiding income in secret bank accounts — with his mother’s help

    Here’s how I found out: I had to reschedule a trip to California for him due to his mother being ill. The level of planning reflects his unhappiness with his marriage and his desire to furtively put money aside for a rainy day.

  • Kim Kardashian says she's 'not responsible' for labor disputes in lawsuit against her

    A new lawsuit filed by maintenance workers and gardeners claims reality star Kim Kardashian violated labor laws at her Hidden Hills home.

  • Bitcoin and Bonds Won’t Protect You From Inflation. Here’s What Will.

    When prices start to rise, seek real assets to hedge against a decline in stocks. REITs offer protection. Go for the gold, not the crypto.

  • Ex-High School Classmates Are Among the World’s Largest Crypto Holders

    (Bloomberg) -- Kyle Davies and Su Zhu started Three Arrows Capital at the kitchen table of their apartment in 2012. Now they’re among the world’s biggest crypto holders with a portfolio worth billions of dollars.At least for the moment.Their portfolio was rocked in recent days as environmental concerns over mining, regulatory scrutiny, warnings by Chinese authorities about digital currency payments and a flurry of erratic tweets by Tesla Inc’s Elon Musk whipsawed prices. For Davies, an early investor in the space and an evangelist for the underlying technology, the recent volatility is just a blip, enough perhaps to scare off newbie investors, but not for someone who has experienced far more volatile periods.“Bitcoin’s down 30% off the highs, it’s really not down very much,” the 34-year-old said in an interview from Singapore. “I don’t see anyone really being that spooked.”Former traders for Credit Suisse Group AG, Davies and Zhu, the two are among the Wall Street pioneers who’ve embraced crypto, along with Dan Morehead of Pantera Capital and Mike Novogratz of Galaxy Digital. Now everyone from retail day traders to bankers are jumping in: CNBC reported this month that Aziz McMahon, head of emerging market sales for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in London quit the bank after making a fortune trading cryptocurrencies for himself.While many of the early devotees’ fortunes rose and fell on the currency’s price swings, crypto wealth is quickly turning into real dollars for some, whether through initial public offerings or companies that bring in traditional revenue. Brian Armstrong, co-founder of crypto-wallet Coinbase Global Inc., has a net worth of $9.3 billion after his firm’s IPO, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, while Binance’s Changpeng Zhao created the world’s largest crypto exchange.Grayscale StakeDavies and Zhu, also 34, have resisted talking about their fortune and recommended on social media that crypto billionaires do the same.However, a filing in January revealed the extent of the firm’s influence, when Three Arrows reported it owned a 5.6% stake in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, a $22 billion fund invested solely in the cryptocurrency set up by Barry Silbert.Davies declined to say whether their position had changed or specify how much of the firm’s capital belonged to them. Most of their other direct investments in cryptocurrencies and related companies don’t need to be publicly disclosed.The Grayscale stake made Three Arrows the largest shareholder and would have been worth as much as $2.1 billion in April. The trust’s shares have since tumbled 43% following Musk’s announcement this month that Tesla would suspend accepting the digital currency for purchases of its electric cars because of “rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining” and regulatory clampdowns from China.Despite the environmental spotlight Musk’s tweet placed on Bitcoin, Davies said he doesn’t believe that those concerns apply across cryptocurrency trading as a whole.“There are many cryptocurrencies that are proof-of-stake, which use very little if any electricity,” Davies said. “That is the direction that a lot of crypto is headed in.”A proof-of-stake setup for a digital currency allows users with significant equity positions to verify transactions. That compares with proof-of-work transactions, such as those used in Bitcoin mining, where users have to complete complex math problems to access a coin, consuming much greater volumes of electricity.Derivatives TradersDavies and Zhu attended high school together, then studied at Columbia University in New York before joining Credit Suisse as derivatives traders in Tokyo. After three years at the Swiss bank, they quit and launched Three Arrows Capital to begin trading traditional currencies in emerging markets.“It was a very inefficient market, and that’s where we got our start,” Davies said.Within three years, they went from working in their San Francisco apartment to hiring about 35 people and trading 5% to 10% of all local emerging market currency volumes, he said.They diversified into options, equities and crypto after “bigger and better firms came in and were better than us” in FX emerging-markets trading, Davies said. By 2018, the firm concentrated exclusively on crypto.Their Singapore-based company now runs a fund, DeFiance Capital, that invests in decentralized finance, betting that these businesses will “eat traditional finance over the next decade,” according to the group’s website. Investments include InsurAce, which provides insurance services, and CDEX, a cryptocurrency swap platform.‘Outsized Voices’“We have been long crypto for a while,” Davies said. “We’ve not always been long Ethereum, in fact we’ve been short for periods of time, too. What’s the best way to beat Bitcoin right now? Well it’s just to own Ethereum. The ultimate goal of my book is to outperform Bitcoin.”Davies said that Ethereum is currently the firm’s largest cryptocurrency holding. It has gained 245% this year compared with the U.S. dollar, while Bitcoin is up 29%.Despite the turbulence created by Musk’s tweets, Davies said he’s less worried about the billionaire’s influence on the crypto market with each passing day.“The thing about outsized voices is they usually don’t last very long if they’re used too much,” Davies said. “If he were to tweet every single day, by the end of the year he would have no price impact.”(Updates Ethereum, Bitcoin returns in 20th paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Suze Orman says your new child tax credits will be 'a waste' if you don't do this

    The money expert says to make a plan that will help ensure some financial security.

  • Crypto investor-protection talk heats up but lawmakers hope to allow buyers to ‘dogecoin to their heart’s content’

    A recent bout of volatility in the crypto market has helped to reignite a push for increased scrutiny of the nascent digital-asset sector by lawmakers.

  • After percolating for days, GameStop and AMC finally break out on big day for meme stocks

    The warning signs have been evident for much of May, and Tuesday finally saw huge surges in Reddit's favorite stocks.

  • Why Amazon-MGM deal is a sign of streaming competition: 'Some will go out of business'

    Amazon reported interest in buying Hollywood giant MGM is good news for the tech giant, and may shake up the streaming industry.

  • 4 Little-Known Cryptocurrencies That Beat Bitcoin During the Crash

    Polygon, Helium, Celsius, and Maker may not be household names, but they are being explored as potentially useful technologies.

  • Surging U.S. housing market faces test as people start heading back to offices

    It's still unclear if areas of the U.S. that saw home prices explode during the pandemic will retain their value as more workers return to the office, says JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade.

  • Thanks to Reddit's traders, Wang Jianlin turns AMC stake from a drain into a US$675 million gain

    Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group has sold almost all of its stake in US cinema chain AMC Entertainment Holdings, the highly indebted company said on Sunday. "The company has been trimming its position in AMC Entertainment since 2018, in line with our strategy of focusing on the domestic market," Wanda said. As of Sunday, the company has sold stake worth a total of about US$1.5 billion and retained a 0.002 per cent holding, making a gain of about US$675 million including dividends since 2012, according to a Bloomberg analysis. It held a 6.8 per cent stake as of April 9, according to a stock exchange disclosure. The Chinese company has completely exited AMC's board. Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team. The AMC stake sale is the latest instance of Wanda offloading assets under pressure from Beijing, which wants it to pare back its overseas holdings and debt. The company was placed on a watch list by regulators in 2017 along with Anbang Group, Fosun Group and HNA Group. These privately controlled Chinese conglomerates had accumulated some of the world's largest debts after snapping up overseas trophy assets, often at premium prices, and were facing significant debt maturities. Wanda acquired AMC in 2012 for US$700 million. It acquired AMC's US$1.9 billion debt at the same time. "This acquisition will help make Wanda a truly global cinema owner, with theatres and technology that enhance the moviegoing experience for audiences in the world's two largest movie markets," Chinese billionaire Wang Jianlin, Wanda's founder, said at the time. Wang Jianlin, Dalian Wanda Group's billionaire founder. Photo: AFP alt=Wang Jianlin, Dalian Wanda Group's billionaire founder. Photo: AFP The acquisition came amid a highly leveraged shopping spree around the world by Wanda, which snapped up Hollywood studios, luxury hotels and European football clubs. The Chinese conglomerate took AMC public through an initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2013. "Under their ownership, AMC became the biggest cinema operator in the world. Importantly, Wanda also has supported our reinvestment of billions of dollars to upgrade and enhance our network of theatres for the benefit of film-goers throughout the United States, Europe and the Middle East," Adam Aron, AMC's chief executive and president, said in a filing about Wanda's stake sale made on Friday. The cinema chain reported a net loss of US$4.6 billion for 2020 while revenues fell 77.3 per cent to US$1.2 billion. AMC is among businesses worst hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, because of the resulting lockdown restrictions that necessitated theatre closures, it said in its filing to the New York Stock Exchange on Friday. AMC's shares jumped to a record in January after day traders congregated on Reddit's WallStreetBets forum piled into the stock. While the company has fallen from its high in January, the stock has still jumped to US$13.47 from US$2.12 at the end of last year. Wanda's stake sale "could be the strategy for the short future" for the company, said Wilson Chow, global technology, media and telecommunications leader at PwC. "After all, the mainland market is more promising while in most other parts of the world, the cinema market has been badly hit by Covid-19 because of social distancing restrictions. Even though some cinemas are open up, they are operating in a restricted mode. For example, people need to be with masks on all the time. No eating and drinking and the salon cannot be fully occupied," Chow added. This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2021 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved. Copyright (c) 2021. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

  • Dalio says ‘I have some bitcoin,’ at crypto conference: ‘Personally, I’d rather have bitcoin than a bond’

    Billionaire hedge-fund manager Ray Dalio says that he owns some bitcoin, making the prominent investor one of the latest traditional investors to declare ownership in the world's most popular digital asset.

  • How millennials are driving up health insurance costs for everyone else

    A third of the cohort has health issues that reduce quality of life, study shows.

  • NVIDIA Split Announcement Raises Red Flag

    The systems chip manufacturer announced a four-for-one stock split on Friday morning, effective on July 20th.