Li Auto Inc. Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Quarterly total revenues reached RMB10.62 billion (US$1.67 billion)1

Quarterly deliveries reached 35,221 vehicles

Quarterly gross margin reached 22.4%

Full year total revenues reached RMB27.01 billion (US$4.24 billion)

Full year deliveries were 90,491 vehicles

Full year gross margin reached 21.3%

BEIJING, China, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Li Auto Inc. ("Li Auto" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: LI; HKEX: 2015), an innovator in China’s new energy vehicle market, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Operating Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of 2021 and Full Year 2021

Deliveries of Li ONE were 35,221 vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing a 40.2% quarter-over-quarter increase and a 143.5% year-over-year increase.





Deliveries of Li ONE for the full year 2021 reached 90,491 vehicles, representing an increase of 177.4% from 32,624 vehicles in 2020.

FY 2021 2021 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 Deliveries 90,491 35,221 25,116 17,575 12,579 FY 2020 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 Deliveries 32,624 14,464 8,660 6,604 2,896

As of December 31, 2021, the Company had 206 retail stores covering 102 cities and 278 servicing centers and Li Auto-authorized body and paint shops operating in 204 cities.

Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of 2021

Vehicle sales were RMB10.38 billion (US$1.63 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 155.7% from RMB4.06 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020 and an increase of 40.5% from RMB7.39 billion in the third quarter of 2021.





Vehicle margin 2 was 22.3% in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with 17.1% in the fourth quarter of 2020 and 21.1% in the third quarter of 2021.





Total revenues were RMB10.62 billion (US$1.67 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 156.1% from RMB4.15 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020 and an increase of 36.6% from RMB7.78 billion in the third quarter of 2021.





Gross profit was RMB2.38 billion (US$373.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 228.5% from RMB724.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and an increase of 31.3% from RMB1.81 billion in the third quarter of 2021.





Gross margin was 22.4% in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with 17.5% in the fourth quarter of 2020 and 23.3% in the third quarter of 2021.

Income from operations was RMB24.1 million (US$3.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with RMB78.9 million loss from operations in the fourth quarter of 2020 and RMB97.8 million loss from operations in the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP income from operations 3 was RMB415.0 million (US$65.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with RMB71.1 million Non-GAAP loss from operations 3 in the fourth quarter of 2020 and RMB259.4 million Non-GAAP income from operations in the third quarter of 2021.





Net Income was RMB295.5 million (US$46.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with RMB107.5 million net income in the fourth quarter of 2020 and RMB21.5 million net loss in the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net income 3 was RMB686.4 million (US$107.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 494.7% from RMB115.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and an increase of 104.5% from RMB335.7 million in the third quarter of 2021.





Operating cash flow was RMB3.84 billion (US$602.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 110.7% from RMB1.82 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020 and an increase of 76.9% from RMB2.17 billion in the third quarter of 2021.





Free cash flow4 was RMB1.62 billion (US$253.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with RMB1.60 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020 and RMB1.16 billion in the third quarter of 2021.

Key Financial Results (in millions, except for percentages) For the Three Months Ended % Change5 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2021 YoY QoQ RMB RMB RMB Vehicle sales 4,057.7 7,385.8 10,375.7 155.7% 40.5% Vehicle margin 17.1% 21.1% 22.3% 5.2% 1.2% Total revenues 4,146.9 7,775.2 10,620.5 156.1% 36.6% Gross profit 724.6 1,812.0 2,380.0 228.5% 31.3% Gross margin 17.5% 23.3% 22.4% 4.9% (0.9)% (Loss)/Income from operations (78.9) (97.8) 24.1 N/A N/A Non-GAAP (loss)/income from operations (71.1) 259.4 415.0 N/A 60.0% Net income/(loss) 107.5 (21.5) 295.5 174.9% N/A Non-GAAP net income 115.4 335.7 686.4 494.8% 104.5% Operating cash flow 1,821.3 2,169.5 3,836.9 110.7% 76.9% Free cash flow 1,599.1 1,165.0 1,615.4 1.0% 38.7%

Financial Highlights for the Full Year 2021

Vehicle sales were RMB26.13 billion (US$4.10 billion) in 2021, representing an increase of 181.5% from RMB9.28 billion in 2020.





Vehicle margin was 20.6% in 2021, compared with 16.4% in 2020.





Total revenues were RMB27.01 billion (US$4.24 billion) in 2021, representing an increase of 185.6% from RMB9.46 billion in 2020.





Gross profit was RMB5.76 billion (US$904.1 million) in 2021, representing an increase of 271.9% from RMB1.55 billion in 2020.





Gross margin was 21.3% in 2021, compared with 16.4% in 2020.





Loss from operations was RMB1.02 billion (US$159.6 million) in 2021, representing an increase of 52.0% from RMB669.3 million in 2020. Non-GAAP income from operations was RMB84.0 million (US$13.2 million) in 2021, compared with RMB526.5 million Non-GAAP loss from operations in 2020.





Net loss was RMB321.5 million (US$50.4 million) in 2021, representing an increase of 111.9% from RMB151.7 million in 2020. Non-GAAP net income was RMB779.9 million (US$122.4 million) in 2021, compared with RMB281.2 million Non-GAAP net loss 3 in 2020.





Operating cash flow was RMB8.34 billion (US$1.31 billion) in 2021, representing an increase of 165.6% from RMB3.14 billion in 2020.





Free cash flow was RMB4.33 billion (US$679.9 million) in 2021, representing an increase of 75.8% from RMB2.46 billion in 2020.

Key Financial Results (in millions, except for percentages) For the Year Ended % Change5 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 YoY RMB RMB Vehicle sales 9,282.7 26,128.5 181.5% Vehicle margin 16.4% 20.6% 4.2% Total revenues 9,456.6 27,009.8 185.6% Gross profit 1,549.3 5,761.5 271.9% Gross margin 16.4% 21.3% 4.9% Loss from operations (669.3) (1,017.3) 52.0% Non-GAAP (loss)/income from operations (526.5) 84.0 N/A Net loss (151.7) (321.5) 111.9% Non-GAAP net (loss)/income (281.2) 779.9 N/A Operating cash flow 3,139.8 8,340.4 165.6% Free cash flow 2,464.6 4,332.7 75.8%

Recent Developments

Deliveries Update

In January 2022, the Company delivered 12,268 Li ONEs, representing a 128.1% increase from January 2021. As of January 31, 2022, the Company had 220 retail stores covering 105 cities, in addition to 276 servicing centers and Li Auto-authorized body and paint shops operating in 204 cities.

OTA 3.0 Release

In December 2021, the Company released the OTA 3.0 update to all Li ONE users, further enhancing their in-car experience. This update features the Navigation on ADAS (NOA) and vision-enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) functions for the 2021 Li ONE. The OTA 3.0 update also includes an upgraded version of Li ONE’s smart in-car voice assistant, Li Xiang Tong Xue （理想同学）, which now supports more advanced voice instructions for in-car applications and vehicle control settings.

Chongqing Manufacturing Base

In December 2021, the Company agreed to establish a strategic cooperation framework with the Chongqing municipal government to build its Chongqing manufacturing base in the Liangjiang New Area. The addition of this manufacturing base will further enhance the Company’s ability to meet increasingly strong market demand and cement its foundation for continued growth.

CEO and CFO Comments

Mr. Xiang Li, founder, chairman, and chief executive officer of Li Auto, commented, “We achieved profitability and RMB3.8 billion operating cash flow in the fourth quarter even as we accelerated the pace of R&D investment and sales network expansion – a significant reflection of our operating excellence.

“In December 2021, we introduced the OTA 3.0 update to all our Li ONE users, which features our full-stack self-developed NOA and full AEB functions enhanced by vision perception algorithm to enable safer and easier driving. It made us the third automaker in the world capable of full-stack self-development of NOA. Due to its outstanding AEB performance, Li ONE was awarded Champion of the Year 2021 accolade during a third-party AEB test, where it was the only assessed model capable of accurately identifying crossing vehicles and two-wheelers, demonstrating our strong ADAS R&D capabilities. As of January 31, 2022, we provided NOA to over 70,000 family users. In 2022, we will remain focused on R&D investment, further elevating our capabilities to provide our users with products and services that offer greater safety, convenience and comfort.”

“Our robust performance in the fourth quarter of 2021 capped a remarkable year of growth for Li Auto,” added Mr. Tie Li, Li Auto’s chief financial officer. “Driven by an impressive number of vehicle deliveries, we achieved revenues of RMB10.6 billion for the fourth quarter and RMB27.0 billion for the full year of 2021, up 156.1% and 185.6% year over year, respectively. Our vehicle margin in the fourth quarter increased to 22.3% and full-year vehicle margin came in at 20.6%, boosted by our outstanding operating efficiency in manufacturing and supply chain management. Additionally, as we continued to scale up deliveries while remaining highly focused on disciplined execution, our full-year operating cash flow reached RMB8.3 billion, providing us with strong support for R&D investment and business growth.”

Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2021

Revenues

Total revenues were RMB10.62 billion (US$1.67 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 156.1% from RMB4.15 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020 and an increase of 36.6% from RMB7.78 billion in the third quarter of 2021.





Vehicle sales were RMB10.38 billion (US$1.63 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 155.7% from RMB4.06 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020 and an increase of 40.5% from RMB7.39 billion in the third quarter of 2021. The increase in revenue from vehicle sales over the fourth quarter of 2020 and the third quarter of 2021 was mainly attributable to the increase of vehicle deliveries in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Other sales and services were RMB244.7 million (US$38.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 174.5% from RMB89.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and a decrease of 37.1% from RMB389.4 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase in revenue from other sales and services over the fourth quarter of 2020 was mainly attributable to increased sales of charging stalls, accessories and services in line with higher accumulated vehicle sales. The decrease in revenue from other sales and services over the third quarter of 2021 was attributable to the sales of automotive regulatory credits in the third quarter of 2021, which did not recur in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Cost of Sales and Gross Margin

Cost of sales was RMB8.24 billion (US$1.29 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 140.8% from RMB3.42 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020 and an increase of 38.2% from RMB5.96 billion in the third quarter of 2021. The increase in cost of sales over the fourth quarter of 2020 and the third quarter of 2021 was in line with revenue growth, which was mainly driven by the increase in vehicle deliveries in the fourth quarter of 2021.





Gross profit was RMB2.38 billion (US$373.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 228.5% from RMB724.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and an increase of 31.3% from RMB1.81 billion in the third quarter of 2021.





Vehicle margin was 22.3% in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with 17.1% in the fourth quarter of 2020 and 21.1% in the third quarter of 2021. The increase in vehicle margin over the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily driven by higher average selling price attributable to the increase of vehicle deliveries of 2021 Li ONE since its release in May 2021.





Gross margin was 22.4% in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with 17.5% in the fourth quarter of 2020 and 23.3% in the third quarter of 2021.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were RMB2.36 billion (US$369.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 193.2% from RMB803.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and an increase of 23.4% from RMB1.91 billion in the third quarter of 2021.





Research and development expenses were RMB1.23 billion (US$193.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 228.7% from RMB374.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and an increase of 38.4% from RMB888.5 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase in research and development expenses over the fourth quarter of 2020 and the third quarter of 2021 was primarily driven by increased employee compensation as a result of growing number of research and development staff as well as increased costs associated with new products developments.





Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB1.13 billion (US$176.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 162.2% from RMB429.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and an increase of 10.2% from RMB1.02 billion in the third quarter of 2021. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses over the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily driven by increased employee compensation as a result of growing number of staff, as well as increased marketing and promotional activities and rental expenses associated with the expansion of the Company’s sales network.

Income/Loss from Operations

Income from operations was RMB24.1 million (US$3.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with RMB78.9 million loss from operations in the fourth quarter of 2020 and RMB97.8 million loss from operations in the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP income from operations was RMB415.0 million (US$65.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with RMB71.1 million Non-GAAP loss from operations in the fourth quarter of 2020 and RMB259.4 million Non-GAAP income from operations in the third quarter of 2021.

Net Income/Loss and Net Earnings/Loss Per Share

Net Income was RMB295.5 million (US$46.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with RMB107.5 million net income in the fourth quarter of 2020 and RMB21.5 million net loss in the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net income was RMB686.4 million (US$107.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 494.7% from RMB115.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and an increase of 104.5% from RMB335.7 million in the third quarter of 2021.





Basic and diluted net earnings per ADS6 attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB0.31 (US$0.05) and RMB0.29 (US$0.05), respectively in the fourth quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders3 were RMB0.71 (US$0.11) and RMB0.68 (US$0.11), respectively in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Cash Position, Operating Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow

Balance of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, time deposits and short-term investments was RMB50.16 billion (US$7.87 billion) as of December 31, 2021.





Operating cash flow was RMB3.84 billion (US$602.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 110.7% from RMB1.82 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020 and an increase of 76.9% from RMB2.17 billion in the third quarter of 2021.





Free cash flow was RMB1.62 billion (US$253.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with RMB1.60 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020 and RMB1.16 billion in the third quarter of 2021.

Financial Results for the Full Year 2021

Revenues

Total revenues were RMB27.01 billion (US$4.24 billion) in 2021, representing an increase of 185.6% from RMB9.46 billion in 2020.





Vehicle sales were RMB26.13 billion (US$4.10 billion) in 2021, representing an increase of 181.5% from RMB9.28 billion in 2020. The increase in revenue from vehicle sales was mainly attributable to the increase of vehicle deliveries in 2021.





Other sales and services were RMB881.3 million (US$138.3 million) in 2021, representing an increase of 406.8% from RMB173.9 million in 2020. The increase in revenue from other sales and services was mainly attributable to increased sales of charging stalls, accessories and services in line with higher accumulated vehicle sales, and the sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Cost of Sales and Gross Margin

Cost of sales was RMB21.25 billion (US$3.33 billion) in 2021, representing an increase of 168.7% from RMB7.91 billion in 2020. The increase in cost of sales was in line with revenue growth, which was mainly driven by the increase in vehicle deliveries in 2021.





Gross profit was RMB5.76 billion (US$904.1 million) in 2021, representing an increase of 271.9% from RMB1.55 billion in 2020.





Vehicle margin was 20.6% in 2021, compared with 16.4% in 2020. The increase in vehicle margin was primarily driven by improved cost control in supply chain management and higher average selling price attributable to the increase of vehicle deliveries in 2021, with the launch of the 2021 Li ONE in May 2021.





Gross margin was 21.3% in 2021, compared with 16.4% in 2020. The increase was mainly driven by the increase of vehicle margin.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were RMB6.78 billion (US$1.06 billion) in 2021, representing an increase of 205.5% from RMB2.22 billion in 2020.





Research and development expenses were RMB3.29 billion (US$515.7 million) in 2021, representing an increase of 198.8% from RMB1.10 billion in 2020. The increase in research and development expenses was primarily attributable to increased employee compensation as a result of growing number of research and development staff as well as increased costs associated with new products developments.





Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB3.49 billion (US$548.0 million) in 2021, representing an increase of 212.1% from RMB1.12 billion in 2020. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses was primarily driven by increased employee compensation as a result of growing number of staff, as well as increased marketing and promotional activities and rental expenses associated with the expansion of the Company’s sales network.

Income/Loss from Operations

Loss from operations was RMB1.02 billion (US$159.6 million) in 2021, representing an increase of 52.0% from RMB669.3 million in 2020. Non-GAAP income from operations was RMB84.0 million (US$13.2 million) in 2021, compared with RMB526.5 million Non-GAAP loss from operations in 2020.

Net Income/Loss and Net Earnings/Loss Per Share

Net loss was RMB321.5 million (US$50.4 million) in 2021, representing an increase of 111.9% from RMB151.7 million in 2020. Non-GAAP net income was RMB779.9 million (US$122.4 million) in 2021, compared with RMB281.2 million Non-GAAP net loss in 2020.





Basic and diluted loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were both RMB0.35 (US$0.05) in 2021. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB0.84 (US$0.13) and RMB0.81 (US$0.13), respectively in 2021. As of December 31, 2021, the Company had 1,929,562,426 ordinary shares outstanding.

Operating Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow

Operating cash flow was RMB8.34 billion (US$1.31 billion) in 2021, representing an increase of 165.6% from RMB3.14 billion in 2020.





Free cash flow was RMB4.33 billion (US$679.9 million) in 2021, representing an increase of 75.8% from RMB2.46 billion in 2020.

Employees

As of December 31, 2021, the Company had a total of 11,901 employees.

Business Outlook

For the first quarter of 2022, the Company expects:

Deliveries of vehicles to be between 30,000 and 32,000 vehicles, representing an increase of 138.5% to 154.4% from the first quarter of 2021.





Total revenues to be between RMB8.84 billion (US$1.39 billion) and RMB9.43 billion (US$1.48 billion), representing an increase of 147.2% to 163.7% from the first quarter of 2021.

This business outlook reflects the Company’s current and preliminary view on the business situation and market condition, which is subject to change.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

The Company uses Non-GAAP measures, such as Non-GAAP income/loss from operations, Non-GAAP net income/loss, Non-GAAP basic and diluted net earnings/loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders and free cash flow, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. By excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, changes in fair value of warrants and derivative liabilities, accretion on convertible redeemable preferred shares to redemption value and the effect of exchange rate changes on convertible redeemable preferred shares, the Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business and enhance the overall understanding of the Company’s past performance and future prospects. The Company also believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company’s management in its financial and operational decision-making.

The Non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may be different from Non-GAAP methods of accounting and reporting used by other companies. The Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and when assessing the Company’s operating performance, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for net loss or other consolidated statements of comprehensive loss data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

The Company mitigates these limitations by reconciling the Non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company’s performance.

For more information on the Non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” set forth at the end of this press release.

About Li Auto Inc.

Li Auto Inc. is an innovator in China’s new energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. Its mission is to create homes on the move that bring happiness to the entire family (“创造移动的家，创造幸福的家”). Through innovations in product, technology, and business model, the Company provides families with safe, convenient, and comfortable products and services. Li Auto is a pioneer to successfully commercialize extended-range electric vehicles in China. Its first model, Li ONE, is a six-seat, large premium smart electric SUV. The Company started volume production of Li ONE in November 2019 and released the 2021 Li ONE in May 2021. The Company leverages technology to create value for its users. It concentrates its in-house development efforts on its proprietary range extension system, next-generation electric vehicle technology, and smart vehicle solutions. Beyond Li ONE, the Company will expand its product line by developing new vehicles, including BEVs and EREVs, to target a broader consumer base.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.lixiang.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. Li Auto may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “HKEX”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Li Auto’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Li Auto’s strategies, future business development, and financial condition and results of operations; Li Auto’s limited operating history; risks associated with extended-range electric vehicles, Li Auto’s ability to develop, manufacture, and deliver vehicles of high quality and appeal to customers; Li Auto’s ability to generate positive cash flow and profits; product defects or any other failure of vehicles to perform as expected; Li Auto’s ability to compete successfully; Li Auto’s ability to build its brand and withstand negative publicity; cancellation of orders for Li Auto’s vehicles; Li Auto’s ability to develop new vehicles; and changes in consumer demand and government incentives, subsidies, or other favorable government policies. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Li Auto’s filings with the SEC and the HKEX. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Li Auto does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Li Auto Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income/(Loss) (All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31,

2020 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2021 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Revenues: Vehicle sales 4,057,737 7,385,785 10,375,716 1,628,176 9,282,703 26,128,469 4,100,127 Other sales and services 89,160 389,389 244,736 38,404 173,906 881,310 138,297 Total revenues 4,146,897 7,775,174 10,620,452 1,666,580 9,456,609 27,009,779 4,238,424 Cost of sales: Vehicle sales (3,362,111) (5,830,322) (8,057,653) (1,264,422) (7,763,628) (20,755,578) (3,257,003) Other sales and services (60,189) (132,890) (182,820) (28,688) (143,642) (492,747) (77,323) Total cost of sales (3,422,300) (5,963,212) (8,240,473) (1,293,110) (7,907,270) (21,248,325) (3,334,326) Gross profit 724,597 1,811,962 2,379,979 373,470 1,549,339 5,761,454 904,098 Operating expenses: Research and development (374,200) (888,460) (1,229,991) (193,012) (1,099,857) (3,286,389) (515,706) Selling, general and administrative (429,335) (1,021,299) (1,125,885) (176,676) (1,118,819) (3,492,385) (548,031) Total operating expenses (803,535) (1,909,759) (2,355,876) (369,688) (2,218,676) (6,778,774) (1,063,737) (Loss)/Income from operations (78,938) (97,797) 24,103 3,782 (669,337) (1,017,320) (159,639) Other (expense)/income: Interest expense (13,123) (19,236) (9,685) (1,520) (66,916) (63,244) (9,924) Interest income and investment income, net 169,284 150,123 179,315 28,138 254,916 740,432 116,190 Changes in fair value of warrants and derivative liabilities — — — — 272,327 — — Others, net 7,477 67,595 89,037 13,972 20,133 187,320 29,395 Income/(Loss) before income tax expense 84,700 100,685 282,770 44,372 (188,877) (152,812) (23,978) Income tax benefit/(expense) 22,847 (122,195) 12,741 1,999 22,847 (168,643) (26,464) Net income/(loss) from continuing operations 107,547 (21,510) 295,511 46,371 (166,030) (321,455) (50,442) Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax — — — — 14,373 — — Net income/(loss) 107,547 (21,510) 295,511 46,371 (151,657) (321,455) (50,442) Accretion on convertible redeemable preferred shares to redemption value — — — — (651,190) — — Effect of exchange rate changes on convertible redeemable preferred shares — — — — 10,862 — — Net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders 107,547 (21,510) 295,511 46,371 (791,985) (321,455) (50,442) Net income/(loss) 107,547 (21,510) 295,511 46,371 (151,657) (321,455) (50,442) Other comprehensive (loss)/income Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax (642,349) 53,965 (372,067) (58,385) (1,020,728) (516,687) (81,079) Total other comprehensive (loss)/income (642,349) 53,965 (372,067) (58,385) (1,020,728) (516,687) (81,079) Total comprehensive (loss)/income (534,802) 32,455 (76,556) (12,014) (1,172,385) (838,142) (131,521) Accretion on convertible redeemable preferred shares to redemption value — — — — (651,190) — — Effect of exchange rate changes on convertible redeemable preferred shares — — — — 10,862 — — Comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to ordinary shareholders (534,802) 32,455 (76,556) (12,014) (1,812,713) (838,142) (131,521) Weighted average number of ADSs Basic 863,519,155 933,507,739 962,726,533 962,726,533 435,001,639 926,660,224 926,660,224 Diluted 891,416,573 933,507,739 1,027,358,848 1,027,358,848 435,001,639 926,660,224 926,660,224 Net earnings/(loss) per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders Basic 0.12 (0.02) 0.31 0.05 (1.82) (0.35) (0.05) Diluted 0.12 (0.02) 0.29 0.05 (1.82) (0.35) (0.05) Weighted average number of ordinary shares Basic 1,727,038,310 1,867,015,478 1,925,453,066 1,925,453,066 870,003,278 1,853,320,448 1,853,320,448 Diluted 1,782,833,146 1,867,015,478 2,054,717,696 2,054,717,696 870,003,278 1,853,320,448 1,853,320,448 Net earnings/(loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders Basic 0.06 (0.01) 0.15 0.02 (0.91) (0.17) (0.03) Diluted 0.06 (0.01) 0.15 0.02 (0.91) (0.17) (0.03)

Li Auto Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (All amounts in thousands) As of December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2021 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 8,938,341 27,854,224 4,370,936 Restricted cash 1,234,178 2,638,840 414,092 Time deposits and short-term investments 19,701,382 19,668,239 3,086,376 Trade receivable 115,549 120,541 18,916 Inventories 1,048,004 1,617,890 253,882 Prepayments and other current assets 353,655 480,680 75,429 Total current assets 31,391,109 52,380,414 8,219,631 Non-current assets: Long-term investments 162,853 156,306 24,528 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,478,687 4,498,269 705,877 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 1,277,006 2,061,492 323,493 Intangible assets, net 683,281 751,460 117,920 Deferred tax assets 59,156 19,896 3,122 Other non-current assets 321,184 1,981,076 310,872 Total non-current assets 4,982,167 9,468,499 1,485,812 Total assets 36,373,276 61,848,913 9,705,443 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Short‑term borrowings — 37,042 5,813 Trade and notes payable 3,160,515 9,376,050 1,471,307 Amounts due to related parties 19,206 37,455 5,878 Deferred revenue, current 271,510 305,092 47,876 Operating lease liabilities, current 210,531 473,245 74,262 Accruals and other current liabilities 647,459 1,879,368 294,914 Total current liabilities 4,309,221 12,108,252 1,900,050 Non-current liabilities: Long-term borrowings 511,638 5,960,899 935,395 Deferred revenue, non-current 135,658 389,653 61,145 Operating and finance lease liabilities, non-current 1,392,136 1,369,825 214,955 Deferred tax liabilities 36,309 153,723 24,122 Other non-current liabilities 184,717 802,259 125,891 Total non-current liabilities 2,260,458 8,676,359 1,361,508 Total liabilities 6,569,679 20,784,611 3,261,558 Total shareholders’ equity 29,803,597 41,064,302 6,443,885 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 36,373,276 61,848,913 9,705,443

Li Auto Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (All amounts in thousands) For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31,

2020 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2021 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net cash provided by operating activities 1,821,341 2,169,517 3,836,898 602,093 3,139,804 8,340,385 1,308,788 Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities (8,300,693) 6,962,534 (7,109,624) (1,115,655) (18,737,725) (4,257,244) (668,054) Net cash provided by financing activities 9,990,955 11,010,741 165,030 25,897 24,710,697 16,709,533 2,622,090 Effect of exchange rate changes (149,910) (8,659) (360,431) (56,559) (376,646) (472,129) (74,086) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 3,361,693 20,134,133 (3,468,127) (544,224) 8,736,130 20,320,545 3,188,738 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 6,810,826 13,827,058 33,961,191 5,329,252 1,436,389 10,172,519 1,596,290 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 10,172,519 33,961,191 30,493,064 4,785,028 10,172,519 30,493,064 4,785,028 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,821,341 2,169,517 3,836,898 602,093 3,139,804 8,340,385 1,308,788 Capital expenditures (222,228) (1,004,543) (2,221,529) (348,606) (675,187) (4,007,691) (628,894) Free cash flow 1,599,113 1,164,974 1,615,369 253,487 2,464,617 4,332,694 679,894

Li Auto Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31,

2020 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2021 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ (Loss)/Income from operations (78,938) (97,797) 24,103 3,782 (669,337) (1,017,320) (159,639) Shared-based compensation expenses 7,862 357,181 390,856 61,333 142,795 1,101,356 172,827 Non-GAAP (loss)/income from operations (71,076) 259,384 414,959 65,115 (526,542) 84,036 13,188 Net income/(loss) 107,547 (21,510) 295,511 46,371 (151,657) (321,455) (50,442) Shared-based compensation expenses 7,862 357,181 390,856 61,333 142,795 1,101,356 172,827 Changes in fair value of warrants and derivative liabilities — — — — (272,327) — — Non-GAAP net income/(loss) 115,409 335,671 686,367 107,704 (281,189) 779,901 122,385 Net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders 107,547 (21,510) 295,511 46,371 (791,985) (321,455) (50,442) Shared-based compensation expenses 7,862 357,181 390,856 61,333 142,795 1,101,356 172,827 Changes in fair value of warrants and derivative liabilities — — — — (272,327) — — Accretion on convertible redeemable preferred shares to redemption value — — — — 651,190 — — Effect of exchange rate changes on convertible redeemable preferred shares — — — — (10,862) — — Non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders 115,409 335,671 686,367 107,704 (281,189) 779,901 122,385 Weighted average number of ADSs (Non-GAAP) Basic 863,519,155 933,507,739 962,726,533 962,726,533 435,001,639 926,660,224 926,660,224 Diluted 891,416,573 1,000,412,702 1,027,358,848 1,027,358,848 435,001,639 985,482,839 985,482,839 Non-GAAP net earnings/(loss) per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders Basic 0.13 0.36 0.71 0.11 (0.65) 0.84 0.13 Diluted 0.13 0.34 0.68 0.11 (0.65) 0.81 0.13 Weighted average number of ordinary shares (Non-GAAP) Basic 1,727,038,310 1,867,015,478 1,925,453,066 1,925,453,066 870,003,278 1,853,320,448 1,853,320,448 Diluted 1,782,833,146 2,000,825,404 2,054,717,696 2,054,717,696 870,003,278 1,970,965,679 1,970,965,679 Non-GAAP net earnings/(loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders7 Basic 0.07 0.18 0.36 0.06 (0.33) 0.42 0.07 Diluted 0.06 0.17 0.34 0.05 (0.33) 0.41 0.06

__________________________________

1 All translations from Renminbi (“RMB”) to U.S. dollar (“US$”) are made at a rate of RMB6.3726 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on December 30, 2021 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

2 Vehicle margin is the margin of vehicle sales, which is calculated based on revenues and cost of sales derived from vehicle sales only.

3 The Company’s Non-GAAP financial measures exclude share-based compensation expenses, changes in fair value of warrants and derivative liabilities, accretion on convertible redeemable preferred shares to redemption value, and the effect of exchange rate changes on convertible redeemable preferred shares. See “Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” set forth at the end of this press release.

4 Free cash flow represents operating cash flow less capital expenditures, which is considered a Non-GAAP financial measure.

5 Except for vehicle margin and gross margin, where absolute changes instead of percentage changes are presented.

6 Each ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares.

7 Non-GAAP basic net earnings/loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders is calculated by dividing Non-GAAP net income/loss attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the periods. Non-GAAP diluted net earnings/loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders is calculated by dividing Non-GAAP net income/loss attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares and dilutive potential ordinary shares outstanding during the periods, including the dilutive effects of convertible redeemable preferred shares and convertible senior notes as determined under the if-converted method, and dilutive effect of share-based awards as determined under the treasury stock method.



