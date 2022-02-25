U.S. markets open in 4 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,253.00
    -31.00 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,937.00
    -219.00 (-0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,868.50
    -98.00 (-0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,979.40
    -14.10 (-0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.46
    +0.65 (+0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,911.70
    -14.60 (-0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    24.25
    -0.46 (-1.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1179
    -0.0025 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9690
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.37
    +0.35 (+1.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3375
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3200
    -0.1570 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,590.47
    +3,220.18 (+9.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    872.70
    +79.57 (+10.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,310.03
    +102.65 (+1.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,476.50
    +505.68 (+1.95%)
     

Li Auto Inc. Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Li Auto Inc.
·34 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • LI

Quarterly total revenues reached RMB10.62 billion (US$1.67 billion)1
Quarterly deliveries reached 35,221 vehicles
Quarterly gross margin reached 22.4%
Full year total revenues reached RMB27.01 billion (US$4.24 billion)
Full year deliveries were 90,491 vehicles
Full year gross margin reached 21.3%

BEIJING, China, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Li Auto Inc. ("Li Auto" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: LI; HKEX: 2015), an innovator in China’s new energy vehicle market, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Operating Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of 2021 and Full Year 2021

  • Deliveries of Li ONE were 35,221 vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing a 40.2% quarter-over-quarter increase and a 143.5% year-over-year increase.

  • Deliveries of Li ONE for the full year 2021 reached 90,491 vehicles, representing an increase of 177.4% from 32,624 vehicles in 2020.

FY 2021

2021 Q4

2021 Q3

2021 Q2

2021 Q1

Deliveries

90,491

35,221

25,116

17,575

12,579

FY 2020

2020 Q4

2020 Q3

2020 Q2

2020 Q1

Deliveries

32,624

14,464

8,660

6,604

2,896

  • As of December 31, 2021, the Company had 206 retail stores covering 102 cities and 278 servicing centers and Li Auto-authorized body and paint shops operating in 204 cities.

Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of 2021

  • Vehicle sales were RMB10.38 billion (US$1.63 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 155.7% from RMB4.06 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020 and an increase of 40.5% from RMB7.39 billion in the third quarter of 2021.

  • Vehicle margin2 was 22.3% in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with 17.1% in the fourth quarter of 2020 and 21.1% in the third quarter of 2021.

  • Total revenues were RMB10.62 billion (US$1.67 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 156.1% from RMB4.15 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020 and an increase of 36.6% from RMB7.78 billion in the third quarter of 2021.

  • Gross profit was RMB2.38 billion (US$373.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 228.5% from RMB724.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and an increase of 31.3% from RMB1.81 billion in the third quarter of 2021.

  • Gross margin was 22.4% in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with 17.5% in the fourth quarter of 2020 and 23.3% in the third quarter of 2021.

  • Income from operations was RMB24.1 million (US$3.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with RMB78.9 million loss from operations in the fourth quarter of 2020 and RMB97.8 million loss from operations in the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP income from operations3 was RMB415.0 million (US$65.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with RMB71.1 million Non-GAAP loss from operations3 in the fourth quarter of 2020 and RMB259.4 million Non-GAAP income from operations in the third quarter of 2021.

  • Net Income was RMB295.5 million (US$46.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with RMB107.5 million net income in the fourth quarter of 2020 and RMB21.5 million net loss in the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net income3 was RMB686.4 million (US$107.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 494.7% from RMB115.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and an increase of 104.5% from RMB335.7 million in the third quarter of 2021.

  • Operating cash flow was RMB3.84 billion (US$602.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 110.7% from RMB1.82 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020 and an increase of 76.9% from RMB2.17 billion in the third quarter of 2021.

  • Free cash flow4 was RMB1.62 billion (US$253.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with RMB1.60 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020 and RMB1.16 billion in the third quarter of 2021.

Key Financial Results

(in millions, except for percentages)

For the Three Months Ended

% Change5

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2021

YoY

QoQ

RMB

RMB

RMB

Vehicle sales

4,057.7

7,385.8

10,375.7

155.7%

40.5%

Vehicle margin

17.1%

21.1%

22.3%

5.2%

1.2%

Total revenues

4,146.9

7,775.2

10,620.5

156.1%

36.6%

Gross profit

724.6

1,812.0

2,380.0

228.5%

31.3%

Gross margin

17.5%

23.3%

22.4%

4.9%

(0.9)%

(Loss)/Income from operations

(78.9)

(97.8)

24.1

N/A

N/A

Non-GAAP (loss)/income from operations

(71.1)

259.4

415.0

N/A

60.0%

Net income/(loss)

107.5

(21.5)

295.5

174.9%

N/A

Non-GAAP net income

115.4

335.7

686.4

494.8%

104.5%

Operating cash flow

1,821.3

2,169.5

3,836.9

110.7%

76.9%

Free cash flow

1,599.1

1,165.0

1,615.4

1.0%

38.7%

Financial Highlights for the Full Year 2021

  • Vehicle sales were RMB26.13 billion (US$4.10 billion) in 2021, representing an increase of 181.5% from RMB9.28 billion in 2020.

  • Vehicle margin was 20.6% in 2021, compared with 16.4% in 2020.

  • Total revenues were RMB27.01 billion (US$4.24 billion) in 2021, representing an increase of 185.6% from RMB9.46 billion in 2020.

  • Gross profit was RMB5.76 billion (US$904.1 million) in 2021, representing an increase of 271.9% from RMB1.55 billion in 2020.

  • Gross margin was 21.3% in 2021, compared with 16.4% in 2020.

  • Loss from operations was RMB1.02 billion (US$159.6 million) in 2021, representing an increase of 52.0% from RMB669.3 million in 2020. Non-GAAP income from operations was RMB84.0 million (US$13.2 million) in 2021, compared with RMB526.5 million Non-GAAP loss from operations in 2020.

  • Net loss was RMB321.5 million (US$50.4 million) in 2021, representing an increase of 111.9% from RMB151.7 million in 2020. Non-GAAP net income was RMB779.9 million (US$122.4 million) in 2021, compared with RMB281.2 million Non-GAAP net loss3 in 2020.

  • Operating cash flow was RMB8.34 billion (US$1.31 billion) in 2021, representing an increase of 165.6% from RMB3.14 billion in 2020.

  • Free cash flow was RMB4.33 billion (US$679.9 million) in 2021, representing an increase of 75.8% from RMB2.46 billion in 2020.

Key Financial Results

(in millions, except for percentages)

For the Year Ended

% Change5

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021

YoY

RMB

RMB

Vehicle sales

9,282.7

26,128.5

181.5%

Vehicle margin

16.4%

20.6%

4.2%

Total revenues

9,456.6

27,009.8

185.6%

Gross profit

1,549.3

5,761.5

271.9%

Gross margin

16.4%

21.3%

4.9%

Loss from operations

(669.3)

(1,017.3)

52.0%

Non-GAAP (loss)/income from operations

(526.5)

84.0

N/A

Net loss

(151.7)

(321.5)

111.9%

Non-GAAP net (loss)/income

(281.2)

779.9

N/A

Operating cash flow

3,139.8

8,340.4

165.6%

Free cash flow

2,464.6

4,332.7

75.8%

Recent Developments

Deliveries Update

  • In January 2022, the Company delivered 12,268 Li ONEs, representing a 128.1% increase from January 2021. As of January 31, 2022, the Company had 220 retail stores covering 105 cities, in addition to 276 servicing centers and Li Auto-authorized body and paint shops operating in 204 cities.

OTA 3.0 Release

  • In December 2021, the Company released the OTA 3.0 update to all Li ONE users, further enhancing their in-car experience. This update features the Navigation on ADAS (NOA) and vision-enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) functions for the 2021 Li ONE. The OTA 3.0 update also includes an upgraded version of Li ONE’s smart in-car voice assistant, Li Xiang Tong Xue （理想同学）, which now supports more advanced voice instructions for in-car applications and vehicle control settings.

Chongqing Manufacturing Base

  • In December 2021, the Company agreed to establish a strategic cooperation framework with the Chongqing municipal government to build its Chongqing manufacturing base in the Liangjiang New Area. The addition of this manufacturing base will further enhance the Company’s ability to meet increasingly strong market demand and cement its foundation for continued growth.

CEO and CFO Comments

Mr. Xiang Li, founder, chairman, and chief executive officer of Li Auto, commented, “We achieved profitability and RMB3.8 billion operating cash flow in the fourth quarter even as we accelerated the pace of R&D investment and sales network expansion – a significant reflection of our operating excellence.

“In December 2021, we introduced the OTA 3.0 update to all our Li ONE users, which features our full-stack self-developed NOA and full AEB functions enhanced by vision perception algorithm to enable safer and easier driving. It made us the third automaker in the world capable of full-stack self-development of NOA. Due to its outstanding AEB performance, Li ONE was awarded Champion of the Year 2021 accolade during a third-party AEB test, where it was the only assessed model capable of accurately identifying crossing vehicles and two-wheelers, demonstrating our strong ADAS R&D capabilities. As of January 31, 2022, we provided NOA to over 70,000 family users. In 2022, we will remain focused on R&D investment, further elevating our capabilities to provide our users with products and services that offer greater safety, convenience and comfort.”

“Our robust performance in the fourth quarter of 2021 capped a remarkable year of growth for Li Auto,” added Mr. Tie Li, Li Auto’s chief financial officer. “Driven by an impressive number of vehicle deliveries, we achieved revenues of RMB10.6 billion for the fourth quarter and RMB27.0 billion for the full year of 2021, up 156.1% and 185.6% year over year, respectively. Our vehicle margin in the fourth quarter increased to 22.3% and full-year vehicle margin came in at 20.6%, boosted by our outstanding operating efficiency in manufacturing and supply chain management. Additionally, as we continued to scale up deliveries while remaining highly focused on disciplined execution, our full-year operating cash flow reached RMB8.3 billion, providing us with strong support for R&D investment and business growth.”

Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2021

Revenues

  • Total revenues were RMB10.62 billion (US$1.67 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 156.1% from RMB4.15 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020 and an increase of 36.6% from RMB7.78 billion in the third quarter of 2021.

  • Vehicle sales were RMB10.38 billion (US$1.63 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 155.7% from RMB4.06 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020 and an increase of 40.5% from RMB7.39 billion in the third quarter of 2021. The increase in revenue from vehicle sales over the fourth quarter of 2020 and the third quarter of 2021 was mainly attributable to the increase of vehicle deliveries in the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • Other sales and services were RMB244.7 million (US$38.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 174.5% from RMB89.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and a decrease of 37.1% from RMB389.4 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase in revenue from other sales and services over the fourth quarter of 2020 was mainly attributable to increased sales of charging stalls, accessories and services in line with higher accumulated vehicle sales. The decrease in revenue from other sales and services over the third quarter of 2021 was attributable to the sales of automotive regulatory credits in the third quarter of 2021, which did not recur in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Cost of Sales and Gross Margin

  • Cost of sales was RMB8.24 billion (US$1.29 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 140.8% from RMB3.42 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020 and an increase of 38.2% from RMB5.96 billion in the third quarter of 2021. The increase in cost of sales over the fourth quarter of 2020 and the third quarter of 2021 was in line with revenue growth, which was mainly driven by the increase in vehicle deliveries in the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • Gross profit was RMB2.38 billion (US$373.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 228.5% from RMB724.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and an increase of 31.3% from RMB1.81 billion in the third quarter of 2021.

  • Vehicle margin was 22.3% in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with 17.1% in the fourth quarter of 2020 and 21.1% in the third quarter of 2021. The increase in vehicle margin over the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily driven by higher average selling price attributable to the increase of vehicle deliveries of 2021 Li ONE since its release in May 2021.

  • Gross margin was 22.4% in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with 17.5% in the fourth quarter of 2020 and 23.3% in the third quarter of 2021.

Operating Expenses

  • Operating expenses were RMB2.36 billion (US$369.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 193.2% from RMB803.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and an increase of 23.4% from RMB1.91 billion in the third quarter of 2021.

  • Research and development expenses were RMB1.23 billion (US$193.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 228.7% from RMB374.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and an increase of 38.4% from RMB888.5 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase in research and development expenses over the fourth quarter of 2020 and the third quarter of 2021 was primarily driven by increased employee compensation as a result of growing number of research and development staff as well as increased costs associated with new products developments.

  • Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB1.13 billion (US$176.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 162.2% from RMB429.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and an increase of 10.2% from RMB1.02 billion in the third quarter of 2021. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses over the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily driven by increased employee compensation as a result of growing number of staff, as well as increased marketing and promotional activities and rental expenses associated with the expansion of the Company’s sales network.

Income/Loss from Operations

  • Income from operations was RMB24.1 million (US$3.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with RMB78.9 million loss from operations in the fourth quarter of 2020 and RMB97.8 million loss from operations in the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP income from operations was RMB415.0 million (US$65.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with RMB71.1 million Non-GAAP loss from operations in the fourth quarter of 2020 and RMB259.4 million Non-GAAP income from operations in the third quarter of 2021.

Net Income/Loss and Net Earnings/Loss Per Share

  • Net Income was RMB295.5 million (US$46.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with RMB107.5 million net income in the fourth quarter of 2020 and RMB21.5 million net loss in the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net income was RMB686.4 million (US$107.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 494.7% from RMB115.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and an increase of 104.5% from RMB335.7 million in the third quarter of 2021.

  • Basic and diluted net earnings per ADS6 attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB0.31 (US$0.05) and RMB0.29 (US$0.05), respectively in the fourth quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders3 were RMB0.71 (US$0.11) and RMB0.68 (US$0.11), respectively in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Cash Position, Operating Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow

  • Balance of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, time deposits and short-term investments was RMB50.16 billion (US$7.87 billion) as of December 31, 2021.

  • Operating cash flow was RMB3.84 billion (US$602.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 110.7% from RMB1.82 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020 and an increase of 76.9% from RMB2.17 billion in the third quarter of 2021.

  • Free cash flow was RMB1.62 billion (US$253.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with RMB1.60 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020 and RMB1.16 billion in the third quarter of 2021.

Financial Results for the Full Year 2021

Revenues

  • Total revenues were RMB27.01 billion (US$4.24 billion) in 2021, representing an increase of 185.6% from RMB9.46 billion in 2020.

  • Vehicle sales were RMB26.13 billion (US$4.10 billion) in 2021, representing an increase of 181.5% from RMB9.28 billion in 2020. The increase in revenue from vehicle sales was mainly attributable to the increase of vehicle deliveries in 2021.

  • Other sales and services were RMB881.3 million (US$138.3 million) in 2021, representing an increase of 406.8% from RMB173.9 million in 2020. The increase in revenue from other sales and services was mainly attributable to increased sales of charging stalls, accessories and services in line with higher accumulated vehicle sales, and the sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Cost of Sales and Gross Margin

  • Cost of sales was RMB21.25 billion (US$3.33 billion) in 2021, representing an increase of 168.7% from RMB7.91 billion in 2020. The increase in cost of sales was in line with revenue growth, which was mainly driven by the increase in vehicle deliveries in 2021.

  • Gross profit was RMB5.76 billion (US$904.1 million) in 2021, representing an increase of 271.9% from RMB1.55 billion in 2020.

  • Vehicle margin was 20.6% in 2021, compared with 16.4% in 2020. The increase in vehicle margin was primarily driven by improved cost control in supply chain management and higher average selling price attributable to the increase of vehicle deliveries in 2021, with the launch of the 2021 Li ONE in May 2021.

  • Gross margin was 21.3% in 2021, compared with 16.4% in 2020. The increase was mainly driven by the increase of vehicle margin.

Operating Expenses

  • Operating expenses were RMB6.78 billion (US$1.06 billion) in 2021, representing an increase of 205.5% from RMB2.22 billion in 2020.

  • Research and development expenses were RMB3.29 billion (US$515.7 million) in 2021, representing an increase of 198.8% from RMB1.10 billion in 2020. The increase in research and development expenses was primarily attributable to increased employee compensation as a result of growing number of research and development staff as well as increased costs associated with new products developments.

  • Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB3.49 billion (US$548.0 million) in 2021, representing an increase of 212.1% from RMB1.12 billion in 2020. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses was primarily driven by increased employee compensation as a result of growing number of staff, as well as increased marketing and promotional activities and rental expenses associated with the expansion of the Company’s sales network.

Income/Loss from Operations

  • Loss from operations was RMB1.02 billion (US$159.6 million) in 2021, representing an increase of 52.0% from RMB669.3 million in 2020. Non-GAAP income from operations was RMB84.0 million (US$13.2 million) in 2021, compared with RMB526.5 million Non-GAAP loss from operations in 2020.

Net Income/Loss and Net Earnings/Loss Per Share

  • Net loss was RMB321.5 million (US$50.4 million) in 2021, representing an increase of 111.9% from RMB151.7 million in 2020. Non-GAAP net income was RMB779.9 million (US$122.4 million) in 2021, compared with RMB281.2 million Non-GAAP net loss in 2020.

  • Basic and diluted loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were both RMB0.35 (US$0.05) in 2021. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB0.84 (US$0.13) and RMB0.81 (US$0.13), respectively in 2021. As of December 31, 2021, the Company had 1,929,562,426 ordinary shares outstanding.

Operating Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow

  • Operating cash flow was RMB8.34 billion (US$1.31 billion) in 2021, representing an increase of 165.6% from RMB3.14 billion in 2020.

  • Free cash flow was RMB4.33 billion (US$679.9 million) in 2021, representing an increase of 75.8% from RMB2.46 billion in 2020.

Employees

  • As of December 31, 2021, the Company had a total of 11,901 employees.

Business Outlook

For the first quarter of 2022, the Company expects:

  • Deliveries of vehicles to be between 30,000 and 32,000 vehicles, representing an increase of 138.5% to 154.4% from the first quarter of 2021.

  • Total revenues to be between RMB8.84 billion (US$1.39 billion) and RMB9.43 billion (US$1.48 billion), representing an increase of 147.2% to 163.7% from the first quarter of 2021.

This business outlook reflects the Company’s current and preliminary view on the business situation and market condition, which is subject to change.

Conference Call

Management will hold a conference call at 7:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Friday, February 25, 2022 (8:30 p.m. Beijing Time on February 25, 2022) to discuss financial results and answer questions from investors and analysts.

For participants who wish to join the call, please complete online registration using the link provided below at least 20 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registration, participants will receive the conference call access information, including dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode, a unique registrant ID and an e-mail with detailed instructions to join the conference call.

Participant Online Registration: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/8046297

A replay of the conference call will be accessible through March 6, 2022, by dialing the following numbers:

United States:

+1-855-452-5696

Mainland China:

+86-400-602-2065

Hong Kong, China:

+852-3051-2780

International:

+61-2-8199-0299

Conference ID:

8046297

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.lixiang.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

The Company uses Non-GAAP measures, such as Non-GAAP income/loss from operations, Non-GAAP net income/loss, Non-GAAP basic and diluted net earnings/loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders and free cash flow, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. By excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, changes in fair value of warrants and derivative liabilities, accretion on convertible redeemable preferred shares to redemption value and the effect of exchange rate changes on convertible redeemable preferred shares, the Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business and enhance the overall understanding of the Company’s past performance and future prospects. The Company also believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company’s management in its financial and operational decision-making.

The Non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may be different from Non-GAAP methods of accounting and reporting used by other companies. The Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and when assessing the Company’s operating performance, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for net loss or other consolidated statements of comprehensive loss data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

The Company mitigates these limitations by reconciling the Non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company’s performance.

For more information on the Non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” set forth at the end of this press release.

About Li Auto Inc.

Li Auto Inc. is an innovator in China’s new energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. Its mission is to create homes on the move that bring happiness to the entire family (“创造移动的家，创造幸福的家”). Through innovations in product, technology, and business model, the Company provides families with safe, convenient, and comfortable products and services. Li Auto is a pioneer to successfully commercialize extended-range electric vehicles in China. Its first model, Li ONE, is a six-seat, large premium smart electric SUV. The Company started volume production of Li ONE in November 2019 and released the 2021 Li ONE in May 2021. The Company leverages technology to create value for its users. It concentrates its in-house development efforts on its proprietary range extension system, next-generation electric vehicle technology, and smart vehicle solutions. Beyond Li ONE, the Company will expand its product line by developing new vehicles, including BEVs and EREVs, to target a broader consumer base.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.lixiang.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. Li Auto may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “HKEX”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Li Auto’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Li Auto’s strategies, future business development, and financial condition and results of operations; Li Auto’s limited operating history; risks associated with extended-range electric vehicles, Li Auto’s ability to develop, manufacture, and deliver vehicles of high quality and appeal to customers; Li Auto’s ability to generate positive cash flow and profits; product defects or any other failure of vehicles to perform as expected; Li Auto’s ability to compete successfully; Li Auto’s ability to build its brand and withstand negative publicity; cancellation of orders for Li Auto’s vehicles; Li Auto’s ability to develop new vehicles; and changes in consumer demand and government incentives, subsidies, or other favorable government policies. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Li Auto’s filings with the SEC and the HKEX. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Li Auto does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Li Auto Inc.
Investor Relations
Email: ir@lixiang.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Yang Song
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
Email: Li@tpg-ir.com

Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
Email: Li@tpg-ir.com

Li Auto Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income/(Loss)

(All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended

December 31,
2020

September 30,
2021

December 31,
2021

December 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

December 31,
2021

December 31,
2021

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

Revenues:

Vehicle sales

4,057,737

7,385,785

10,375,716

1,628,176

9,282,703

26,128,469

4,100,127

Other sales and services

89,160

389,389

244,736

38,404

173,906

881,310

138,297

Total revenues

4,146,897

7,775,174

10,620,452

1,666,580

9,456,609

27,009,779

4,238,424

Cost of sales:

Vehicle sales

(3,362,111)

(5,830,322)

(8,057,653)

(1,264,422)

(7,763,628)

(20,755,578)

(3,257,003)

Other sales and services

(60,189)

(132,890)

(182,820)

(28,688)

(143,642)

(492,747)

(77,323)

Total cost of sales

(3,422,300)

(5,963,212)

(8,240,473)

(1,293,110)

(7,907,270)

(21,248,325)

(3,334,326)

Gross profit

724,597

1,811,962

2,379,979

373,470

1,549,339

5,761,454

904,098

Operating expenses:

Research and development

(374,200)

(888,460)

(1,229,991)

(193,012)

(1,099,857)

(3,286,389)

(515,706)

Selling, general and administrative

(429,335)

(1,021,299)

(1,125,885)

(176,676)

(1,118,819)

(3,492,385)

(548,031)

Total operating expenses

(803,535)

(1,909,759)

(2,355,876)

(369,688)

(2,218,676)

(6,778,774)

(1,063,737)

(Loss)/Income from operations

(78,938)

(97,797)

24,103

3,782

(669,337)

(1,017,320)

(159,639)

Other (expense)/income:

Interest expense

(13,123)

(19,236)

(9,685)

(1,520)

(66,916)

(63,244)

(9,924)

Interest income and investment income, net

169,284

150,123

179,315

28,138

254,916

740,432

116,190

Changes in fair value of warrants and derivative liabilities

272,327

Others, net

7,477

67,595

89,037

13,972

20,133

187,320

29,395

Income/(Loss) before income tax expense

84,700

100,685

282,770

44,372

(188,877)

(152,812)

(23,978)

Income tax benefit/(expense)

22,847

(122,195)

12,741

1,999

22,847

(168,643)

(26,464)

Net income/(loss) from continuing operations

107,547

(21,510)

295,511

46,371

(166,030)

(321,455)

(50,442)

Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax

14,373

Net income/(loss)

107,547

(21,510)

295,511

46,371

(151,657)

(321,455)

(50,442)

Accretion on convertible redeemable preferred shares to redemption value

(651,190)

Effect of exchange rate changes on convertible redeemable preferred shares

10,862

Net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders

107,547

(21,510)

295,511

46,371

(791,985)

(321,455)

(50,442)

Net income/(loss)

107,547

(21,510)

295,511

46,371

(151,657)

(321,455)

(50,442)

Other comprehensive (loss)/income

Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax

(642,349)

53,965

(372,067)

(58,385)

(1,020,728)

(516,687)

(81,079)

Total other comprehensive (loss)/income

(642,349)

53,965

(372,067)

(58,385)

(1,020,728)

(516,687)

(81,079)

Total comprehensive (loss)/income

(534,802)

32,455

(76,556)

(12,014)

(1,172,385)

(838,142)

(131,521)

Accretion on convertible redeemable preferred shares to redemption value

(651,190)

Effect of exchange rate changes on convertible redeemable preferred shares

10,862

Comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to ordinary shareholders

(534,802)

32,455

(76,556)

(12,014)

(1,812,713)

(838,142)

(131,521)

Weighted average number of ADSs

Basic

863,519,155

933,507,739

962,726,533

962,726,533

435,001,639

926,660,224

926,660,224

Diluted

891,416,573

933,507,739

1,027,358,848

1,027,358,848

435,001,639

926,660,224

926,660,224

Net earnings/(loss) per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders

Basic

0.12

(0.02)

0.31

0.05

(1.82)

(0.35)

(0.05)

Diluted

0.12

(0.02)

0.29

0.05

(1.82)

(0.35)

(0.05)

Weighted average number of ordinary shares

Basic

1,727,038,310

1,867,015,478

1,925,453,066

1,925,453,066

870,003,278

1,853,320,448

1,853,320,448

Diluted

1,782,833,146

1,867,015,478

2,054,717,696

2,054,717,696

870,003,278

1,853,320,448

1,853,320,448

Net earnings/(loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders

Basic

0.06

(0.01)

0.15

0.02

(0.91)

(0.17)

(0.03)

Diluted

0.06

(0.01)

0.15

0.02

(0.91)

(0.17)

(0.03)

Li Auto Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(All amounts in thousands)

As of

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2021

RMB

RMB

US$

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

8,938,341

27,854,224

4,370,936

Restricted cash

1,234,178

2,638,840

414,092

Time deposits and short-term investments

19,701,382

19,668,239

3,086,376

Trade receivable

115,549

120,541

18,916

Inventories

1,048,004

1,617,890

253,882

Prepayments and other current assets

353,655

480,680

75,429

Total current assets

31,391,109

52,380,414

8,219,631

Non-current assets:

Long-term investments

162,853

156,306

24,528

Property, plant and equipment, net

2,478,687

4,498,269

705,877

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

1,277,006

2,061,492

323,493

Intangible assets, net

683,281

751,460

117,920

Deferred tax assets

59,156

19,896

3,122

Other non-current assets

321,184

1,981,076

310,872

Total non-current assets

4,982,167

9,468,499

1,485,812

Total assets

36,373,276

61,848,913

9,705,443

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Short‑term borrowings

37,042

5,813

Trade and notes payable

3,160,515

9,376,050

1,471,307

Amounts due to related parties

19,206

37,455

5,878

Deferred revenue, current

271,510

305,092

47,876

Operating lease liabilities, current

210,531

473,245

74,262

Accruals and other current liabilities

647,459

1,879,368

294,914

Total current liabilities

4,309,221

12,108,252

1,900,050

Non-current liabilities:

Long-term borrowings

511,638

5,960,899

935,395

Deferred revenue, non-current

135,658

389,653

61,145

Operating and finance lease liabilities, non-current

1,392,136

1,369,825

214,955

Deferred tax liabilities

36,309

153,723

24,122

Other non-current liabilities

184,717

802,259

125,891

Total non-current liabilities

2,260,458

8,676,359

1,361,508

Total liabilities

6,569,679

20,784,611

3,261,558

Total shareholders’ equity

29,803,597

41,064,302

6,443,885

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

36,373,276

61,848,913

9,705,443

Li Auto Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(All amounts in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended

December 31,
2020

September 30,
2021

December 31,
2021

December 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

December 31,
2021

December 31,
2021

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

Net cash provided by operating activities

1,821,341

2,169,517

3,836,898

602,093

3,139,804

8,340,385

1,308,788

Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities

(8,300,693)

6,962,534

(7,109,624)

(1,115,655)

(18,737,725)

(4,257,244)

(668,054)

Net cash provided by financing activities

9,990,955

11,010,741

165,030

25,897

24,710,697

16,709,533

2,622,090

Effect of exchange rate changes

(149,910)

(8,659)

(360,431)

(56,559)

(376,646)

(472,129)

(74,086)

Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

3,361,693

20,134,133

(3,468,127)

(544,224)

8,736,130

20,320,545

3,188,738

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

6,810,826

13,827,058

33,961,191

5,329,252

1,436,389

10,172,519

1,596,290

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

10,172,519

33,961,191

30,493,064

4,785,028

10,172,519

30,493,064

4,785,028

Net cash provided by operating activities

1,821,341

2,169,517

3,836,898

602,093

3,139,804

8,340,385

1,308,788

Capital expenditures

(222,228)

(1,004,543)

(2,221,529)

(348,606)

(675,187)

(4,007,691)

(628,894)

Free cash flow

1,599,113

1,164,974

1,615,369

253,487

2,464,617

4,332,694

679,894

Li Auto Inc.

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

(All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended

December 31,
2020

September 30,
2021

December 31,
2021

December 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

December 31,
2021

December 31,
2021

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

(Loss)/Income from operations

(78,938)

(97,797)

24,103

3,782

(669,337)

(1,017,320)

(159,639)

Shared-based compensation expenses

7,862

357,181

390,856

61,333

142,795

1,101,356

172,827

Non-GAAP (loss)/income from operations

(71,076)

259,384

414,959

65,115

(526,542)

84,036

13,188

Net income/(loss)

107,547

(21,510)

295,511

46,371

(151,657)

(321,455)

(50,442)

Shared-based compensation expenses

7,862

357,181

390,856

61,333

142,795

1,101,356

172,827

Changes in fair value of warrants and derivative liabilities

(272,327)

Non-GAAP net income/(loss)

115,409

335,671

686,367

107,704

(281,189)

779,901

122,385

Net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders

107,547

(21,510)

295,511

46,371

(791,985)

(321,455)

(50,442)

Shared-based compensation expenses

7,862

357,181

390,856

61,333

142,795

1,101,356

172,827

Changes in fair value of warrants and derivative liabilities

(272,327)

Accretion on convertible redeemable preferred shares to redemption value

651,190

Effect of exchange rate changes on convertible redeemable preferred shares

(10,862)

Non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders

115,409

335,671

686,367

107,704

(281,189)

779,901

122,385

Weighted average number of ADSs (Non-GAAP)

Basic

863,519,155

933,507,739

962,726,533

962,726,533

435,001,639

926,660,224

926,660,224

Diluted

891,416,573

1,000,412,702

1,027,358,848

1,027,358,848

435,001,639

985,482,839

985,482,839

Non-GAAP net earnings/(loss) per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders

Basic

0.13

0.36

0.71

0.11

(0.65)

0.84

0.13

Diluted

0.13

0.34

0.68

0.11

(0.65)

0.81

0.13

Weighted average number of ordinary shares (Non-GAAP)

Basic

1,727,038,310

1,867,015,478

1,925,453,066

1,925,453,066

870,003,278

1,853,320,448

1,853,320,448

Diluted

1,782,833,146

2,000,825,404

2,054,717,696

2,054,717,696

870,003,278

1,970,965,679

1,970,965,679

Non-GAAP net earnings/(loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders7

Basic

0.07

0.18

0.36

0.06

(0.33)

0.42

0.07

Diluted

0.06

0.17

0.34

0.05

(0.33)

0.41

0.06

__________________________________

1 All translations from Renminbi (“RMB”) to U.S. dollar (“US$”) are made at a rate of RMB6.3726 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on December 30, 2021 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

2 Vehicle margin is the margin of vehicle sales, which is calculated based on revenues and cost of sales derived from vehicle sales only.

3 The Company’s Non-GAAP financial measures exclude share-based compensation expenses, changes in fair value of warrants and derivative liabilities, accretion on convertible redeemable preferred shares to redemption value, and the effect of exchange rate changes on convertible redeemable preferred shares. See “Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” set forth at the end of this press release.

4 Free cash flow represents operating cash flow less capital expenditures, which is considered a Non-GAAP financial measure.

5 Except for vehicle margin and gross margin, where absolute changes instead of percentage changes are presented.

6 Each ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares.

7 Non-GAAP basic net earnings/loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders is calculated by dividing Non-GAAP net income/loss attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the periods. Non-GAAP diluted net earnings/loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders is calculated by dividing Non-GAAP net income/loss attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares and dilutive potential ordinary shares outstanding during the periods, including the dilutive effects of convertible redeemable preferred shares and convertible senior notes as determined under the if-converted method, and dilutive effect of share-based awards as determined under the treasury stock method.


Recommended Stories

  • Why Putin didn’t flinch in the face of an onslaught of financial sanctions

    In the months leading up to the invasion, Vladimir Putin has steadily girded Russia against the bite of economic reprisals.

  • Why megacap stocks rallied after Russia invaded Ukraine

    As Russia launches a war against Ukraine, the Nasdaq Composite — down more than 3% at Thursday's open — is mounting a furious comeback.

  • Calling the Current State of the Market a 'Correction' Is a Joke

    The traditional media is taking note today that the S&P 500 is now in 'correction' territory which is defined as a drop of 10% from highs but less than 20%. At 20%, the correction becomes a bear market. Most of the time, the 'correction' and 'bear market' definitions do provide some good insight into market conditions, but as I've been discussing for nearly a year now, there is a giant disparity between the indexes and various sectors and calling the current state of the market a 'correction' is a joke.

  • Russian Billionaires Lose $39 Billion in a Day on Ukraine Attack

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s wealthiest individuals were already feeling the squeeze from escalating tensions between the nation and Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain After Biden Address: Markets WrapSix Early Thoughts on Russia's Invasion of UkraineIt got much worse for their net worth after

  • Novavax: Covid-19 Vaccine Opportunity Still at Play

    With Russia’s attack on Ukraine at the forefront of the current news flow, Covid has been put on the backburner for now. That said, as has been proven before with the emergence of new variants, it is still too early to say with certainty the pandemic is finally behind us. In any case, over the long run, in similar fashion to the flu, annual boosters to protect against Covid will be required. So, there is still room for Covid-19 vaccine makers to make their mark, which bodes well for one of the l

  • Why Rivian and Lucid Stocks Jumped, but Nio Dropped Today

    Shares of U.S. electric vehicle (EV) makers Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) are bucking the market trend today. The stocks of both start-ups are on the rise, while Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE: NIO) is dropping. As of 12:41 p.m. ET, Rivian and Lucid shares were up 3.1% and about 1%, respectively, while Nio shares remained lower by 1.1%.

  • Russia 'headed for economic stagnation, if not even worse': Brookings Institution senior fellow

    Brookings Institution Senior Fellow and Director of Research in Foreign Policy Michael O'Hanlon joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the U.S. issuing new sanctions on Russia and the market plunge following Russia's attack on Ukraine.

  • Oil Is Surging. Why Oil Stocks Are Down. What’s Up?

    Oil prices soared on Thursday after Russia invaded Ukraine. Exxon Mobil (XOM) was down 2.4%, Chevron (CVX) dropped 1.9%, and oil producer EOG Resources (EOG) fell 2.2%. BP (BP), which has substantial operations in Russia, was down 8%.

  • Russian Stocks’ 33% Crash Is Fifth-Worst in Market History

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s rout on Thursday is the fifth-worst plunge in equity market history in local currency terms as investors sold the nation’s assets following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateWestern Allies See Kyiv Falling Within Hours: Ukraine UpdateStocks Pare Slide as U.S. Announces More Sanctions: Markets WrapThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last

  • Meme stocks soar on bad news for Melvin Capital and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

    Traders in GameStop and AMC shares see trouble at Melvin Capital and Putin's aggression as more signals that the Mother of All Short Squeezes may be imminent.

  • Coinbase stock falls as crypto platform casts doubt on Q1 outlook

    Coinbase Global Inc. stock falls more than 5% late Thursday after the Silicon Valley crypto platform crushes Wall Street expectations for its fourth quarter but cast doubt on current-quarter dealings.

  • Ukraine Invasion Sends Chill Through TSMC Shares

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and United Microelectronics stock dropped Thursday even as those of other chipmakers rose.

  • Tech stocks ‘are way oversold,’ Wedbush’s Dan Ives says

    Wedbush Securities Managing Director Dan Ives joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how the market and tech stocks are adjusting to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, how tech stocks are oversold, and supply chain moderation ahead of technology and semiconductor demands.

  • Fighting Reported Near Kyiv; Russia Gas Flows Up: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s president said Moscow-led forces were continuing attacks on military and civilian targets on the second day of their invasion after the U.S. and its allies imposed new sanctions on Moscow and U.S. President Joe Biden warned of “a dangerous moment for all of Europe.”Most Read from BloombergTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateS

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: GOOGL Stock Among 21 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins GOOGL stock on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • Why Shares of Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and JPMorgan Chase Are Falling Today

    Shares of most of the large U.S. banks took a hit Thursday along with the broader markets in the wake of news that Russian troops had invaded Ukraine. JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), and Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) were all down by about 4% as of 11 a.m. ET. Russian President Vladimir Putin declared early Thursday that he planned a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

  • MP Materials reports higher profit as rare earth prices surge

    Rare earths are a group of 17 metals that, after processing, are used to make magnets found in electric vehicles, weaponry and electronics. Prices for these metals have been surging in recent months due to strong demand for electric vehicles and supply constraints. MP said its realized price for rare earth oxides (REO) soared 148% to $10,101 per metric tonne square in the quarter.

  • Why South Jersey Industries Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE: SJI) soared 40% on Thursday after the energy services company struck a deal to be acquired. Infrastructure Investments Fund, a private investment vehicle, intends to buy SJI for roughly $8.1 billion. "As energy markets across the U.S. and New Jersey accelerate the transition toward low carbon and renewable energy, the SJI board determined that now is the opportune time to join forces with IIF," SJI CEO Mike Renna said in a press release.

  • European Natural Gas Flows From Russia Ramp Up as U.S. Sanctions Skip Energy

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices halted a record-breaking rally, as Russian flows to the continent ramped up and U.S. sanctions targeting Moscow omitted the energy sector. Most Read from BloombergTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain After Biden Address: Markets WrapSix Early Thoughts on Russia's Invasion of Ukra

  • It’s time to get rid of Social Security’s not-so-hidden tax

    There's a good chance you're paying something extra to Uncle Sam than you may have anticipated.