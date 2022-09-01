U.S. markets open in 4 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,921.25
    -35.25 (-0.89%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,316.00
    -216.00 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,127.00
    -158.25 (-1.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,825.20
    -19.40 (-1.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.41
    -2.14 (-2.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,713.10
    -13.10 (-0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    17.53
    -0.35 (-1.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0046
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1330
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.27
    +1.06 (+4.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1603
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.1780
    +0.1350 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,932.83
    -303.42 (-1.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    471.10
    -13.60 (-2.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,167.86
    -116.29 (-1.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,661.47
    -430.06 (-1.53%)
     

Li Auto Inc. August 2022 Delivery Update

Li Auto Inc.
·4 min read

BEIJING, China, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LI; HKEX: 2015), a leader in China’s new energy vehicle market, today announced that the Company delivered 4,571 vehicles in August 2022. The Company’s cumulative deliveries reached 199,484 as of the end of August.

“We are pleased to have commenced deliveries of our flagship smart SUV, Li L9, and to have heard from Li L9’s initial users that it exceeded their expectations,” commented Yanan Shen, co-founder and president of Li Auto. “Meanwhile, we are preparing for the launch of Li L8 in early November, with delivery beginning in the same month. Li L8 is a large premium smart SUV for families. The model will be available in two variants, a six-seater and a VIP five-seater, to broadly cater to diverse family groups.”

As of August 31, 2022, the Company had 265 retail stores in 118 cities, as well as 316 servicing centers and Li Auto-authorized body and paint shops operating in 226 cities.

About Li Auto Inc.

Li Auto Inc. is a leader in China’s new energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. Its mission is: Create a Mobile Home, Create Happiness (创造移动的家,创造幸福的家). Through innovations in product, technology, and business model, the Company provides families with safe, convenient, and comfortable products and services. Li Auto is a pioneer to successfully commercialize extended-range electric vehicles in China. The Company started volume production in November 2019. Its model lineup includes Li ONE, a six-seat, large premium smart electric SUV, and Li L9, a six-seat, full-size, flagship smart SUV. The Company leverages technology to create value for its users. It concentrates its in-house development efforts on its proprietary range extension system, next-generation electric vehicle technology, and smart vehicle solutions while expanding its product line by developing new BEVs and EREVs to target a broader user base.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.lixiang.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. Li Auto may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “HKEX”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Li Auto’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Li Auto’s strategies, future business development, and financial condition and results of operations; Li Auto’s limited operating history; risks associated with extended-range electric vehicles; Li Auto’s ability to develop, manufacture, and deliver vehicles of high quality and appeal to customers; Li Auto’s ability to generate positive cash flow and profits; product defects or any other failure of vehicles to perform as expected; Li Auto’s ability to compete successfully; Li Auto’s ability to build its brand and withstand negative publicity; cancellation of orders for Li Auto’s vehicles; Li Auto’s ability to develop new vehicles; and changes in consumer demand and government incentives, subsidies, or other favorable government policies. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Li Auto’s filings with the SEC and the HKEX. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Li Auto does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Li Auto Inc.
Investor Relations
Email: ir@lixiang.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Yang Song
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
Email: Li@tpg-ir.com

Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
Email: Li@tpg-ir.com


Recommended Stories

  • Crypto Lender Celsius Faces Another Group of Customers Who Want Their Money Back

    More than 60 of Celsius’ custodial-account holders petitioned a bankruptcy court to force the crypto lender to send them back their funds outside of the proceedings.

  • Drone delivery picks up in Africa as Jumia pairs with Zipline

    Africa-focused e-commerce firm Jumia Technologies has partnered with drone-delivery startup Zipline to deliver household items to remote areas of Ghana, the companies said on Thursday. The venture will combine San Francisco-based Zipline's automated, on-demand delivery system with Jumia's distribution network to enable customers from remote and rural areas to order and receive electronics, cosmetics, fashion and other products. Jumia, an online marketplace for vendors and food sellers, with associated services including logistics and payments, was the first Africa-focused tech start-up to list on the New York Stock Exchange in 2019.

  • Russia Mulls Buying $70 Billion in Yuan, ‘Friendly’ FX

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is considering a plan to buy as much as $70 billion in yuan and other “friendly” currencies this year to slow the ruble’s surge, before shifting to a longer-term strategy of selling its holdings of the Chinese currency to fund investment. Most Read from BloombergJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberPowell Abandons Soft Landing Goal as He See

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: Online Giant Breaks Out

    Pinduoduo broke out following earnings, while Baidu is setting up. But Warren Buffett is paring his stake in BYD.

  • Microsoft buys large Redmond site where it's planning an EV charging facility

    Microsoft is electrifying its campus operations vehicle fleet, which a company spokesperson said is key to advancing Microsoft’s commitment to be carbon negative by 2030.

  • Why Nio Shares Bounced Around Wednesday

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares have been turbulent over the last month, and that continued Wednesday morning. Earlier this week, Deutsche Bank analyst Vincent Ha said his firm thinks Nio's third-quarter deliveries will be a little over 30,000 units. Investors may react again tomorrow, when Nio will report its August delivery numbers.

  • 11 Best Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 11 best electric vehicle stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of the first six stocks and the electric vehicle sector as a whole, you can go directly to the 5 Best Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy Now. With a rapid shift […]

  • ‘Prepare for an epic finale’: Jeremy Grantham warns ‘tragedy’ looms as ‘superbubble’ may burst

    A “superbubble” appears dangerously near its "final act" after the recent rally in U.S. stocks lured some investors back into the market just ahead of potential “tragedy,” according to Jeremy Grantham, the legendary co-founder of Boston-based investment firm GMO.

  • The stock market’s summer rally ran out of steam in August. Here’s what history says about September.

    A summer U.S. stock-market rally off lows for the year seen in June shuddered to a halt in August, leaving major indexes on track for monthly losses as investors braced for the start of a traditionally unpleasant month for equity bulls.

  • Nvidia stock fall after U.S. moves to restrict its data-center sales in China

    Nvidia Corp. shares fell in late trading Wednesday after the graphics-chip specialist disclosed that the U.S. government is seeking to restrict its data-center business in China.

  • One of Wall Street’s best bubble spotters says we’re still in the middle of a ‘superbubble’ that hasn’t popped yet

    “If history repeats, the play will once again be a Tragedy. We must hope this time for a minor one,” famed investor Jeremy Grantham warned this week.

  • Down More Than 50%: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Flirting With a Bottom

    Investor concerns have yet to abate, with worries given some added impetus last week when Fed Chair Jerome Powell said bluntly that the central bank is not done raising interest rates – and that the next couple of years are going to hurt. In one way, this is good news, as it signals clearly that the central bank will concentrate on combatting the high inflation that is weighing down the economy, but it also dramatically increases the risk that the Fed’s moves will spark a recession. The immediat

  • Nikola (NKLA) Seeks to Raise Capital, Romeo Buyout on Track

    Nikola (NKLA) plans to issue up to $400 million new stock in an "at-the-market" offering as it aims to boost production amid rising costs.

  • C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

    Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the C3 AI first quarter fiscal year 2023 earnings call. Thank you, and good afternoon, and welcome to C3 AI's earnings call for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, which ended July 31, 2022. With me on the call today is Tom Siebel, chairman and chief executive officer; and Juho Parkkinen, chief financial officer.

  • September Could Be Even Worse for Stocks. How to Survive the Downturn.

    September is historically the worst month of the year for equities, and there are more reasons than usual to worry about markets this year.

  • 20 dividend stocks with high yields that are expected to raise payouts the most through 2024

    DEEP DIVE There are different ways to select stocks based on dividends. An investor might look for companies paying high dividends, with the hope that payouts will keep rising. Or the investor might focus less on high current yields and more on consistent dividend increases.

  • CrowdStrike stock dips despite earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss CrowdStrike earnings and how markets responded.

  • Economist predicts a ‘whopper’ of recession in 2023 — and that’s not necessarily due to higher interest rates

    Economists predict a much deeper economic downturn that could last into 2024, and warn the U.S. needs a “miracle” to avoid a recession.

  • Eight Stocks Turned $10,000 Into $95,509 In 8 Months

    Making money in the S&P 500 got tougher again in August. But not impossible. All told, had you invested $10,000 in January and reinvested your money into the top stock currently in the S&P 500 each month this year, including Constellation Energy in August, you'd have $95,509 now, says an Investor's Business Daily analysis of data from S&P Global Market Intelligence and MarketSmith.

  • Global Stocks, Bonds Extend Selloff; Dollar Climbs: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and bonds extended their selloff on Thursday as a hawkish drumbeat from central banks and a lockdown in China further frayed investor nerves. The dollar gained. Most Read from BloombergJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberPowell Abandons Soft Landing Goal as He Seeks Growth RecessionTrump Records May Have Been Moved to Obstruct Probe, DOJ Sa