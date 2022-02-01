Li Auto Inc. January 2022 Delivery Update

U.S. markets open in 4 hours 47 minutes

BEIJING, China, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LI; HKEX: 2015), an innovator in China’s new energy vehicle market, today announced that the Company delivered 12,268 Li ONEs in January 2022, representing a 128.1% increase year over year. The cumulative deliveries of Li ONE reached 136,356 since the vehicle’s market debut.

“Li Auto would like to wish everyone a happy Chinese New Year. I am very pleased, on such a day, to share with you the exciting news that we have delivered over 10,000 Li ONEs for the third consecutive month, achieving a new record for domestic branded premium vehicles priced above RMB300,000 in China. This accomplishment comes from our users’ recognition, and we deeply appreciate their continued support. During a recent third-party Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) test, Li ONE was ranked No. 1 and was the only assessed model capable of accurately identifying crossing vehicles and two-wheelers, demonstrating our strong ADAS research and development capabilities. So far, more than 70,000 users have enjoyed a safer and easier driving experience enabled by our full-stack self-developed NOA. Looking ahead, we will remain committed to investing in research and development to provide our users with products and services that offer greater safety, convenience, and comfort,” said Yanan Shen, co-founder and president of Li Auto.

As of January 31, 2022, the Company had 220 retail stores in 105 cities, as well as 276 servicing centers and Li Auto-authorized body and paint shops operating in 204 cities.

About Li Auto Inc.

Li Auto Inc. is an innovator in China’s new energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. Its mission is to create homes on the move that bring happiness to the entire family (“创造移动的家，创造幸福的家”). Through innovations in product, technology, and business model, the Company provides families with safe, convenient, and comfortable products and services. Li Auto is a pioneer to successfully commercialize extended-range electric vehicles in China. Its first model, Li ONE, is a six-seat, large premium smart electric SUV. The Company started volume production of Li ONE in November 2019 and released the 2021 Li ONE in May 2021. The Company leverages technology to create value for its users. It concentrates its in-house development efforts on its proprietary range extension system, next-generation electric vehicle technology, and smart vehicle solutions. Beyond Li ONE, the Company will expand its product line by developing new vehicles, including BEVs and EREVs, to target a broader consumer base.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.lixiang.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. Li Auto may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Li Auto’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Li Auto’s strategies, future business development, and financial condition and results of operations; Li Auto’s limited operating history; risks associated with extended-range electric vehicles; Li Auto’s ability to develop, manufacture, and deliver vehicles of high quality and appeal to customers; Li Auto’s ability to generate positive cash flow and profits; product defects or any other failure of vehicles to perform as expected; Li Auto’s ability to compete successfully; Li Auto’s ability to build its brand and withstand negative publicity; cancellation of orders for Li Auto’s vehicles; Li Auto’s ability to develop new vehicles; and changes in consumer demand and government incentives, subsidies, or other favorable government policies. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Li Auto’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Li Auto does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Li Auto Inc.
Investor Relations
Email: ir@lixiang.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Yang Song
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
Email: Li@tpg-ir.com

Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
Email: Li@tpg-ir.com


