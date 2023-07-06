Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) Stock Moves -0.76%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) closed at $35.48, marking a -0.76% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.79%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.71%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 12.39% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 37.07%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.16%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings report date.

LI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.25 per share and revenue of $15.44 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2400% and +131.04%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR has a Forward P/E ratio of 143 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.72, which means Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is trading at a premium to the group.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 20, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

