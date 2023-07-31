Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) delivers shareholders solid 38% CAGR over 3 years, surging 12% in the last week alone

It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes to zero. But in contrast you can make much more than 100% if the company does well. For instance the Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) share price is 161% higher than it was three years ago. Most would be happy with that. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 86% gain in the last three months.

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

Because Li Auto made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Li Auto's revenue trended up 71% each year over three years. That's much better than most loss-making companies. Along the way, the share price gained 38% per year, a solid pop by our standards. This suggests the market has recognized the progress the business has made, at least to a significant degree. Nonetheless, we'd say Li Auto is still worth investigating - successful businesses can often keep growing for long periods.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Li Auto shareholders have gained 25% (in total) over the last year. But the three year TSR of 38% per year is even better.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

