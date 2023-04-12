U.S. markets close in 3 hours 49 minutes

Li-Cycle Inks Long-Term Battery Recycling Relationship With VinES; Eyes Dedicated Spoke Plant In Vietnam

Shivani Kumaresan
·1 min read

  • Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE: LICY) has signed an agreement with VinES Energy Solutions for long-term battery recycling. The financial terms were not disclosed.

  • From 2024, Li-Cycle will be a strategic and preferred recycling partner for VinES' Vietnamese-sourced battery materials.

  • The agreement further provides the possibility to construct a dedicated Spoke located close to VinES' manufacturing site, which will benefit from the local demand for lithium-ion battery recycling solutions.

  • Also ReadCar Battery Recycling At Last? New Agreement Touts 95% Recovery Of Lithium-Ion Units

  • An investment decision regarding the dedicated Spoke facility is expected to be made in 2025.

  • Meanwhile, Li-Cycle will facilitate the processing of VinES' material utilizing its North American Spoke network.

  • "By recycling battery production scrap and used batteries into the global mobility and energy storage industries, we can achieve a sustainable supply chain while reducing environmental impacts," said Pham Thuy Linh, CEO of VinES.

  • Price Action: LICY shares are trading higher by 0.89% at $5.68 on the last check Wednesday.

