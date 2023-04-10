Li-S Energy Limited (ASX:LIS) insiders are still down AU$27k after purchasing last year, recent gain helped regain some losses

Insiders who bought AU$61k worth of Li-S Energy Limited (ASX:LIS) stock in the last year have seen some of their losses recouped as the stock gained 29% last week. However, the purchase is proving to be an expensive wager as insiders are yet to get ahead of their losses which currently stand at AU$27k since the time of purchase.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Check out our latest analysis for Li-S Energy

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Li-S Energy

While no particular insider transaction stood out, we can still look at the overall trading.

Hedy Cray bought 104.75k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of AU$0.58. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Li-S Energy

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data indicates that Li-S Energy insiders own about AU$9.5m worth of shares (which is 4.5% of the company). However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Li-S Energy Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Li-S Energy insiders bought more shares in the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Li-S Energy.

