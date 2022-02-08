U.S. markets open in 8 hours 6 minutes

Li-Metal Announces First Shipment of Lithium Metal Anode Product

  • LIM.CN

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2022 / Li-Metal Corp. (CSE:LIM) ("Li-Metal" or the "Company"), a leading developer of lithium metal anode and lithium metal technologies critical for next-generation batteries, announced today that it has shipped its first batch of lithium metal anode product to a battery developer customer. This batch of product was produced at the Company's newly commissioned roll-to-roll anode plant in Rochester, New York, which produces lithium anode materials for next-generation battery makers (see news release dated January 13, 2022). Li-Metal's ultra-thin metallic lithium anode aims to reduce the cost of next-generation batteries while improving their energy density.

"We are pleased to announce that lithium anode material from Li-Metal's newly commissioned anode production facility has been shipped," said Li-Metal co-founder and CEO, Maciej Jastrzebski. "We are continuing to ramp up production capacity to meet the supply needs of the many battery developers we are working with to establish ourselves as the preeminent mid-stream supplier in the next-generation battery supply chain."

The Company's anode production plant facility, which was commissioned in January 2022, has the ability to supply lithium anode product to next-generation battery makers and to produce lithium anode material in the quantities needed for product qualification. The facility establishes key infrastructure needed to support the next-generation battery ecosystem, which offers the capacity to produce thousands of large pouch cells per year.

On behalf of the Board

"Maciej Jastrzebski"
Maciej Jastrzebski
CEO and Director

About Li-Metal Corp.

Li-Metal is a Canadian-based company developing lithium metal anodes and lithium metal production technologies for use in next generation batteries. Our production methods are significantly more sustainable than existing products and offer lighter, more energy dense and safer batteries that are critical to tomorrow's electric vehicles. For more information visit, www.li-metal.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "projects", "plans" and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements about, among other things, the Company's strategic plans are forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the development of the business of the Company will be completed as described above. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.

Investor Contact
For more information on Li-Metal or to be added to the Company's email distribution list, please contact:
Salisha Ilyas
ir@li-metal.com
Tel: 647-795-1653

Media Contact
Harry Nicholas
Li-MetalPR@icrinc.com

SOURCE: Li-Metal Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/687718/Li-Metal-Announces-First-Shipment-of-Lithium-Metal-Anode-Product

