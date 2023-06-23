Li Qiang calls on France, EU to maintain strategic autonomy, expand cooperation

Chinese Premier Li Qiang has urged Paris and Brussels to maintain strategic autonomy and boost cooperation with Beijing to "build more resilient supply chains" and tackle global challenges such as climate change.

Li, who arrived in Paris on Wednesday after four days in Germany, also called on political and business leaders in France to help sway opinions in Europe and develop "more objective and rational understandings and policies" towards China.

Li's six-day tour of the European Union's two biggest economies is his first overseas trip since he became premier in March, and the latest of Beijing's charm offensives in Europe.

It comes as Beijing and Washington are mired in a Cold War-style confrontation, despite US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's fence-mending trip to China this week.

Li played down concerns in Europe about economic security during a meeting with European Council President Charles Michel on Thursday, on the sidelines of the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact.

Brussels unveiled its first economic security strategy this week aimed at reducing risks "inherent in certain economic dependencies", without directly naming China.

"There is no conflict of fundamental interests between China and the EU. Both sides have benefited from each other's development," Li said, according to official news agency Xinhua.

Li also said both sides had "adhered to strategic autonomy" - suggesting they had kept their distance from Washington - and enjoyed broad consensus on climate change and other global issues.

"China's development brings opportunities rather than risks to the world, sending stability rather than shocks to the global industrial and supply chains," he said.

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron welcome Chinese Premier Li Qiang before dinner at the Elysee Palace in Paris on Thursday. Photo: AP alt=French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron welcome Chinese Premier Li Qiang before dinner at the Elysee Palace in Paris on Thursday. Photo: AP>

Li expressed hope that the EU would "view its cooperation with China in an objective and rational way and work with China to safeguard the sound environment of China-EU practical cooperation".

He said both sides should promote mutual trust and address concerns "through successful cooperation" and that China was ready to work with the EU to "enhance the reliability and stability of China-EU economic and trade relations".

Michel said the EU would continue to adhere to the one-China policy and was willing to strengthen communication and exchanges with China and deepen cooperation on global challenges such as climate and health, according to Xinhua.

"China's development is beneficial to the EU and the world. The EU has no intention to contain China's development, opposes a 'new Cold War' and the act of taking sides, and hopes that the next EU-China summit will lead to positive results," he was quoted as saying.

During a meeting on Thursday, Li and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed topics including Ukraine and Taiwan, Macron's office said without elaborating.

According to Xinhua, Macron recalled his visit to China in April, when Beijing rolled out the red carpet for the French leader who stressed Europe's "strategic autonomy" and said Europe had no interest in an acceleration of the crisis over Taiwan.

"In a world full of challenges, France and China should adhere to resultful multilateralism, promote international solidarity, improve global governance and promote solutions to global issues," Macron was quoted as saying.

Li responded that "China and France share a common strategic and holistic perspective".

He said on top of deepening cooperation on nuclear energy, space and aviation, both sides should "tap the potential of cooperation in emerging areas" such as environmental protection, the digital economy, artificial intelligence and advanced manufacturing.

Li was more blunt during talks with French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne on Thursday, calling on Paris to adhere to independence, and expand economic and diplomatic cooperation, people-to-people and cultural exchanges with China.

"In recent years, China and France have played an essential and leading role in addressing global challenges through close communication and coordination," he said, according to Xinhua.

Li said Beijing viewed the EU as "an important pole in a multipolar world" and hoped "the French side will continue to exert its positive influence and encourage Europe to form more objective and rational understandings and policies towards China".

Borne was quoted by Xinhua as saying that "the EU will maintain its strategic autonomy and does not support decoupling or severing supply and industrial chains".

"The French side is willing to participate in China's high-quality development, appreciates China's continuous delivery of positive signals to expand opening up, and will not take discriminatory measures against Chinese companies," she added.

