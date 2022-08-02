U.S. markets open in 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,096.00
    -24.50 (-0.59%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,590.00
    -177.00 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,864.75
    -97.75 (-0.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,874.90
    -10.50 (-0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.44
    +0.55 (+0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.90
    +15.20 (+0.85%)
     

  • Silver

    20.44
    +0.08 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0216
    -0.0047 (-0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.5450
    -0.0610 (-2.34%)
     

  • Vix

    24.17
    +2.84 (+13.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2212
    -0.0043 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8460
    -0.7930 (-0.60%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,815.61
    -425.40 (-1.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    521.99
    -18.41 (-3.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,416.00
    +2.58 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,594.73
    -398.62 (-1.42%)
     

LIAN Group invests eight-digit amount in Alkira, a top disruptor in the cloud industry, backed by Sequoia, Kleiner Perkins, Google Ventures, and Koch Disruptive Technologies

·3 min read

LUXEMBOURG, Aug. 2, 2022 /CNW/ -- LIAN is pleased to announce its strategic partnership and investment in Alkira, the leader in Cloud Area Networking. In parallel to its strategic initiatives to support Alkira's expansion in Europe, LIAN has completed a strategic investment in the Silicon Valley startup, to support its rapid growth and capitalize on the market momentum.

LIAN Group Logo
LIAN Group Logo

Alkira Cloud Area Networking is a full stack, edge-to-cloud, enterprise-grade network. With built-in routing and network services. It's the only network 100% built in the cloud, delivered as a service, with no hardware to buy or agents to install. Alkira was founded by CEO Amir Khan and his brother Atif Khan, Alkira's CTO. The two brothers and tech luminaries created and co-founded SD-WAN provider Viptela, which was acquired by Cisco in 2017 for $610 million.

Amir Khan, CEO of Alkira, commented: "Alkira Cloud Area Networking is the fastest way to unify clouds, sites, and users. Our customers can stand up new global networks and cloud onramps in hours instead of months. One cloud or many. And for the first time, they can enjoy an elastic network that scales up and down based on business demand. We're excited to partner with the LIAN Group as we continue our global expansion."

Erenik Yzeiraj, Managing Director at LIAN Group, commented: "This is truly a strategic milestone for LIAN as we enter this exciting partnership with Alkira. Following the management for more than one year, one can witness the exceptional execution of the team as well as the user experience the solution offers to enterprises. We are privileged to be part of this venture and are committed to supporting the company going forward."

 

About Lian Group
Lian Group is a leading European investment firm focused on bridging the gap between European capital and North American next generation economy. The group positions itself as a strategic investor and partner to disruptive tech companies offering business development and strategic support, beyond its invested capital. Operating on a deal-by-deal basis, it offers an investment tailored to the founders' business plan. Previous investments include Zoom Video Communications, Spotify, Indigo Agriculture, Alto Pharmacy, Curv, etc.
Learn more: www.liangroup.io

 

About Alkira
Alkira Cloud Area Networking is the fastest way to unify clouds, sites, and users.

We automate the entire creation, management, and operation of your network. Need to expand to multiple regions? Or thinking of multi-cloud? Your Cloud Area Network unifies your entire network to form a high resiliency, low-latency global Cloud Fabric.

Managed using the same controls, policies, and security network admins know. One that instantly scales. And delivered as a service. Automatically deployed via UI or code. With end to end visibility.

Using Alkira, your network team will move faster. Manage less. And save more. Learn more at alkira.com and follow us @alkiranet.

Person of Contact at Lian Group:
Erenik Yzeiraj
ey@liangroup.io
+41787995758

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1869139/LIAN_Group_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lian-group-invests-eight-digit-amount-in-alkira-a-top-disruptor-in-the-cloud-industry-backed-by-sequoia-kleiner-perkins-google-ventures-and-koch-disruptive-technologies-301596079.html

SOURCE LIAN Group

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/02/c4527.html

Recommended Stories

  • Devon Energy Beats Earnings, Raises Dividend

    Devon Energy produces another amazing quarter to satisfy its shareholders

  • Down More Than 50%: Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound, Say Analysts

    Whether markets move up or down, every investor loves a bargain. There’s a thrill in finding a valuable stock at a low, low price – and then watching it appreciate in the mid- to long-term. Portfolio growth of that sort is one of the reasons investors are in the investing game to begin with. So, how are investors supposed to distinguish between the names poised to get back on their feet and those set to remain down in the dumps? That’s what the pros on Wall Street are here for. Using TipRanks’ p

  • The FAANMGs have been whittled down to the fantastic four

    Four mega-cap companies proved they can withstand a global economic slowdown, super-high inflation and a massive rise in interest rates.

  • Why Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Might Surprise This Earnings Season

    Occidental Petroleum (OXY) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • Mosaic (MOS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

    Mosaic (MOS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -7.38% and 4.29%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 5 Perfect Stocks Retirees Can Confidently Buy Right Now

    These time-tested stocks check all the right boxes for retirees wanting to preserve and grow their nest egg, while also potentially netting passive income.

  • Here Are Warren Buffett's Favorite High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (NYSE: BRK-A) lists numerous dividend stocks among its holdings, with the highest-yielding companies returning at least 3%. These dividend-paying stocks have created over $680 billion in value for shareholders, who have seen a 20.1% average annual return on BRK’s Class A shares. Related: Like Dividends? Then You’ll Love These High-Yield Investments Of the nearly 50 stocks in Buffett’s portfolio, the four dividend-paying stocks that currently provi

  • Apple Is Borrowing Money to Buy Back Stock. What That May Say About the Bond Market.

    Apple is gearing up for a four-part bond sale to fund stock buybacks. Apple (ticker: AAPL ) is planning to use the proceeds from the sale for general corporate purposes, including buying back shares and paying dividends, the company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Apple didn’t disclose how much money it was raising or what interest rates it will pay, but the latest report from Bloomberg said the offering was for $5.5 billion.

  • SSR MINING REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

    SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM) (ASX: SSR) ("SSR Mining" or the "Company") reports consolidated financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. In addition, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per common share payable on September 6, 2022 to holders of record at the close of business on August 12, 2022. This dividend qualifies as an 'eligible dividend' for Canadian tax purposes.

  • Apple Sells $5.5 Billion of Bonds to Fund Buybacks, Dividends

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. tapped the US high-grade bond market Monday with a $5.5 billion sale in four parts. Most Read from BloombergYou Won’t Like What Comes After InflationPelosi Is Expected to Visit Taiwan, Ramping Up US-China TensionsThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitManchin Spending Deal Includes Billions in Oil Import TaxesThe longest portion of the offering, a 40-year security, yields 118 basis points over US Treasuries, down from initial price discussions in the

  • BP profits triple after 'exceptional' oil trading and high prices

    BP has posted its biggest profits in 14 years after "exceptional' oil trading amid months of high energy prices as Russia's war on Ukraine worsens global shortages.

  • Tesla Stock Is Falling After a Blowout July. A Shareholder Vote on Stock Split Looms.

    Shareholders will meet on Thursday to vote on the electric-vehicle giant's proposed 3-for-1 stock split, among other matters.

  • Caterpillar’s Earnings Are Good and Sales Top Estimates. But the Stock Falls.

    Caterpillar reports adjusted second-quarter earnings of $3.18 a share on sales of $14.2 billion. Both metrics top analysts' forecasts.

  • PayPal Q2 Preview: Can Shares Rebound?

    Year-to-date, PayPal shares have plunged, losing more than half of their value.

  • China's Regulatory Crackdown On Its Tech Sector Takes New Twist

    China is after the head of its leading state-backed chip investment fund, shortly following a similar probe into a former executive linked to the fund, Reuters reports. China suspected Ding Wenwu, the head of China Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund, or the "Big Fund," of severe law violations and was under disciplinary review. In July, China placed Lu Jun, former head of investment firm Sino IC Capital, which managed the Big Fund, under investigation, citing a "serious violation of dis

  • BP boosts dividend after profit hits 14-year high

    BP's second quarter profit soared to $8.45 billion, its highest in 14 years, as strong refining margins and trading prompted it to boost its dividend and spending on new oil and gas production. BP shares were up 3.5% by 0925 GMT, their highest since June, strongly outperforming the broader European energy index which was up 0.5%. Looney, who took office in 2020 with a vow to rapidly shift BP away from fossil fuels to renewables, said that the company will increase its spending on new oil and gas by $500 million in response to the global supply crunch.

  • Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) closed the most recent trading day at $295.86, moving -1.58% from the previous trading session.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: 7 Top Stocks To Buy And Watch In Today's Stock Market

    Dow Jones futures fell 130 points early Tuesday. Seven stocks to buy and watch include energy giants Chevron and Exxon.

  • Caterpillar Second Quarter Sales Up 11%

    Higher prices and increased sales helped to offset a continued drag from rising material and freight costs on the company’s bottom line.

  • Airbnb (ABNB) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    Airbnb's (ABNB) second-quarter 2022 results are likely to reflect solid momentum among its hosts and guests.