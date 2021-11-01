U.S. markets closed

LianBio Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

LianBio
·4 min read
SHANGHAI, China and PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LianBio, a biotechnology company dedicated to bringing innovative medicines to patients in China and other major Asian markets, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 20,312,500 American depositary shares (“ADSs”) at a public offering price of $16.00 per ADS, for gross proceeds of approximately $325.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. Each ADS represents one ordinary share of LianBio, and all of the ADSs are being offered by LianBio. In addition, LianBio has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 3,046,875 additional ADSs at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The ADSs are scheduled to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on November 1, 2021 under the ticker symbol “LIAN,” and the offering is expected to close on November 3, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Jefferies LLC and BofA Securities, Inc. are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the offering. Raymond James is acting as lead manager for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and became effective on October 29, 2021. This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, Jefferies LLC, Attn: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388 or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com, and BofA Securities, Inc., Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina, 28255-0001, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About LianBio

LianBio is a cross-border biotechnology company on a mission to bring transformative medicines to historically underserved patients in China and other Asian markets. Through partnerships with highly innovative biopharmaceutical companies around the world, LianBio is advancing a diversified portfolio of clinically validated product candidates with the potential to drive new standards of care across cardiovascular, oncology, ophthalmology, inflammatory disease and respiratory indications. LianBio is establishing an international infrastructure to position the company as a partner of choice with a platform to provide access to China and other Asian markets.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing date of the offering. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the initial public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and LianBio specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers should not rely upon the information on this page as current or accurate after its publication date.

For investor inquiries, please contact:
Elizabeth Anderson, VP Communications and Investor Relations
E: elizabeth.anderson@lianbio.com
T: +1 646 655 8390

For media inquiries, please contact:
Katherine Smith, CanaleComm
E: katherine.smith@canalecomm.com
T: +1 619 849 5378


