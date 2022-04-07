U.S. markets closed

LianBio’s Partner ReViral Enters into Acquisition Agreement with Pfizer

LianBio
·3 min read
In this article:
  • LIAN
LianBio
LianBio

Acquisition builds on LianBio’s existing partnership with Pfizer to bring novel therapeutics to Greater China

SHANGHAI AND PRINCETON, N.J., April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LianBio (Nasdaq: LIAN) announced today that its partner, ReViral Ltd., is expected to be acquired by Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE). LianBio has existing collaboration agreements with both companies, including an in-licensing agreement with ReViral for the development of sisunatovir, a small-molecule antiviral for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

“We are pleased that Pfizer has seen the same promise in ReViral and their RSV pipeline as we do,” said Yizhe Wang, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of LianBio. “We are looking forward to expanding our existing relationship with Pfizer and continuing our mission to bring novel therapeutics, including sisunatovir, to greater China.”

LianBio and Pfizer entered into a strategic collaboration agreement in November 2020 focused on developing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical products in greater China. In March 2021, LianBio and ReViral announced an exclusive collaboration and license agreement for the development and commercialization of sisunatovir in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Singapore.

About LianBio
LianBio is a cross-border biotechnology company on a mission to bring transformative medicines to historically underserved patients in China and other Asian markets. Through partnerships with highly innovative biopharmaceutical companies around the world, LianBio is advancing a diversified portfolio of clinically validated product candidates with the potential to drive new standards of care across cardiovascular, oncology, ophthalmology, inflammatory disease and respiratory indications. LianBio is establishing an international infrastructure to position the company as a partner of choice with a platform to provide access to China and other Asian markets. For more information, please visit www.lianbio.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute forward-looking statements. The words “expect,” “potential,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the Company’s plans and expectations with respect to its ability to bring sisunatovir to patients in Asia, the potential for Pfizer’s acquisition of ReViral to build on LianBio’s existing partnership with Pfizer, and the potential for ReViral, LianBio and Pfizer to develop the product candidates in ReViral’s RSV pipeline.. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the Company’s ability to successfully initiate and conduct its planned clinical trials and complete such clinical trials and obtain results on its expected timelines, or at all; the Company’s plans to leverage data generated in its partners’ global registrational trials and clinical development programs to obtain regulatory approval and maximize patient reach for its product candidates; the Company’s ability to identify new product candidates and successfully acquire such product candidates from third parties; competition from other biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies; general market conditions; the impact of changing laws and regulations and those risks and uncertainties described in LianBio’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including LianBio’s Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2021 and subsequent filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and LianBio specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers should not rely upon this information as current or accurate after its publication date.

For investor inquiries, please contact:
IR@lianbio.com

For media inquiries, please contact:
Katherine Smith, CanaleComm
E: katherine.smith@canalecomm.com
T: +1 619 849 5378


