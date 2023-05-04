Liang Qiu, Major Shareholder of Tenet, Makes Statement Regarding May 1, 2023 News Release

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2023 / Liang Qiu makes the following statement in his capacity as a major shareholder of Tenet Fintech Group Inc. ("Tenet" or the "Company"). This Press Release does not represent the views of the Company or any other director or officer of the Company.

"I have serious concerns about the press release issued by the Company on May 1, 2023 which announced the departure of Johnson Joseph as the Company's CEO and the appointment of Raji Wahidy as interim CEO. The news release quoted me as saying that I ‘look forward to working with Mr. Wahidy'. This is not accurate and so I feel that it is necessary to correct the record that I was supportive of Mr. Joseph's departure from the Company. In fact, I was not aware of Mr. Joseph's departure until after the fact and I did not review or authorize the Company's announcement prior to it being released. Given the critical importance of Mr. Joseph to the survival and future of Tenet I have told the other directors that I disapprove of their decision."

"As a shareholder of the Company, I have also advised the independent directors that I consider them to be responsible for the consequences of Mr. Joseph's sudden departure from the Company. I have advised them that I believe that what is best for Tenet and its shareholders, particularly for its operations in China is for the independent directors to resign and for Mr. Joseph and I to resume our plan to build the Business Hub globally and bring value to the Company's shareholders."

For more information on this news release, please contact:

Liang Qiu, shareholder

golden.qlpr@gmail.com

(514) 601-6787

