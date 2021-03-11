U.S. markets open in 8 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,911.50
    +15.00 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,388.00
    +109.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,824.75
    +75.50 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,296.40
    +11.00 (+0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.85
    +0.41 (+0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,732.30
    +10.50 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    26.41
    +0.28 (+1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1929
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5200
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.56
    -1.47 (-6.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3929
    -0.0005 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7460
    +0.3510 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,569.30
    +2,124.71 (+3.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,110.46
    +34.34 (+3.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,725.60
    -4.74 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,211.64
    +175.08 (+0.60%)
     

Lianhua Qingwen -- The Leading TCM In Global Anti-Pandemic Programs

·7 min read

SHIJIAZHUANG, China, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As an epitome of the Chinese civilization, traditional Chinese medicine or TCM, and western medicine, reinforce each other to protect and improve people's health. Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, China has been strengthening the integration of TCM and western medicine, with the aim of promoting its deep intervention in the whole process of diagnosis and treatment. The "Three Drugs And Three Prescriptions", featuring Lianhua Qingwen, have been widely used, which have achieved remarkable clinical efficacy and significant strategic achievements in the fight against the pandemic. The efforts of applying TCM to pandemic-fighting, which were followed by many countries, were so rewarding that they had attained extensive attention and positive comments from the international community. The driving engine in the war against the pandemic earns warm welcome and broad admiration from people across the world.

"TCM Program" Obtained Double "Certification" in Scientific Research and Clinic

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, many experts in China have carried out basic and clinical studies on the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 with the help of TCM, providing us with detailed and accurate data that COVID-19 is preventable and treatable, with the wisdom of TCM laying the foundation for the comprehensive victory of China's fight against the pandemic.

Residents buy Lianhua Qingwen capsules at a pharmacy in Maputo, the capital of Mozambique.
Residents buy Lianhua Qingwen capsules at a pharmacy in Maputo, the capital of Mozambique.

In March 2020, the research paper of Prof. Zifeng Yang's group entitled Antiviral And Anti-Inflammatory Effects of Lianhua Qingwen On Novel Coronavirus at State Key Laboratory of Respiratory Diseases, Guangzhou Respiratory Health Research Institute, was awarded the 2019-2020 Global Excellent Paper by the international journal of Pharmacology Research. The paper was also the only outstanding paper on COVID-19 research in the world selected by the journal. According to the research, Lianhua Qingwen can exert anti-novel coronavirus impacts by inhibiting viral replication and the expression of inflammatory cytokines in host cells, which provide an experimental basis for the application of Lianhua Qingwen in the treatment of COVID-19. In May, three academicians involving Nanshan Zhong, Lanjuan Li, and Boli Zhang collaborated with 23 COVID-19 admission hospitals and published a paper titled A Prospective, Randomized, Controlled, Multi-Central Clinical Study of Lianhua Qingwen Capsule in the Treatment of COVID-19 in a European journal of Plant Medicine. As is showed in the paper, on the basis of conventional treatment, the application of Lianhua Qingwen for 14 days can significantly increase the disappearance rate of COVID-19 clinical symptoms such as fever, fatigue, cough, etc., notably improve the pulmonary imaging characteristics, shorten the duration of symptoms, and improve the clinical cure rate.

Recently, Prof. Caisheng Wu and Prof. Yifeng Chai from the School of Pharmacy, Xiamen University, jointly found that in the components of the novel coronavirus inside the human body, like rhein, forsythoside A, forsythoside I, neochlorogenic acid and their isomers may play A potential role in inhibiting novel coronavirus. The research result, Screening of Anti-COVID-19 Pharmacological Active Ingredients of TCM Lianhua Qingwen Capsules Based on Human Exposure and ACE2 Bio-Chromatography, was published in the top pharmacy journal Acta Pharmaceutica Sinica. The research team states that this is the first comprehensive study to report on the composition of Lianhua Qingwen inside the human body.

Based on accurate evidence from basic experiments and clinical studies, Lianhua Qingwen and other Chinese patent medicines have been continuously recommended in Diagnosis and Treatment Protocol for COVID-19 (Trial 4th-8th Edition) issued by the National Health Commission and the State Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine, as well as in the diagnosis and treatment programs of more than 20 provinces and cities across the country. At present, TCM anti-pandemic program has a strong international standing.

Ethnic Pharmaceutical Enterprises Highlight Benevolent Feelings

With basic and clinical research results of TCM treatment of COVID-19 being published in international authoritative journals one after another, Chinese patent medicines represented by Lianhua Qingwen have entered the global field of view. As important foreign aid materials, Lianhua Qingwen, following groups of experts, also set their feet on the battlefield. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Yiling Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. has held dozens of remote academic conferences with more than 20 countries and regions, including the United States, Canada, Thailand, and Peru, to share its experience in fighting the pandemic shoulder to shoulder.

With the spread of the international pandemic, Yiling Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. donated 1.48 million RMB and Lianhua Qingwen 1.8944 million RMB to Italy and Iraq respectively through the Red Cross Society of China and donated 2 million RMB to the International Humanitarian Aid Fund. At the same time, it donated Lianhua Qingwen capsules worth of 2.96 million RMB to the SCO Secretariat. Yiling Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. made all these donations with the aim of international pandemic prevention and control. A total of 200,000 boxes of Lianhua Qingwen capsules were distributed to the SCO member states, contributing to the fight against the pandemic at home and abroad.

"Set your minds at rest, wanderers on a long journey! Place your nostalgia on the hometown grains!" These two lines are from a health package issued by the Chinese Embassy in Italy. Since the savage days of the pandemic, many Chinese students have received "health packages" from the motherland, among which Lianhua Qingwen, the only medicine, has been rated as a popular Chinese patent medicine in the eyes of overseas media. In the Spring Festival of 2021, in order to express festive greetings and best wishes to overseas compatriots, Chinese embassies and consulates abroad have started issuing "Spring Festival bags" one after another. Lianhua Qingwen is still considered as the "standard", and they are sent to overseas students along with the love of the motherland, warming those who have been drifting abroad.

Lianhua Qingwen Opened the World Journey

Lianhua Qingwen, which was developed for the treatment of influenza A and SARS, has gradually won unanimous approval at home and abroad for its inhibition and therapeutic effects on the COVID-19 pandemic, establishing a brand-new impression and recognition for TCM in the international field, and also gaining a lot of fans overseas.

Kompas, an Indonesian newspaper with the largest circulation, reported that former Indonesian national army commander in chief, Djoko Suyanto, successfully cured 13 COVID-19 positive patients, including his family members and employees, using drugs containing Lianhua Qingwen capsules. The success is raising increasing concerns in Indonesia, where the number of new confirmed cases is at a record high.

Philippines' second-largest television station, GMA TV News, reported in August 2020 on the experience of Benjamin Abalos Jr., a former mayor of Mandaluyong city, who is now the director of Metro Manila Development Authority, who was treated with Lianhua Qingwen. "You know what? On the second day after taking medicine, I began to sweat a lot, like taking a shower. Then I felt like a superman. No pain, no fever. All the symptoms went away. It's like nothing had happened."

Kazakhstan's famous host and entrepreneur, Dinara Satzhan, shared her recommendation for Lianhua Qingwen on her social media accounts twice to her 1.2 million followers. She said that "After taking medicine, the next day, the sense of fatigue is reduced. My smell and taste begin to recover, and the aches and pains of the whole body are also relieved. I feel much better." In a recent post, she happily shared with her fans the news that Lianhua Qingwen capsules had granted import permission from Kazakhstan.

Up to now, Yiling Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. has been accelerating the international registration process of Lianhua Qingwen and has been listed in more than 20 countries and regions such as Singapore, Thailand and Romania. At the same time, it started registration in the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and 30 countries. Wu Xiangjun, general manager of Yiling Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., said that with the further expansion of overseas "circle of friends" of Lianhua Qingwen and other products, TCM would continue to refresh its brand image in overseas markets in terms of actively contributing to the global fight against the pandemic.

Company: Yiling Pharmaceutical
Website: en.yiling.cn

SOURCE Shijiazhuang Yiling Pharmaceutical Co,Ltd.

