U.S. markets open in 8 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,759.50
    +26.75 (+0.72%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,724.00
    +148.00 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,316.50
    +117.75 (+1.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,772.90
    +11.00 (+0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.69
    +0.87 (+1.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,650.90
    -4.90 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    18.59
    -0.01 (-0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9843
    -0.0022 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9980
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.50
    -0.87 (-2.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1326
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.2850
    +0.0980 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,278.60
    -303.71 (-1.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.34
    -7.37 (-1.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,936.74
    +16.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,316.29
    +160.15 (+0.59%)
     

LianLian Global Acquires Minority Stake In AI Content Generator ContentBot

·4 min read

Investment becomes part of LianLian Global's Growth Studio, designed to provide value-add services to help ecommerce sellers drive growth.

NEW YORK and LONDON, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LianLian Global, a leading global cross-border payments service provider, has announced it has acquired a minority stake in ContentBot, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) content generator. Through this  strategic investment, LianLian Global will offer the world's most advanced AI writer to provide product launching services in 18 languages, all tailor-made to the needs of ecommerce sellers.

With this announcement, LianLian Global becomes the world's first cross-border payments provider to offer product launch and copywriting value-added services to ecommerce sellers. This development is the latest feature added to LianLian Global's Growth Studio, which provides value-added services to existing LianLian Global customers to help them grow and succeed internationally.

By co-developing the technology with ContentBot, the companies have addressed one of the biggest pain points of cross-border trade. With LianLian Global's product launcher, LianLian Global customers can create compelling product descriptions, landing pages, and digital ads for cross-border sales. In addition, the AI-enabled product launcher will translate content for the various regions where online merchants sell, accelerating the time-to-market so that they launch new products on online marketplaces and their sites to buyers worldwide in multiple languages.

Marketing across borders remains a challenge that can impact a seller's bottom line. Forrester Research shows that 50% of sales are lost because customers cannot find the information they are looking for on ecommerce sites. Additionally, another research study of global consumers found that 65% of customers prefer content in their native language, and 40% will not buy in another language.

With this partnership,  LianLian Global addresses the difficulties and language barriers associated with launching products internationally and in new markets, driving the growth and expansion of cross-border trade.

"We are delighted to announce LianLian Global's investment in ContentBot. This will enable us to provide the most integrated AI copywriting service available to ecommerce sellers and merchants," says David Messenger, Executive Chairman at LianLian Global. "The investment signals our ambitions to become the world's most integrated cross-border payments growth partner for ecommerce sellers. The LianLian Global Growth Studio will provide us with the unique ability to provide value-add services to help sellers with cross-border expansion during demanding times."

"At ContentBot, we are proud of the platform we have built to help ecommerce businesses and marketers develop high-quality content. We are excited to work with LianLian Global so that we can continue to deliver even more tools to help merchants worldwide succeed," says Nick Duncan, Founder of ContentBot.

LianLian Global has offices in 12 countries that help more than 1.5 million ecommerce stores grow their cross-border businesses. LianLian Global owns over 60 licenses worldwide. In addition, the company has partnered with leading financial institutions such as Citi, Deutsche Bank, and J.P. Morgan to power their solutions.

Note to editors

About LianLian Global

LianLian Global is a leading cross-border payments company that connects local sellers to global opportunities. We make it easy for ecommerce merchants to do more international business. So when sellers need to receive international payouts, get financing, solve shipping logistics, manage foreign exchange, or pay tax obligations abroad, we simplify the complexity of operating in other countries, giving merchants and sellers the freedom to do business seamlessly. Part of LianLian Digitech, and with licenses and offices in the Americas, Europe and throughout Asia, LianLian Global is integrated into mainstream ecommerce platforms worldwide, with services covering more than 100 countries and regions. www.lianlianglobal.com

About ContentBot

ContentBot.ai is a US-based startup that is leading the way with AI content creation. We make it easy for content marketers and business owners to generate high quality and engaging content in any language. We've been the innovative force behind the industry since 2021 introducing automated content, AI landing pages, AI paraphrasing, advanced AI content command tools as well as pushing for the ethical use of AI content in the content marketing industry. https://contentbot.ai/

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lianlian-global-acquires-minority-stake-in-ai-content-generator-contentbot-301652761.html

SOURCE LianLian Global

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla set to report earnings after Wednesday's close

    Yahoo Finance Live's Dave Briggs checks out Tesla's stock before its latest earnings report is due out tomorrow.

  • Here are the federal income tax rates and brackets for 2023

    Some of the changes are significant, and Americans might see higher take-home pay as a result.

  • Jim Cramer Says Bank Stocks Are Headed for Sustained Growth Thanks to Rising Rates; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like

    Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, has noted a shift in the markets, one that marks a change in potentially winning investment strategies. Last year, tech stocks were the place to go for profits, but this year they’ve been hit hard by the Fed’s rate hikes. Higher interest rates have made money and credit more expensive, which in turn has made it less attractive for investors to leverage buys into high-risk sectors like tech. But while higher interest rates have hurt t

  • Nancy Pelosi's Stock Disclosure Reveals a Surprising Outcome

    U.S. lawmakers have been under the microscope lately for trading stocks in companies where they or their staff members might have some inside knowledge. The rules for buying and selling stocks were strengthened for Congress in 2012 by the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act. Developing rules about Congress members trading stocks is an ongoing process.

  • Why Amazon Stock Rose Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) climbed 2.3% on Tuesday, following some positive notes from analysts. Barclays analyst Ross Sandler believes Amazon's stock is a buy ahead of its upcoming earnings release. Earnings season is off to a solid start with strong performances by Bank of America and Netflix.

  • Should You Now Dispose Your Alibaba (BABA) Stake?

    Mawer Investment Management, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In its third-quarter letter, the fund mentioned that the valuation correction experienced in 2022 has its benefits in that gravity is being restored to the system and that the probability of a global […]

  • IBM Q3 Preview: Another EPS Beat Inbound?

    Year-to-date, IBM shares have displayed stellar relative strength, declining roughly 5% and widely outperforming the S&P 500.

  • BofA Survey ‘Screams’ Capitulation With Rally Set for 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- The sentiment on stocks and global growth among fund managers surveyed by Bank of America Corp. shows full capitulation, opening the way to an equities rally in 2023.Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Blinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Putin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to Biden$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly Corn

  • Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 Innovation Stocks

    Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Wood is staking her reputation and fortune on a belief that new technologies, and especially the way that new technologies will interact with each other, are going to completely transform our world. In her view, se

  • AT&T Q3 Preview: Can Shares Move Higher?

    Over the last three months, AT&T shares are down more than 23%, widely lagging behind the S&P 500's 7% decline.

  • Why Carnival and Other Cruise Line Stocks Sailed Higher Today

    If the cruise business is so great, then why does Carnival Corporation have to keep borrowing money?

  • Stocks trending after hours: Netflix, United Airlines, Intuitive Surgical and more

    Netflix, United Airlines, Intuitive Surgical and more are among the top trending stocks in after hours trading on Tuesday, October 18, 2022.

  • Stocks are rallying now, but the 9 painful stages of this bear market are not even halfway done

    The official definition of a bear market is a 20% or greater decline from an index’s previous high. Accordingly, the three major U.S. stock-market benchmarks — the Nasdaq (COMP) the S&P 500 (SPX) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) — are currently all in a bear market. Based on my work with stock market strategist Mark D. Cook, a typical bear market goes through nine stages.

  • Tesla Earnings Preview: Can TSLA Stock Get Back to the Fast Lane?

    Trading 46% from its 52-week highs, investors will want to see if Tesla continued to see delivery growth during the quarter. More importantly, Wall Street needs to make sure its guidance and outlook for deliveries showcase continued growth in Q4 and FY23.

  • Lockheed Martin stock jumps after topping earnings estimates

    Shares of Lockheed Martin are moving higher after the company beat earnings expectations for the quarter.

  • Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) closed at $57.92, marking a -0.07% move from the previous day.

  • Mullen Automotive, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MULN) market cap dropped US$37m last week; Individual investors bore the brunt

    Every investor in Mullen Automotive, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MULN ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And...

  • 12 Best Fortune 500 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 12 best Fortune 500 dividend stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more Fortune 500 dividend stocks, go directly to 5 Best Fortune 500 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now. United States President Joe Biden has repeatedly stressed that the US economy will avoid a recession despite […]

  • Elon Musk May Have a Goodie Bag for Tesla Investors and Fans

    Since early October Tesla has all but disappeared from the radar of its charismatic and sometimes whimsical CEO and co-founder, Elon Musk. Apart from a comment on Twitter to explain that the company had decided not to accelerate the pace of deliveries at the end of each quarter, Musk said little about the electric-vehicle-market leader, which is the bedrock of his immense fortune. Since third-quarter vehicle-delivery figures were reported on Oct. 3, Tesla stock has fallen 17%, an almost $144 billion drop in overall market value.

  • Why Upstart Stock Is Rocketing Higher Today

    Investors extended their optimism in the market Tuesday after pushing stocks higher Monday. As a result, the S&P 500 rose 1.8% this morning, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.9%, and Upstart's stock followed suit by climbing 5.4% as of 10:31 a.m. ET. Yesterday, investors were enthusiastic about the market in general after Bank of America and Bank of New York Mellon reported better-than-expected quarterly results.